One of the fun finds of last year’s Thought Bubble was the ash-can edition of Geezer #1 by writer Will Potter and artist Philip Bond. A make believe band from the glory days of Britpop when the likes of Oasis, Blur, Suede and more ruled the airways. And, as I informed you at the time, Will Potter was himself a part of the scene as a member of CUD. A band that’s still going strong today and currently touring the UK.

5 HOURS AGO