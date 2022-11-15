Read full article on original website
MLB
Mets leave prospect exposed to Rule 5 Draft
NEW YORK -- The Mets left one of their top defensive prospects exposed to the Rule 5 Draft on Tuesday, as they did not make any 40-man roster adds prior to the deadline. The team chose not to protect outfielder Jake Mangum, who is eligible for the Rule 5 Draft for the first time. Mangum, the club’s fourth-round selection in the 2019 MLB Draft, was limited to 72 games this season due to a stress reaction in his spine. He is considered old for a prospect at 26 years old and does not rank among MLB Pipeline’s Top 30 Mets prospects. But he is widely considered one of the organization’s best defensive players at any position, which could entice rival teams.
Atlanta Braves could be next MLB team put up for sale
The Atlanta Braves are a calendar year removed from winning the World Series. They have a new ballpark in a
MLB
Angels protect two underdog prospects
ANAHEIM -- The Angels added left-hander Kolton Ingram and right-hander José Soriano to their 40-man roster on Tuesday, ahead of the 3 p.m. PT deadline to protect eligible prospects from the Rule 5 Draft. Three Angels players were designated for assignment to clear roster space: right-handers Touki Toussaint and...
MLB
White Sox protect 2 players from Rule 5 Draft
CHICAGO -- Infielders Jose Rodriguez and Bryan Ramos were added to the White Sox 40-man roster Tuesday when the team selected their contracts from Triple-A Charlotte. Neither move was a surprise, with Ramos ranked No. 5 and Rodriguez sitting at No. 7 among the White Sox Top 30 prospects, according to MLB Pipeline. Both players could have been exposed to the Rule 5 Draft on Dec. 7 at the Winter Meetings in San Diego if they were not protected by 40-man roster status.
MLB
Younger Meadows among 5 protected from Rule 5 Draft
The Tigers added five prospects to their 40-man roster Tuesday to protect them from next month’s Rule 5 Draft:. Reese Olson, RHP (No. 9 Tigers prospect per MLB Pipeline) Why he’s protected: The 23-year-old Olson is part of the next wave of prospects who could serve as starting depth next season, following the path of Beau Brieske, Garrett Hill, Joey Wentz and Alex Faedo. Olson fanned 168 batters over 119 2/3 innings this year at Double-A Erie, an impressive rate of 12.6 strikeouts per nine innings. He also slashed his walk rate to 2.9 BB/9, nearly a full walk below his career average. Not bad for a former 13th-round Draft pick acquired from the Brewers in last year’s Daniel Norris trade.
MLB
Here are the Cy Young Award vote totals
Below are point totals for the 2022 Cy Young Award balloting, as voted on by members of the Baseball Writers' Association of America. Ballots for each award were submitted before the start of the postseason from two writers in every city, based on the league covered. The system rewards seven...
MLB
Marlins make trade, add prospects ahead of Rule 5 Draft
MIAMI -- The Marlins made a flurry of changes to their 40-man roster ahead of Tuesday night's deadline to protect players eligible for the Rule 5 Draft, including the execution of a four-player trade with the Rays and adding three relief prospects. Since the offseason began, Marlins general manager Kim...
MLB
Phils aim to 'push the needle' with offseason moves
PHILADELPHIA -- The Phillies know they must take advantage of their World Series momentum. President of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski sounds prepared to do just that. You know managing partner John Middleton is. So is manager Rob Thomson. “I look at seasons like this,” Thomson said Wednesday afternoon at Citizens...
MLB
Royals sign O'Hearn, add 3 prospects to 40-man roster
KANSAS CITY -- The Royals made several roster moves on Tuesday ahead of the deadline to protect players from the Rule 5 Draft, selecting right-hander Alec Marsh, outfielder Diego Hernández and catcher Freddy Fermin to the 40-man roster. In corresponding moves, lefty Jake Brentz, right-hander Nate Webb and outfielder...
MLB
Bader attends Safe at Home Gala, talks future with Yanks
NEW YORK -- Like several other current and former Yankees, center fielder Harrison Bader was in attendance last week for Joe Torre’s Safe At Home Foundation Gala, the proceeds of which benefit children afflicted by violence and abuse in their homes, schools and communities. Before the Gala started, Bader...
MLB
Versatile No. 3 prospect highlights Sox's 40-man adds
BOSTON -- The Red Sox added five players to the 40-man roster on Tuesday to protect them from being selected in the Rule 5 Draft, a group headlined by center fielder/shortstop Ceddanne Rafaela, the team’s No. 3 prospect per MLB Pipeline who took a huge leap last season. Lefty...
MLB
Pint among 5 added to Rockies' 40-man roster
DENVER -- Right-handed pitcher Riley Pint, the third overall pick in the 2016 MLB Draft who struggled early in his career and even briefly left the sport, has earned a spot on the Rockies' 40-man roster because of a strong 2022 season at Double-A and Triple-A. Pint, 25, was one of five players the Rockies added to the roster on Tuesday, which means they cannot be selected by another team during next month’s Rule 5 Draft.
MLB
D-backs trade for young power righty, set 40-man roster
PHOENIX -- The D-backs wanted to upgrade their bullpen this winter and add some more power arms to the mix. They feel they took a step forward in both directions Tuesday by acquiring right-hander Carlos Vargas from the Guardians in exchange for Minor League right-hander Ross Carver. Vargas, 23, was...
MLB
Cease finishes 2nd in AL Cy Young balloting
CHICAGO -- Dylan Cease finished second for the 2022 American League Cy Young Award, with Houston’s Justin Verlander capturing his third career honor, as announced Wednesday night on MLB Network. Verlander received all 30 of the first-place votes for 210 points, followed by Cease at 97 points with 14...
MLB
Rodriguez among 4 added to Bucs' 40-man roster
Last week, general manager Ben Cherington said that the Pirates would add a “handful” of Rule 5-eligible players to the 40-man roster, but the definition of "handful" was left open to interpretation. Would it be two players? Three? Five? On Tuesday, the answer was four. Pittsburgh selected the...
MLB
Crew adds Singleton, 3 prospects to 40-man
MILWAUKEE -- The Brewers added three of their top prospects to the 40-man roster on Tuesday along with a surprise in veteran slugger Jon Singleton, ensuring that all four players would remain in the organization in 2023 with a chance to break into the big leagues. By adding Singleton along...
MLB
Phillies announce Bryce Harper will have UCL surgery
PHILADELPHIA -- Do not panic, but Bryce Harper will have surgery next Wednesday to repair the torn UCL in his right elbow. Phillies president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski offered no timetable for Harper’s 2023 return, but he will be expected to play at some point. Dombrowski said Wednesday that the Phillies will know more once they learn what type of surgery Harper needs, which will not happen until he is on orthopedic surgeon Dr. Neal ElAttrache’s operating table in Los Angeles.
MLB
A 9-step plan for the Padres' offseason
This story was excerpted from AJ Cassavell's Padres Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. Let's get right to it. I mapped out a nine-step plan for a successful Padres offseason:. 1. Re-sign Suarez and Martinez. The Padres locked...
MLB
Mariners get Teoscar from Jays for pair of pitchers
SEATTLE -- The first blockbuster trade of the offseason has been made, and perhaps fittingly, Jerry Dipoto is involved. The Mariners’ president of baseball operations and general manager Justin Hollander finalized a deal with the Blue Jays for All-Star outfielder and two-time Silver Slugger Award winner Teoscar Hernández. In return, Seattle sent leverage reliever Erik Swanson and left-handed pitching prospect Adam Macko to Toronto.
MLB
Harris II, Strider join exclusive list of dynamic rookie teammates
If teammates finishing first and second in Rookie of the Year Award voting sounds like a rarity, that’s because it is. In 2022, the Braves’ Michael Harris II and Spencer Strider became the eighth pair to accomplish the feat. It makes sense, given that we’ve come to expect...
