Packers Cut Second-Year Wide Receiver After Poor Performance On Sunday
The Green Bay Packers snapped a five-game losing streak with a 31-28 overtime win over the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday, thanks in large part to one of their young wide receivers finally emerging as a playmaker. Rookie second-round pick Christian Watson caught three touchdowns during the contest, ...
Tennessee Titans vs. Green Bay Packers Thursday: Our scouting report, score prediction
When two banged-up teams that haven't exactly been lighting up scoreboards this season meet on short rest, don't be surprised if the result is a sloppy football game. The Tennessee Titans (6-3) visit the Green Bay Packers (4-6) at Lambeau Field on Thursday (7:15 p.m., Amazon Prime / News Channel 5). The quick turnaround from Sunday to Thursday came at a bad time for both teams; the Titans and Packers both released injury reports with 17 players on them Monday, including both teams' starting quarterbacks and running backs and perennial All-Pro candidates like Titans defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons and Packers offensive tackle David Bakhtiari.
Aaron Rodgers and Packers offense restock WR cabinet amid latest Randall Cobb news
The Green Bay Packers snapped their five-game losing streak, pulling off a comeback win over the Dallas Cowboys Sunday. In the win, Packers QB Aaron Rodgers had his best game of the season. He became the first quarterback this season to throw 3+ touchdown passes without an interception and posting a QB rating over 145.
Packers Sign Veteran Wide Receiver To Practice Squad
It didn't take Matt LaFleur and the Green Bay Packers long to fill the vacancy left by wide receiver Amari Rodgers. The Packers on Tuesday announced their signing of veteran wideout Dede Westbrook to their practice squad. This came hours after Rodgers' release. A third-round pick in the ...
Packers part ways with former third-round WR Amari Rodgers
The Green Bay Packers officially pulled the plug on the Amari Rodgers experiment. The Packers announced they released the wide receiver Tuesday. Rodgers has struggled mightily as a punt returner, fumbling four times on the season, including a key botch in Sunday's overtime victory over the Dallas Cowboys. Keisean Nixon replaced Rodgers as the punt returner after Sunday's fumble.
Top recruits Nick Saban, Alabama flipped late in the recruiting process
Looking back on big flips the Crimson Tide has accomplished late in the recruiting cycle over the years.
Cincinnati latest offer for 2026 WR Chris Henry Jr.
Cincinnati West Clermont freshman wide receiver Chris Henry Jr. is one of the early notable Class of 2026 prospects in the Midwest. The 6-foot-3, 170-pound Henry has nine scholarship offers already. The in-state Cincinnati Bearcats are the latest. They offered after he visited on Friday. "I thought that UC was...
The status of injured QB Bo Nix and others
Oregon head coach Dan Lanning gives an update on where the Ducks are at from a health standpoint and how they are moving past the loss to Washington.
Tennessee Titans injury report is long ahead of Green Bay Packers showdown
With just three days to prepare for their next game, the banged-up Tennessee Titans figure to have one of their toughest weeks yet when it comes to getting players on the field. The Titans (6-3) visit the Green Bay Packers (4-6) at Lambeau Field on Thursday (7:15 p.m., Amazon Prime).
RB commitment parts ways with Vols
One of Tennessee's Class of 2023 commitments is officially back on the market. Running back Will Stallings, a senior at Clayton Valley Charter High School in Concord, Calif., announced in a post on his Twitter account that he has parted ways with the Vols. "Like to say thanks to Tennessee...
Heupel explains why Vols didn't run out clock at end of Missouri game
When Tennessee regained possession Saturday with a 28-point lead and more than six minutes left in its home finale against Missouri, the Vols removed starting quarterback Hendon Hooker from the game and played a number of reserves, including backup quarterback Joe Milton III. But they didn't stop scoring. Tennessee needed...
Texans Claim WR Amari Rodgers Off Waivers From Packers
The Texans held the No. 1 waiver claim and therefore didn’t have to wait until 4 pm EST to claim Rodgers from Green Bay. Rodgers, 23, was a three-year starter at Clemson and a first-team All-ACC as a senior. The Packers drafted Rodgers with pick No. 85 overall in the third round in the 2021 NFL Draft.
Who are the Tennessee Titans vs. Green Bay Packers officials?
The lead referee for Thursday's game between the Tennessee Titans and Green Bay Packers is Bill Vinovich. Vinovich is in his 14th season as an NFL referee, split into two stints. Tennessee is 9-3 in games he officiates, including wins vs. Indianapolis and at Jacksonville last season. He also refereed the Packers' Week 1 loss at Minnesota earlier this year.
Donald Driver, Dad Of PSU Frosh, Valuable Resource For Lions
Penn State assistant Taylor Stubblefield explains how the former NFL All-Pro receiver has helped him in his career and gives feedback to the Nittany Lion coaches now. Cristian Driver is a true freshman defensive back snd receiver ï¿½
Massive snowstorm forces Buffalo Bills-Cleveland Browns game to Detroit
Update: The NFL has officially moved this Buffalo Bills and Cleveland Browns game from New York to Detroit. The Week
Running back Mark Fletcher has decommitted from Ohio State
Ryan Day and running backs coach Tony Alford landed a commitment from one of the country’s top 2023 running backs, Mark Fletcher from Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) American Heritage in April. However, the past two weekends Fletcher has visited Miami and Florida, and thus the Ohio State staff had begun...
NFL shifts Bills home game vs Browns to Detroit due to storm
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — The NFL is monitoring the weather and has contingency plans in place in the event a lake-effect snowstorm set to hit the Buffalo region disrupts the Bills’ home game against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday. League spokesman Michael Signora said the NFL has been in contact with both teams based on a forecast projecting one to three feet of snow falling through Saturday, with more in the forecast on Sunday. Among the contingencies would include moving the game to a neutral site, with Detroit and Washington potential options. With the storm not scheduled to hit until Thursday evening, the NFL would likely have to make a decision to relocate the game by no later than Friday to allow both teams to alter travel plans and to prepare the neutral site facility. “Our team is in communication with the NFL. They’ve been through it before, we’ve been through it before and handled it well,” coach Sean McDermott said on Wednesday. “So full confidence in our team that’s working behind the scenes on that.”
Paul Finebaum: Alabama football fans' temperature rising as Crimson Tide faithful want coaching changes
Alabama football fans want answers for this season's demise in the College Football Playoff picture and most are pointing fingers at the coordinator spots for a team not heading back to the SEC Championship Game this fall. Paul Finebaum says the Crimson Tide faithful are refusing to blame head coach Nick Saban for this program's fall from grace with two losses through 10 games for only the second time in 12 years.
USC vs. UCLA football: Lincoln Riley says intensity will be 'a little different' in Pac-12 clash at Rose Bowl
USC and UCLA clash under the lights Saturday at the Rose Bowl for one of the most anticipated matchups in recent history of the rivalry series. First-year USC coach Lincoln Riley is no stranger to playing in major rivalry games after his stint at Oklahoma, but Saturday marks his first time experiencing college football's most storied West Coast feud. And Riley expects it to be an emotional one as the two cross-town foes fight to keep their Pac-12 Championship hopes afloat.
Packers release wide receiver Amari Rodgers
The Green Bay Packers released wide receiver and punt returner Amari Rodgers on Tuesday. Rodgers, a third-round pick of the Packers in the 2021 draft, fumbled away a punt return against the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday and was immediately benched in favor of cornerback Keisean Nixon. The turnover was the...
