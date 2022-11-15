ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Patriots release veteran WR Lil'Jordan Humphrey from practice squad, host LB for workout

By Jordy McElroy
 2 days ago
The New England Patriots had a busy Tuesday afternoon on the roster front with the team announcing they had released veteran receiver Lil’Jordan Humphrey from the practice squad.

Humphrey became a fan-favorite for the team during the preseason, but he was never able to catch on in meaningful games for the Patriots, despite appearing in six regular season games for the team. He had only been targeted four times for 20 yards.

Given his rare size for a receiver, he was typically utilized as an extra blocker. There was even talks of moving him into more of a joker tight end role as well, but things never worked out in the end.

This still may not be the last the Patriots see of Humphrey considering he has been released and signed multiple times.

Along with releasing the 24-year-old receiver, the team also reportedly had linebacker Terez Hall, a former Patriot, in for a workout.

Hall was actually released by the team back in May after failing a physical. So the team is obviously getting back around to him and seeing where his physical conditioning is at these days.

Whether that leads to an actual signing or not remains to be seen.

