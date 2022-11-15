Read full article on original website
comicon.com
Marvel’s Stormbreakers Get Tiny In New Pym Particle Variants
Ant-Man and the Wasp are the characters best known for using the size-altering Pym Particles. This February, Marvel Comics spreads the love as Pym Particles take over a new series of variant covers. In a fun new series of variants, we get to see the 2023 class of Stormbreakers show...
If You're Looking For Something Interesting To Watch, These 7 True Crime Docs Will Knock Your Socks Off
From a polygamist cult in Utah to Russian exiles in London, here is this year's essential true crime watchlist.
comicon.com
Lorenzo De Felici’s ‘Kroma’ #2 Variant Covers Revealed
After last issue’s shocking final page, Kroma ventures beyond the Pale City into a jungle ruled by gigantic beasts. However, one man lives among them, and he may hold the answers to Kroma’s mysterious past. The Kroma #2 variant covers feature art by De Felici and Jakub Rebelka...
comicon.com
Buried Alive! Previewing ‘Above Snakes’ #5
“MINISERIES CONCLUSION This is what it has all led up to. Dirt is trapped with his life on the line but so much more. How much blood can he spill? And should he. The final face off between him and Dr. Tomb brings the beloved mini series to a close.”
comicon.com
‘Boglins’ Co-Creator Tim Clarke And Dynamite Team Up For New Trading Card Set
You can never keep a bad Boglin down. The 1990s toyline always finds a way back into the hearts and minds of its devoted following and co-creator Tim Clarke always finds new avenues for his creepy creations. This time, he’s teaming with Dynamite Entertainment for a new set of Boglins trading cards — the first ever officially licensed and funded via an earlier crowdfunding campaign.
comicon.com
Review: ‘Door To Door, Night By Night’ #1 Is An Unexpected Winner
The trope of monster hunters with unexpected day jobs is practically as old as the monster hunter subgenre itself. But in Vault’s Door to Door, Night by Night, we get to see a subversion of the trope that makes it work better than almost any other example I could think of.
comicon.com
Thought Bubble 2022: The Britpop Band That Never Was Returns In ‘Geezer’ #2
One of the fun finds of last year’s Thought Bubble was the ash-can edition of Geezer #1 by writer Will Potter and artist Philip Bond. A make believe band from the glory days of Britpop when the likes of Oasis, Blur, Suede and more ruled the airways. And, as I informed you at the time, Will Potter was himself a part of the scene as a member of CUD. A band that’s still going strong today and currently touring the UK.
comicon.com
Early Look: A Cyberpunk Dystopia And A Vampire Cult In ‘We Are Scarlet Twilight’ #1
Red 5 Comics has revealed an early look at We Are Scarlet Twilight #1, scheduled for release in May 2023 from Benjamin Morse. ‘It’s 1938, and time to meet our hero– Captain Lancet. He’s a Golden Age All-American crime buster who’s about to accidentally create the world’s greatest villain. He’ll need to adjust to a strange new world– one that resembles Fritz Lang’s Metropolis with some cyberpunk dystopia sprinkled in– if he wants to overthrow the totalitarian vampire cult that now dominates the world!’
comicon.com
Straight Outta Compton: Image Comics Announces New Sci-Fi Thriller ‘Monarch’ From Rodney Barnes And Alex Lins
Killadelphia co-creator and writer Rodney Barnes announces his next series with Image Comics, coming in February 2023 alongside artist Alex Lins (Immortal Hulk) and out from Image Comics in February 2023. “Growing up in the city of Compton is tough enough as it is… but as Travon has learned all...
comicon.com
Cosmic Ghost Rider’s Vengeance Reawakens In March 2023
One of Marvel’s most outrageous breakout characters of the past decade, Cosmic Ghost Rider, will return this March in a brand-new solo series! Announced by Polygon, Cosmic Ghost Rider will be written by Stephanie Phillips in one of her first works for Marvel Comics along with the upcoming Rogue & Gambit series and drawn by superstar artist Juann Cabal!
comicon.com
Mad Scientists Or Just Determined? Previewing ‘She-Hulk’ #8
She-Hulk’s new archnemeses have finally shown their face, and in this issue, we pull back the curtain. Who are they? What do they want with She-Hulk? The answers to these questions will chill you to the bone.
comicon.com
A Philosophical, Profound And Personal Sci-Fi Story: Reviewing ‘Traveling To Mars’ #1
Traveling to Mars #1 is one part ‘Silent Running’ and one part a figurative journey in finding yourself as Roy Livingston sets off on a one-way trip to the red planet to claim it for Corporate America. Mark Russell and Roberto Meli deliver a very personal and profound sci-fi yarn you can’t help but connect with.
comicon.com
City At War Once More: Reviewing ‘Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles’ #134
Fallout from the Armageddon Game continues to hit Mutant Town as ‘Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles’ turns its focus toward a smaller cast of characters by truly delving into their situations and what lengths they’ll have to go to in order to save themselves and their home. Per usual the series great character voice remains as the artwork quickly sets a dire but powerful tone, highlighting just what shape Mutant Town and the world are in as the Rat King’s game takes shape.
comicon.com
Shocking Return Of Twisted Villain In Your First Look At ‘Mighty Morphin Power Rangers’ #102
BOOM! Studios has revealed a first look at Mighty Morphin Power Rangers #102. The bold Reunited, Recharged era of Mighty Morphin Power Rangers continues with writer Melissa Flores, artist Simona Di Gianfelice, colorist Raúl Angulo, and letterer Ed Dukeshire. ‘While the gravest threats to Earth seemed put to rest,...
comicon.com
Deconstructing Comics: ‘Tim Catches Up With The MCU — Doctor Strange’
“Tim Catches Up with the MCU” discusses Doctor Strange — an enjoyable yet problematic movie, based on a 1963 origin story (in Strange Tales #110) whose ideas about race and gender roles are, at best, dated. Tim and Mulele review. (Originally published on Patreon October 12, 2019.)
comicon.com
Comics From A Galaxy Far, Far Away… ‘Hidden Empire’ Begins
We have three Star Wars titles to preview and the launch of the latest Star Wars event with Star Wars: Hidden Empire #1, as well as Star Wars: Han Solo & Chewbacca #7 and Star Wars: Doctor Aphra #7 with a lot of familiar faces from across the franchise making an appearance from crime lord Lady Qi’ra to Greedo, as well as an appearance from Darth Maul and Maz Kanata too. Plenty for fans to get excited about and all three titles out Wednesday 16th November from Marvel.
comicon.com
Previewing ‘Captain America And The Winter Soldier Special’ #1
“Power. Money. Machine. Love. Revolution. The 20th century progressed at a more rapid pace than any other in history but not without help from the shadows. Kev Walker joins CAPTAIN AMERICA: SENTINEL OF LIBERTY writers Collin Kelly and Jackson Lanzing to explore the origin of Captain America’s newest foe – and what the Outer Circle’s next play means for the status of the Winter Soldier.”
comicon.com
Tate Brombal And Nick Robles Traverse Time In Your First Look At ‘Behold, Behemoth’ #2
BOOM! Studios has revealed a first look at Behold, Behemoth #2, the next issue of their new horror series from writer Tate Brombal and artist Nick Robles. ‘Just what happened between the past and the present to create a world so overrun by supernatural monstrosities? Meanwhile, Wren and Grey continue their journey across the apocalyptic landscape, hiding their true selves and struggling to suppress their inner demons…’
comicon.com
Review: ‘Spider-Man’ #2 Is A Pretty Mess
The Spider-Verse is rocketing towards an end. I’m left to wonder if we should just hurry and put it out of its misery after Spider-Man #2. Dan Slott, Mark Bagley, John Dell, Edgar Delgado, and Joe Caramagna continue to chronicle the beginning of the end. Soundly beaten by Shathra’s...
comicon.com
A Mite Bit Of Fun: Reviewing ‘Nightwing’ #98
‘Nightwing’ takes a bit of a fun but important story detour without losing any of the energy that has made this book such a favorite series to dive into month after month. Heart and legacy are just as important here, as a momentary change in artist helps bring the right vibe needed for such a whimsical but also serious storyline.
