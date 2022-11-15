It’s strange to review a show like 1899 without first seeing its final two episodes. The new, richly designed Netflix sci-fi series from Dark creators Jantje Friese and Baran bo Odar is a puzzle-box mystery that takes its time pulling away the layers of its central mysteries across its first six episodes. The show’s pace is so patient, in fact, that its sixth episode ends with a reveal that stops just short of actually revealing what is really going on in the series. To be fair, it’s not hard to understand why Friese and Odar have chosen to save 1899’s biggest revelations for its final two episodes.

2 HOURS AGO