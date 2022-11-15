Read full article on original website
Everyone is not your friend; Charlotte woman loses her life after going on vacation with alleged friends.BLOCK WORK MEDIACharlotte, NC
Australian Shepherd pup Ivy Kite paints for charity and has raised thousandsB.R. ShenoyCharlotte, NC
Lowe's Creating a new tech hub in Charlotte, NCJus4NetCharlotte, NC
3 Great Pizza Places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasCharlotte, NC
Charlotte Popeyes had plenty of violations during a restaurant inspection and receives a "B" gradeTyler Mc.Charlotte, NC
Niner Times
Charlotte volleyball libero duo Sophie Whalen and Esten Clay have bond on and off court
Whether belting out a song from "The Greatest Showman" in the car or setting up teammates on the volleyball floor, juniors Sophie Whalen and Esten Clay are doing it with a smile. "I would say we were fast friends. We met at camp the summer before our senior year of...
Niner Times
Charlotte women's basketball moves to 2-0 with commanding win over Coppin State
The Charlotte women's basketball team secured a 57-38 win over the Coppin State Eagles on Friday, Nov. 11, at Halton Arena. "I thought we looked sluggish in the first quarter," said Head Coach Cara Consuegra. "I kept challenging our players; thankfully, they listened and responded. When they respond in the...
Niner Times
Charlotte men's basketball off to 2-0 start with defeat of Maryland Eastern Shore
A slow start turned into a victory as Charlotte men’s basketball seized its home contest against the Maryland Eastern Shore (UMES) Hawks 80-47 on Monday, Nov. 14. The 49ers are 2-0 so far in the dawning 2022 season. All around, the Green and White fought heartily. Head coach Ron...
Drake Maye remembers former fellow Charlotte area high school star Devin Chandler after tragic shooting
Chapel Hill, N.C. — News surrounding the shooting deaths of three Virginia football players is reverberating around the college football world. The players had forged many relationships through football, leaving a broad-reaching impact beyond the UVA campus. At Tuesday's media availability, UNC quarterback Drake Maye spoke about growing up...
Niner Times
Graduate student Haley Shand talks career, legacy with Charlotte women's soccer
Charlotte women's soccer graduate student Haley Shand has spent five years representing the 49ers. She reflects on her tenure with the squad as she prepares to leave the program. From an early age, The Wilmington, N.C. native knew she belonged on the pitch and even quit other sports to focus...
Niner Times
Charlotte volleyball falls to North Texas in season finale and finishes sixth in C-USA standings
Following a three-game win streak, their second longest of the season, the 49ers were shut out by the University of North Texas (UNT) 3-0 in the Halton Arena on Nov. 12 to wrap up the regular season. Charlotte’s record in conference play moves to 5-9, placing them as the sixth...
Niner Times
UNC Charlotte updates weapons on campus policy following the kirpan incident
UNC Charlotte has updated their weapons on campus policies to allow the possession of a kirpan on campus. This change is in response to the Sept. 22 incident, in which a student was put in handcuffs after a kirpan was mistaken for a weapon. According to the University's updated Weapons...
Radio Ink
WFNZ Launching New Afternoon Show
Radio One’s Charlotte sports station WFNZ (92.7 FM) is launching a new afternoon show with Wes Bryant and Walker Mehl. Bryant joins WFNZ after serving as a voice-over artist, producer and editor for ACC Digital Network in Charlotte. He hosted the college pre-game show “Kickoff Live” for ACC Digital Network and “Wes Got Range,” a lifestyle show focused on local athletes and food.
Mount Airy News
Playoff Preview: East Surry (2) vs. Monroe (7)
Luke Brown (20) intercepts Monroe’s quarterback for East Surry’s second pick of the game in last season’s third-round playoff game. East Surry’s Joshua Parker (32) prevents Monroe’s quarterback from scrambling during their third-round playoff game in 2021. JR Willoughby Photography. East Surry’s Folger Boaz (2)...
qcnews.com
Monroe air show takes flight under shadow of Dallas tragedy
A part of history and power was on display at the Warbirds over Monroe Air show Saturday and Sunday. Monroe air show takes flight under shadow of Dallas …. A part of history and power was on display at the Warbirds over Monroe Air show Saturday and Sunday. Most obese...
qcnews.com
Charlotte-area high school coach speaks about former student killed in UVA shooting
Devin Chandler, a Hough High School graduate and member of the University of Virginia football team, was identified as one of three students killed in an on-campus shooting Sunday night. QCNEWS.COM. Charlotte-area high school coach speaks about former …. Devin Chandler, a Hough High School graduate and member of the...
WBTV
Cabarrus County football player recovering at hospital after surviving stroke
CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - During a Friday night football game this past week, Tylin McDowell took a pretty good hit while on the field for Mt. Pleasant against the Maiden Blue Devils. His team lost, so he wasn’t thrilled, but his father, Tim, said he was otherwise himself.
Raleigh News & Observer
After relaunch of specialty grocer Earth Fare, a Charlotte-area store is closing
Specialty grocer Earth Fare is closing one of its Charlotte-area stores less than two years after it opened. Earth Fare at 261 Griffith St. in Davidson will close before the end of the month, company spokeswoman Laurie Aker told The Charlotte Observer on Tuesday. “Geographical challenges were the main contributing...
Current site of Charlotte Pipe and Foundry will be on the market by 2023. Here's why that matters
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A massive amount of land will be up for grabs. The current site of Charlotte Pipe and Foundry, which sits right in between Uptown and South End, will be on the market by 2023. Speculation has swirled that it could be the new home for Carolina...
Hough HS graduate shot in his sleep during UVA attack, prosecutors allege
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — One of the three University of Virginia football players who were killed in the shooting Sunday night was shot in his sleep, prosecutors said Wednesday. Devin Chandler, a graduate of Hough High School in Cornelius, was shot while he was sleeping on a bus that was returning from a field trip, according to NBC News.
qcnews.com
Video in Cabo: Fight where Charlotte woman turned up dead
The family has confirmed to Queen City News the woman in the video getting punched and kicked is Shanquella Robinson; she died from a severe spinal cord injury, according to her death certificate. Video in Cabo: Fight where Charlotte woman turned …. The family has confirmed to Queen City News...
2 students hospitalized after school bus crash
LINCOLNTON, N.C. — A school bus from the Lincoln Charter School's Lincolnton Campus was involved in a traffic collision Wednesday morning, the school district confirmed. The bus, which was carrying high school junior and senior students to the North Carolina Zoo in Asheboro, was rear-ended by a truck. There were 13 students along with a bus driver and teacher onboard.
4 Charlotte-area hospitals receive 'C' grades for patient safety by national watchdog
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Hospital grades for health care facilities in the Carolinas were released Wednesday and most hospitals in the Charlotte area received high marks, including several Atrium Health and Novant Health facilities. The ratings were released by The Leapfrog Group, a national nonprofit watchdog that advances patient safety...
WBTV
Down to the wire: Crews putting finishing touches on Speedway Christmas
CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - The biggest holiday light show in the Carolinas is just two days away from coming to life in Concord. For the 13th year, Charlotte Motor Speedway is hosting Speedway Christmas presented by Atrium Health. This year there are more than 4 million lights over a nearly four-mile-long road course. Crews are now on the last lap of setting up this big show right now.
