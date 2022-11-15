Grayson Rodriguez was added to Baltimore’s 40-man roster. And that move came as the easiest decision the Orioles will make all offseason. The deadline for MLB teams to add Rule 5-eligible players to 40-man rosters was Tuesday at 6 p.m. ET. Those who are eligible and weren't protected can potentially be taken by any other MLB club during the Rule 5 Draft, which is set for Dec. 7 at the Winter Meetings in San Diego.

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO