Charlotte, NC

wccbcharlotte.com

Charlotte 49ers Pick New Head Football Coach

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte 49ers have selected a new head football coach. Francis “Biff” Poggi will replace Will Healy who was fired in October after a losing, 1-7 record for the season. Poggi is the associate head coach of the undefeated Michigan Wolverines. “We are extremely...
CHARLOTTE, NC
tarheelblog.com

UNC vs. Gardner-Webb: Three Things Learned

For the third straight game, Carolina struggled to put away a team with inferior size and talent, ultimately defeating Gardner-Webb, 72-66. That said, they are 3-0 and still the top-ranked team in the land. While it wasn’t always pretty, the Heels were in control for the vast majority of the game. It’s a very long season, but there are clearly some things to work on and improve if this team wants to get back to the Final Four. Without further ado, here are three things learned from last night’s battle with the Runnin’ Bulldogs.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
ncatregister.com

Meet N.C. A&T’s veteran receiver Zachary Leslie

Originally from Lawndale, Aggies senior wide receiver Zachary Leslie brings a new meaning to ‘going out with a bang’ for his final season with N.C. A&T’s football team. Like plenty of college athletes, sports have been a part of Leslie’s life since adolescence. “I’ve been playing...
LAWNDALE, NC
24hip-hop.com

Charlotte’s 704Fetti Is Next Up!

Recently North Carolina has become a breeding place for new talent in hip hop. With artists like Da Baby and Toosii; North Carolina has shown to be a real contender in the rap community. 704Fetti is another NC artist who is breaking barriers for his city! Born and raised in...
CHARLOTTE, NC
countynews4you.com

Livingstone's 2022 Greek Week

SALISBURY, NC - Annually, Livingstone College students with a record of academic achievement host a week of fun-filled activities undergirded with scholarship and civic engagement. This year, from October 24-28, 2022, the Honors Program’s Geek Week activities reflected the power of collectivism with several campus and community organizations. The week began Monday, with leadership from the President’s Office as the campus community gathered at the Bear for prayer, an event students have now named, Prayer Bear time. The event followed with critical conversations about public safety on campus in a “Where do we go from here?” town hall meeting; facilitated by the Student Government Association president, Michael Gilyard and esteemed criminal justice professionals retained by President Anthony J. Davis. The Monday evening activity included research presentations by 12 students whereas senior, Emile Dogbe-Gakpetor of Accra Ghana was awarded top prize for his research on the Impact of Covid-19 on Small HBCUs.
SALISBURY, NC
qcnews.com

Video in Cabo: Fight where Charlotte woman turned up dead

The family has confirmed to Queen City News the woman in the video getting punched and kicked is Shanquella Robinson; she died from a severe spinal cord injury, according to her death certificate. Video in Cabo: Fight where Charlotte woman turned …. The family has confirmed to Queen City News...
CHARLOTTE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Deidre Reid’s Teen Daughter Now Missing

PAGELAND, S.C. – A local family that’s already dealt with pain and suffering is back in the news with new heartache. One of Deidre Reid’s teen daughters is missing. 16-year-old Tehteya Patterson was last seen November first in her foster home in Pageland. Patterson’s family tells WCCB one of her family members dropped her off at the Department of Social Services at the end of October, instead of bringing the teen to family.
PAGELAND, SC
thecharlottepost.com

West Side CLT awarded $600K affordable housing grant

West Side CLT awarded $600K affordable housing grant. Knight Foundation gift is for preservation, programming. Charis Blackmon, executive director of West Charlotte Community Land Trust, stands on the porch of a home bought by the nonprofit to maintain its affordability to working-class families. The West Side Community Land Trust is...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Charlotte Stories

Charlotte Now Expected To See An Exceptionally Snowy and Cold Winter

The Charlotte region (and most of the Southeast) is expected to receive an above average amount of snow throughout the upcoming winter months. The new 2022-23 Farmers Almanac has just been released and reads; “The first bite of winter should come earlier than last year’s. December 2022 looks stormy and cold nationwide with an active storm pattern developing and hanging around for most of the season over the eastern half of the country.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

CMS graduate among 3 killed in U.Va shooting

A 15-year-old and 20-year-old were both injured after dozens of shots rang out in Salisbury this weekend. WBTV's David Hodges breaks down a timeline of Charlotte-Area Transit System investigations that have resulted in change for the community. Winter Weather Advisory issued for Ashe, Watauga Counties. Updated: 6 hours ago. From...
SALISBURY, NC
WBTV

Woman's family says alleged fight shows daughter in hotel room

Bank of America Stadium is one of several stadiums in the NFL with synthetic turf and Panthers players have concerns about it. Crime Stoppers: Detectives hoping to identify man who robbed south Charlotte convenience store at gunpoint. Updated: 10 hours ago. The incident happened Tuesday, Oct. 18 around 9 p.m....
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Four teenagers arrested after allegedly killing man in Rock Hill

A 15-year-old and 20-year-old were both injured after dozens of shots rang out in Salisbury this weekend. WBTV's David Hodges breaks down a timeline of Charlotte-Area Transit System investigations that have resulted in change for the community. CMS graduate among 3 killed in U.Va shooting. Updated: 6 hours ago. One...
ROCK HILL, SC

