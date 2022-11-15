Read full article on original website
MLB
Here are the Cy Young Award vote totals
Below are point totals for the 2022 Cy Young Award balloting, as voted on by members of the Baseball Writers' Association of America. Ballots for each award were submitted before the start of the postseason from two writers in every city, based on the league covered. The system rewards seven...
MLB
Phils aim to 'push the needle' with offseason moves
PHILADELPHIA -- The Phillies know they must take advantage of their World Series momentum. President of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski sounds prepared to do just that. You know managing partner John Middleton is. So is manager Rob Thomson. “I look at seasons like this,” Thomson said Wednesday afternoon at Citizens...
MLB
A 9-step plan for the Padres' offseason
This story was excerpted from AJ Cassavell's Padres Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. Let's get right to it. I mapped out a nine-step plan for a successful Padres offseason:. 1. Re-sign Suarez and Martinez. The Padres locked...
Atlanta Braves could be next MLB team put up for sale
The Atlanta Braves are a calendar year removed from winning the World Series. They have a new ballpark in a
MLB
Versatile No. 3 prospect highlights Sox's 40-man adds
BOSTON -- The Red Sox added five players to the 40-man roster on Tuesday to protect them from being selected in the Rule 5 Draft, a group headlined by center fielder/shortstop Ceddanne Rafaela, the team’s No. 3 prospect per MLB Pipeline who took a huge leap last season. Lefty...
MLB
Braves' scouting director heaps praise on Harris, Strider
It was shortly after midnight on Tuesday. Dana Brown, the Braves’ director of scouting, heard a ping on his iPhone. It was a text from outfielder Michael Harris II. Harris had been named the 2022 National League Rookie of the Year a few hours earlier and reached out to thank Brown for selecting him in the third round of the 2019 MLB Draft.
MLB
Tigers revamp staff with 3 hitting coach hires
DETROIT -- The revamp of the Tigers’ Major League hitting instruction will include a former University of Michigan player and assistant (still in his 20s), a veteran Major League coach with American League Central ties and a longtime Minor League instructor in the Dodgers' farm system. Together, through their different backgrounds, they’ll be tasked with both turning around a Detroit lineup that ranked last in the Majors in run production and focusing hitters on controlling the strike zone.
MLB
Every move of the 2022-23 offseason, tracked
The Major League Baseball offseason is here, and MLB.com's team of writers will have quick-hit analysis of each major transaction in a running list here. Two years, $40 million (includes $6 million buyout of 2025 team option) File this one under "moves that always seemed likely to happen." Rizzo is...
MLB
Angels protect two underdog prospects
ANAHEIM -- The Angels added left-hander Kolton Ingram and right-hander José Soriano to their 40-man roster on Tuesday, ahead of the 3 p.m. PT deadline to protect eligible prospects from the Rule 5 Draft. Three Angels players were designated for assignment to clear roster space: right-handers Touki Toussaint and...
MLB
Mariners get Teoscar from Jays for pair of pitchers
SEATTLE -- The first blockbuster trade of the offseason has been made, and perhaps fittingly, Jerry Dipoto is involved. The Mariners’ president of baseball operations and general manager Justin Hollander finalized a deal with the Blue Jays for All-Star outfielder and two-time Silver Slugger Award winner Teoscar Hernández. In return, Seattle sent leverage reliever Erik Swanson and left-handed pitching prospect Adam Macko to Toronto.
MLB
De La Cruz, Marte among 6 added to Reds' 40-man roster
CINCINNATI -- Ahead of the Tuesday deadline to protect eligible players from being plucked in next month’s Rule 5 Draft, the Reds added top prospect Elly De La Cruz and five others to their 40-man roster. De La Cruz, a 6-foot-5 shortstop who will turn 21 on Jan. 11,...
MLB
Royals sign O'Hearn, add 3 prospects to 40-man roster
KANSAS CITY -- The Royals made several roster moves on Tuesday ahead of the deadline to protect players from the Rule 5 Draft, selecting right-hander Alec Marsh, outfielder Diego Hernández and catcher Freddy Fermin to the 40-man roster. In corresponding moves, lefty Jake Brentz, right-hander Nate Webb and outfielder...
MLB
JV's remarkable year capped with unanimous 3rd Cy Young
HOUSTON -- With the smell of champagne still lingering in his senses and the sight of 2 million Astros fans lining a downtown street last week to celebrate another World Series championship still fresh in mind, Justin Verlander said he didn’t exactly feel comfortable talking about an individual award.
MLB
O's add No. 2 prospect Rodriguez, 4 others to 40-man
Grayson Rodriguez was added to Baltimore’s 40-man roster. And that move came as the easiest decision the Orioles will make all offseason. The deadline for MLB teams to add Rule 5-eligible players to 40-man rosters was Tuesday at 6 p.m. ET. Those who are eligible and weren't protected can potentially be taken by any other MLB club during the Rule 5 Draft, which is set for Dec. 7 at the Winter Meetings in San Diego.
MLB
Bader attends Safe at Home Gala, talks future with Yanks
NEW YORK -- Like several other current and former Yankees, center fielder Harrison Bader was in attendance last week for Joe Torre’s Safe At Home Foundation Gala, the proceeds of which benefit children afflicted by violence and abuse in their homes, schools and communities. Before the Gala started, Bader...
MLB
Blue Jays add four top prospects to 40-man roster
TORONTO -- The Blue Jays have made a flurry of moves ahead of Tuesday’s deadline to protect players from the Rule 5 Draft, with No. 2 prospect Orelvis Martinez and No. 5 Yosver Zulueta leading four names added to the 40-man roster. The group is rounded out by 1B/OF...
MLB
Tyler Anderson inks 3-year deal with Angels
ANAHEIM -- The Angels made a significant move to bolster their rotation, signing free-agent left-hander Tyler Anderson to a three-year, $39 million deal, the club announced on Wednesday. Anderson, 32, is coming off a career year with the Dodgers that saw him go 15-5 with a 2.57 ERA in 30...
MLB
Reliever Suarez signs 5-year deal with Padres
SAN DIEGO -- It's official: Robert Suarez is back. The Padres' five-year deal with the electric right-hander was announced by the club on Thursday, a week after the two sides had come to an agreement. The deal is worth $46 million with a player opt-out after the first three seasons.
MLB
Rangers fill roster by protecting 6 prospects
ARLINGTON -- The Rangers added six players to the 40-man roster on Tuesday, ahead of the 5 p.m. CT deadline to protect prospects from the Rule 5 Draft: infielders Luisangel Acuña and Jonathan Ornelas; infielder/outfielder Dustin Harris; and right-handed pitchers Zak Kent, Owen White and Cole Winn. Earlier in...
MLB
Cards add No. 24 prospect Thomas to 40-man
The Cardinals added left-hander Connor Thomas, who was voted the Arizona Fall League Pitcher of the Year earlier this week, to their 40-man roster on Tuesday. That means Thomas -- St. Louis' No. 24-ranked prospect per MLB Pipeline -- won’t be in jeopardy in the Rule 5 Draft next month.
