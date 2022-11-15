Read full article on original website
comicon.com
Taking A Mighty Leap: Reviewing ‘All-New Firefly’ #10
‘All-New Firefly’ expertly brings the various threads that it’s been weaving together in order to prepare for the upcoming big series finale issue, putting a striking cap on the fantastic Jayne Cobb growth. This has been such a wonderful series full of rich character work and gorgeous powerful artwork which all showcases just how well this universe can work and continue to be explored over twenty years later.
If You're Looking For Something Interesting To Watch, These 7 True Crime Docs Will Knock Your Socks Off
From a polygamist cult in Utah to Russian exiles in London, here is this year's essential true crime watchlist.
comicon.com
City At War Once More: Reviewing ‘Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles’ #134
Fallout from the Armageddon Game continues to hit Mutant Town as ‘Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles’ turns its focus toward a smaller cast of characters by truly delving into their situations and what lengths they’ll have to go to in order to save themselves and their home. Per usual the series great character voice remains as the artwork quickly sets a dire but powerful tone, highlighting just what shape Mutant Town and the world are in as the Rat King’s game takes shape.
Netflix Just Dropped a Horror Anthology Series That Is to Die For
Guillermo del Toro effusively loves all things ghoulish, grotesque, and squishy—not to mention that he has a particular fondness for dank subterranean locales and slimy tentacled beasts. Thus, he proves the perfect MC for Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities, an eight-part Netflix anthology (Oct. 25) that brings together some of horror’s finest artists for a series of superior macabre tales. Ideally fit for the Halloween season, this collection of original and adapted stories doesn’t feature a single dud, delivering frights, heartache and insanity in excitingly surprising fashion. So electric and inspired are these hour-long episodes that you’ll wish there...
comicon.com
Titan Comics Announces ‘RuneScape: Untold Tales Of The God Wars’ Launching On FCBD 2023
As well as a Conan The Barbarian primer coming on Free Comic Book Day 2023, Titan Comics have also announced – in conjunction with video game developer Jagex – RuneScape. A new series launching off in May 2023 with a Free Comic Book Day 2023 edition and then leading into a four-part miniseries called RuneScape: Untold Tales of the God Wars.
EW.com
The Menu review: A deliciously wicked food-world satire
If we cannot eat the rich, at least we can enjoy their suffering on screen with a side of fermented sea lettuce and light schaudenfraude in The Menu, a glossy, skewering satire in theaters this Friday. (That it comes from a director who helmed more than a dozen episodes of Succession feels, at the least, apropos.)
comicon.com
‘Local Man’ Announced: Crime, Horror And Classic ’90s Image Comics
Stray Dogs creator Tony Fleecs (Stray Dogs, Star Wars Adventures) and. (Revival, Hack/Slash) team up for new ongoing series Local Man. A comic that will combine rural crime noir with superhero action coming February 2023 from Image Comics. And in a nod to Image Comics of the past, each issue will be presented as a classic “flip book” format with a lead story drawn by Fleecs and a superhero flashback drawn by Seeley.
comicon.com
Political Hijinks And Human Vs. Spirit Conflict: Previewing ‘The Legend Of Korra’ TPB
Dark Horse Books has revealed a preview of The Legend Of Korra: Turf Wars Omnibus TPB, out tomorrow from writer Michael Dante DiMartino, artist Irene Koh, and colorist Killian Ng. ‘After a refreshing sojourn in the Spirit World, Korra and Asami return to Republic City but find nothing but political...
comicon.com
Piggy Bankers: Previewing ‘What’s The Furthest Place From Here?’ #8
Spend some time with the not-so-friendly little piggies known as Big Business as they make deals, cause chaos, and huff and puff and blow up anyone in their way! But when they stick their little snouts too far out, someone will have to pay! And how does everyone’s favorite record store fit into all this?
comicon.com
Dynamite Adds New ‘Darkwing Duck’ #1 Signature Series Variant Cover For January Debut
Dynamite is quite excited about their upcoming Darkwing Duck comic. To celebrate its imminent arrival, the company has added a special variant cover to the group already announced. The new series finds Drake Mallard reconsidering his adventuring ways after the latest tussle with Megavolt puts Gosalyn at particular risk. But...
comicon.com
Previewing Geoff Johns And Gary Frank’s ‘Junkyard Joe’ #2 From Image Comics
“Mad Ghost’s tales of The Unnamed continue as we go from 1972 to today! Cartoonist Muddy Davis has just retired from drawing his 50-year-old “Junkyard Joe” newspaper strip. But the tragedies of Vietnam and visions of a strange robot solider that saved his life still haunt him. But dreams become reality when Joe mysteriously shows up on Muddy’s doorstep warning us of a new and impending war.”
Digital Trends
1899 review: an engrossing, yet frustrating sci-fi Netflix series
It’s strange to review a show like 1899 without first seeing its final two episodes. The new, richly designed Netflix sci-fi series from Dark creators Jantje Friese and Baran bo Odar is a puzzle-box mystery that takes its time pulling away the layers of its central mysteries across its first six episodes. The show’s pace is so patient, in fact, that its sixth episode ends with a reveal that stops just short of actually revealing what is really going on in the series. To be fair, it’s not hard to understand why Friese and Odar have chosen to save 1899’s biggest revelations for its final two episodes.
comicon.com
Review: ‘Spider-Man’ #2 Is A Pretty Mess
The Spider-Verse is rocketing towards an end. I’m left to wonder if we should just hurry and put it out of its misery after Spider-Man #2. Dan Slott, Mark Bagley, John Dell, Edgar Delgado, and Joe Caramagna continue to chronicle the beginning of the end. Soundly beaten by Shathra’s...
comicon.com
Mad Scientists Or Just Determined? Previewing ‘She-Hulk’ #8
She-Hulk’s new archnemeses have finally shown their face, and in this issue, we pull back the curtain. Who are they? What do they want with She-Hulk? The answers to these questions will chill you to the bone.
comicon.com
Early Look: A Cyberpunk Dystopia And A Vampire Cult In ‘We Are Scarlet Twilight’ #1
Red 5 Comics has revealed an early look at We Are Scarlet Twilight #1, scheduled for release in May 2023 from Benjamin Morse. ‘It’s 1938, and time to meet our hero– Captain Lancet. He’s a Golden Age All-American crime buster who’s about to accidentally create the world’s greatest villain. He’ll need to adjust to a strange new world– one that resembles Fritz Lang’s Metropolis with some cyberpunk dystopia sprinkled in– if he wants to overthrow the totalitarian vampire cult that now dominates the world!’
comicon.com
Hawkeye Flashback: Previewing ‘Thunderbolts’ #4
The Thunderbolts were hired to defend New York City from superheroic threats of any size. Even the big ones. Especially the big ones. Terminus hits Manhattan. Time to go to work…
comicon.com
Buried Alive! Previewing ‘Above Snakes’ #5
“MINISERIES CONCLUSION This is what it has all led up to. Dirt is trapped with his life on the line but so much more. How much blood can he spill? And should he. The final face off between him and Dr. Tomb brings the beloved mini series to a close.”
comicon.com
Review: ‘Door To Door, Night By Night’ #1 Is An Unexpected Winner
The trope of monster hunters with unexpected day jobs is practically as old as the monster hunter subgenre itself. But in Vault’s Door to Door, Night by Night, we get to see a subversion of the trope that makes it work better than almost any other example I could think of.
comicon.com
Deconstructing Comics: ‘Tim Catches Up With The MCU — Doctor Strange’
“Tim Catches Up with the MCU” discusses Doctor Strange — an enjoyable yet problematic movie, based on a 1963 origin story (in Strange Tales #110) whose ideas about race and gender roles are, at best, dated. Tim and Mulele review. (Originally published on Patreon October 12, 2019.)
comicon.com
Straight Outta Compton: Image Comics Announces New Sci-Fi Thriller ‘Monarch’ From Rodney Barnes And Alex Lins
Killadelphia co-creator and writer Rodney Barnes announces his next series with Image Comics, coming in February 2023 alongside artist Alex Lins (Immortal Hulk) and out from Image Comics in February 2023. “Growing up in the city of Compton is tough enough as it is… but as Travon has learned all...
