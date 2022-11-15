ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Vikings get the top CBS broadcast crew for Sunday's national broadcast

By Tyler Forness
 1 day ago
When the Minnesota Vikings host the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday, they will be getting the royal treatment from CBS. Per The Athletic’s Alec Lewis, the broadcast crew will be the top crew of Jim Nantz, Tony Romo and Tracy Wolfson.

The move signals that the game will be a nationally televised game because Nantz’s crew does their biggest game of the week.

It also will be the first time that both teams will be over .500 since the fateful Thanksgiving Day game of 1998.

The 8-1 Vikings will be facing a tough challenge against the 6-3 Cowboys, but being able to do it at home will be a massive advantage for the purple and gold.

