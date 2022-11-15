Read full article on original website
75 turkeys will be donated to Dailey Elementary families for Thanksgiving
MT. MORRIS TWP, MI – Flint’s chapter of the Kappa Alpha Psi fraternity is donating 75 turkeys to Dailey Elementary school families for Thanksgiving. The giveaway, which will operate on a first-come, first-served basis, is set to take place at 11 a.m. Monday, Nov. 21, at the gymnasium entrance of Dailey Elementary School.
Flint ‘community gem’ gets $11.5M in Flint ARPA, Mott Foundation funding
FLINT, MI -- Funding for an extensive renovation and expansion of Berston Field House has been given final approval by the Flint City Council, an action that will send $11.5 million in grant and city American Rescue Plan Act funds to the project. The council accepted $10 million from the...
Inside Flint’s Abandoned Swanson Funeral Home – 2017 VS. 2021
Check out this video from inside the abandoned Swanson Funeral Home in Flint, MI. Over the last five-plus years, Swanson Funeral Home in Flint has been in the news on several occasions. None of those occasions have been for good reasons. Swanson Funeral Home was forcibly shut down by the state back in 2017 and that is just the beginning of the story.
Second firefighter resigns after failed search in fatal Flint fire
FLINT, MI -- A Flint firefighter who was disciplined for his actions during and after a fatal house fire in May has resigned from the city’s Fire Department. A city spokeswoman confirmed the resignation of firefighter Michael Zlotek, but declined to comment further on the matter, which has become the subject of a civil lawsuit filed by the family of Zyaire Mitchell, 12, and Lamar Mitchell, 9 -- brothers who died from injuries they sustained in the house fire on West Pulaski Street.
'Meet the Putmans' patriarch had family caring for him in Tuscola County Jail cell
CARO, Mich. (WJRT) - A judge says the patriarch of the family that starred in the reality show "Meet the Putmans" was given privileges that nobody else would be entitled to. Those privileges included having a family member stay with him in his Tuscola County Jail cell. William Putman was released from custody Tuesday after serving 30 days for an assault conviction, in jail and in a hospital.
Blueline Donuts holds soft opening in Flint
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - There's a new place in Flint to grab fill a morning doughnut fix. Carriage Town Bakery on University Avenue held a soft opening Tuesday morning for Blueline Donuts. Business was strong with more than 52 dozen doughnuts sold in four hours. The doughnut shop is a...
Semi-Sweets in Genesee County shutting down after 8 years
GENESEE COUNTY, MI - For the past eight years, Semi-Sweets has done catering for weddings, birthday parties, and a variety of other occasions. Located at both the Flint Farmers’ Market and in Flushing at 8474 W. Mount Morris Rd, the business announced that it will shut down for good, no longer providing a “sweet ending” for its customers.
Saginaw grocery store investment among county’s recommended projects
SAGINAW, MI — Saginaw County leaders recommended spending $780,750 of the county’s $37 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds on five community projects. The Saginaw County Board of Commissioners could endorse that recommendation at a 5 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 22, meeting at the Saginaw County Governmental Center in Old Saginaw City.
5 Businesses We Don’t Need At Miller & Bristol Roads in Flint Township, Michigan
First, let me start by clarifying -- I am NOT anti-business & growth for our area. Quite the opposite. Flint, Genesee County and our surrounding suburbs thriving is what makes all of our collective lives, better. My hope is our communities will get involved with local governments and elected officials to give input on what they'd like to see come to their hometowns, in regard to new business.
Child predator arrested for assaulting child he met on social media, sheriff says
GENESEE CO., Mich. (WNEM) – The Genesee County sheriff said an alleged child predator was arrested after using a popular social media app to meet up with and assault young girls in multiple counties. During a press conference with Sheriff Chris Swanson, Linden Police Chief Scott Sutter said 28-year-old...
See which intersections in Mid-Michigan were most dangerous in 2021
MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - Busy intersections in Kochville and Grand Blanc townships tied for the most crashes in Mid-Michigan last year. According to Michigan State Police records compiled by Michigan Auto Law, the intersection of Bay and Tittabawassee roads in Kochville Township and the intersection of Fenton and Hill roads in Grand Blanc Township both saw 40 crashes in 2021.
Semi-Sweets Bakery in Flushing and Flint Farmers Market closing Nov. 22
GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - A homegrown bakery that started in the Flint Farmers Market eight years and expanded to a retail space in Flushing is going out of business next week. Owner Rachel Hougan said the COVID-19 pandemic caused her to re-evaluate her priorities in life, which led to...
Pharmacist charged with running large-scale cough syrup scheme out of Livonia pharmacy
LIVONIA, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Livonia pharmacist accused of running a multi-million dollar cough syrup scheme is facing charges a year and a half after his Dearborn home was raided. Zaman Alshafey, 35, was charged with 20 felonies, including wire fraud, money laundering, and illegally dispensing prescription cough syrup...
Beloved, Iconic Coney Shop Getting A Second Life In Downtown Flint, MI
Flint-Style Coney Island is a really big deal. Arguably the best version of a coney anywhere in the world. "Runny chili-dog" isn't my idea of a good meal. And the Flint-Style Coney has better flavor than most diners or restaurants, too. Must be that Koegel's hot dog inside. What are...
Family of Slain Toddler Seeking Help for Funeral, Medical Expenses
The relatives of a family involved in a domestic shooting on Sunday are asking for help with funeral expenses for two people who died as a result. A GoFundMe account has been set up for 2-year-old Alonzo Alvarez who died Sunday when his father allegedly shot him, his brother and his mother multiple times before taking his own life. According to the website, an older child is in critical condition at Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital in Grand Rapids and the children’s mother is recovering from her wounds in another hospital.
Green Culture has licenses suspended for unregulated products
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The Green Culture Dispensary on Court and Center is closed after offering unregistered products. Michigan's Cannabis Regulatory Agency said they sold products containing metals, bacteria, and illegal pesticides- and suspended both their recreational and medical licenses. The Agency added it's the first recreational license suspension in...
Flint city council member pushes to get vacant Washington Elementary torn down
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Detroit City Councilwoman Judy Priestley represents Flint’s 4th ward, which includes the site of the vacant Washington Elementary school. Priestley continues to push the Flint Community school district to demolish the building. Wednesday night, she attended the school board meeting to express her frustration and concerns.
Saginaw to debut city’s home rehabilitation program details
SAGINAW, MI — Officials here next week will present details on the city’s new home rehabilitation program funded by American Rescue Plan Act stimulus funds. The initiative will provide funding for rehabilitating houses for qualified applicants. A presentation for the program is planned for the Saginaw City Council’s...
Flint Public Library director of services to retire next summer
FLINT, MI - The Flint Public Library is undergoing more changes. Kay Schwartz, Director of Library Services for Flint Public Library, has announced her intent to retire in June 2023. The Board of Trustees has retained Bradbury Miller Associates of Canton, Ohio to lead the search for her successor. “We...
