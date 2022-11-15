Read full article on original website
Everyone is not your friend; Charlotte woman loses her life after going on vacation with alleged friends.BLOCK WORK MEDIACharlotte, NC
Australian Shepherd pup Ivy Kite paints for charity and has raised thousandsB.R. ShenoyCharlotte, NC
Lowe's Creating a new tech hub in Charlotte, NCJus4NetCharlotte, NC
3 Great Pizza Places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasCharlotte, NC
Charlotte Popeyes had plenty of violations during a restaurant inspection and receives a "B" gradeTyler Mc.Charlotte, NC
wccbcharlotte.com
Charlotte 49ers Pick New Head Football Coach
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte 49ers have selected a new head football coach. Francis “Biff” Poggi will replace Will Healy who was fired in October after a losing, 1-7 record for the season. Poggi is the associate head coach of the undefeated Michigan Wolverines. “We are extremely...
tarheelblog.com
UNC vs. Gardner-Webb: Three Things Learned
For the third straight game, Carolina struggled to put away a team with inferior size and talent, ultimately defeating Gardner-Webb, 72-66. That said, they are 3-0 and still the top-ranked team in the land. While it wasn’t always pretty, the Heels were in control for the vast majority of the game. It’s a very long season, but there are clearly some things to work on and improve if this team wants to get back to the Final Four. Without further ado, here are three things learned from last night’s battle with the Runnin’ Bulldogs.
ncatregister.com
Meet N.C. A&T’s veteran receiver Zachary Leslie
Originally from Lawndale, Aggies senior wide receiver Zachary Leslie brings a new meaning to ‘going out with a bang’ for his final season with N.C. A&T’s football team. Like plenty of college athletes, sports have been a part of Leslie’s life since adolescence. “I’ve been playing...
24hip-hop.com
Charlotte’s 704Fetti Is Next Up!
Recently North Carolina has become a breeding place for new talent in hip hop. With artists like Da Baby and Toosii; North Carolina has shown to be a real contender in the rap community. 704Fetti is another NC artist who is breaking barriers for his city! Born and raised in...
countynews4you.com
Livingstone's 2022 Greek Week
SALISBURY, NC - Annually, Livingstone College students with a record of academic achievement host a week of fun-filled activities undergirded with scholarship and civic engagement. This year, from October 24-28, 2022, the Honors Program’s Geek Week activities reflected the power of collectivism with several campus and community organizations. The week began Monday, with leadership from the President’s Office as the campus community gathered at the Bear for prayer, an event students have now named, Prayer Bear time. The event followed with critical conversations about public safety on campus in a “Where do we go from here?” town hall meeting; facilitated by the Student Government Association president, Michael Gilyard and esteemed criminal justice professionals retained by President Anthony J. Davis. The Monday evening activity included research presentations by 12 students whereas senior, Emile Dogbe-Gakpetor of Accra Ghana was awarded top prize for his research on the Impact of Covid-19 on Small HBCUs.
County commission gives CMS final say on preserving Cherry neighborhood landmark
CHARLOTTE — The Mecklenburg Board of County Commissioners voted Tuesday night to decline any rights to the Morgan School building in Charlotte’s Cherry neighborhood. The decision puts the final say on the future of the historic property in the hands of Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools. In Charlotte’s Cherry neighborhood, a...
qcnews.com
Video in Cabo: Fight where Charlotte woman turned up dead
The family has confirmed to Queen City News the woman in the video getting punched and kicked is Shanquella Robinson; she died from a severe spinal cord injury, according to her death certificate. Video in Cabo: Fight where Charlotte woman turned …. The family has confirmed to Queen City News...
‘Our wife earned her wings’: Charlotte woman dies after battle with brain cancer
CHARLOTTE — A Charlotte woman’s battle with brain cancer has ended. Roslyn Singleton captured the hearts of millions through social media videos of her husband, Ray, singing to her. Her family told Channel 9′s DaShawn Brown she died Tuesday. In the fullness of her light, Roslyn Singleton...
4 Charlotte-area hospitals receive 'C' grades for patient safety by national watchdog
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Hospital grades for health care facilities in the Carolinas were released Wednesday and most hospitals in the Charlotte area received high marks, including several Atrium Health and Novant Health facilities. The ratings were released by The Leapfrog Group, a national nonprofit watchdog that advances patient safety...
wccbcharlotte.com
Deidre Reid’s Teen Daughter Now Missing
PAGELAND, S.C. – A local family that’s already dealt with pain and suffering is back in the news with new heartache. One of Deidre Reid’s teen daughters is missing. 16-year-old Tehteya Patterson was last seen November first in her foster home in Pageland. Patterson’s family tells WCCB one of her family members dropped her off at the Department of Social Services at the end of October, instead of bringing the teen to family.
thecharlottepost.com
West Side CLT awarded $600K affordable housing grant
West Side CLT awarded $600K affordable housing grant. Knight Foundation gift is for preservation, programming. Charis Blackmon, executive director of West Charlotte Community Land Trust, stands on the porch of a home bought by the nonprofit to maintain its affordability to working-class families. The West Side Community Land Trust is...
Charlotte Stories
Charlotte Now Expected To See An Exceptionally Snowy and Cold Winter
The Charlotte region (and most of the Southeast) is expected to receive an above average amount of snow throughout the upcoming winter months. The new 2022-23 Farmers Almanac has just been released and reads; “The first bite of winter should come earlier than last year’s. December 2022 looks stormy and cold nationwide with an active storm pattern developing and hanging around for most of the season over the eastern half of the country.
Contest for NC judicial seat comes down to mail-in ballot count
CHARLOTTE — Election Day was nearly a week ago, but not all the results are in. Thousands of mail-in ballots remained uncounted until 5 p.m. on Monday. In most races, these votes don’t matter. The margin between candidates is too large for the remaining ballots to make a difference.
WBTV
CMS graduate among 3 killed in U.Va shooting
A 15-year-old and 20-year-old were both injured after dozens of shots rang out in Salisbury this weekend. WBTV's David Hodges breaks down a timeline of Charlotte-Area Transit System investigations that have resulted in change for the community. Winter Weather Advisory issued for Ashe, Watauga Counties. Updated: 6 hours ago. From...
District investigating video of student using racist slur in Iredell County class
IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. — A school district is condemning hate speech after a video surfaced online of a student using a racist slur in class. The video shows a group of white students who were involved in an activity at the front of the class. One of the students used a racist slur while the rest of the class laughed, the video shows.
Power restored for thousands after crash involving power pole in northeast Charlotte
CHARLOTTE — Thousands were without power Thursday morning after a car crash involving power lines on Mallard Creek Road in northeast Charlotte. It happened just before 2 a.m. on Mallard Creek and Baucom Road. Just over 2,000 people were without power overnight. The road was shut down in both directions for over three hours.
WBTV
Woman's family says alleged fight shows daughter in hotel room
Bank of America Stadium is one of several stadiums in the NFL with synthetic turf and Panthers players have concerns about it. Crime Stoppers: Detectives hoping to identify man who robbed south Charlotte convenience store at gunpoint. Updated: 10 hours ago. The incident happened Tuesday, Oct. 18 around 9 p.m....
WBTV
Four teenagers arrested after allegedly killing man in Rock Hill
A 15-year-old and 20-year-old were both injured after dozens of shots rang out in Salisbury this weekend. WBTV's David Hodges breaks down a timeline of Charlotte-Area Transit System investigations that have resulted in change for the community. CMS graduate among 3 killed in U.Va shooting. Updated: 6 hours ago. One...
Another major Charlotte bank targeted by skimmers, blurry photos make it harder to catch criminals
CMPD released grainy, low-quality photos of the criminals at an ATM at State Employee Credit Union in Northwest Charlotte.
Dozens of patients may have been exposed to hepatitis, HIV during procedures at Atrium Health
CHARLOTTE — Channel 9 has recently been reporting on patients who may have been exposed to Hepatitis B, C and HIV during urology procedures at Atrium Health. Last week, a patient contacted Channel 9′s Hannah Goetz about the possible exposure. Since then, dozens of people have contacted Goetz...
