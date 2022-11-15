NEW YORK -- The Mets left one of their top defensive prospects exposed to the Rule 5 Draft on Tuesday, as they did not make any 40-man roster adds prior to the deadline. The team chose not to protect outfielder Jake Mangum, who is eligible for the Rule 5 Draft for the first time. Mangum, the club’s fourth-round selection in the 2019 MLB Draft, was limited to 72 games this season due to a stress reaction in his spine. He is considered old for a prospect at 26 years old and does not rank among MLB Pipeline’s Top 30 Mets prospects. But he is widely considered one of the organization’s best defensive players at any position, which could entice rival teams.

