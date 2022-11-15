Read full article on original website
greatnorthwestwine.com
Barnard Griffin Winery 2021 Albariño, Columbia Valley • $25
Next-gen winemaker Megan Hughes spearheads the white wine program at her family’s Barnard Griffin Winery, and her work here with Albariño adds more acclaim for Crawford Vineyard, a relatively cool site along the Roza in the Yakima Valley near Prosser. There’s no oak involved in the winemaking, which keeps the spotlight on the blend of green apple, lime, peach and tropical notes that make this Spanish grape so popular. A sense of honeysuckle on the midpalate adds complexity, setting the table for the long, juicy and bone-dry finish.
Yakima Herald Republic
Get to know your neighbor: Wah-Leah Tadena
A familiar smile and recognizable laugh can be heard in kitchens, Satus Shaker Church and local longhouses all over the Yakima Valley. Not too long ago, it was heard on the softball fields, too. The Yakama Nation is home to Wah-Leah Tadena. Born in Goldendale, she grew up in Toppenish...
After Almost 40 Years, Yakima Folklife Festival Sadly Comes to an End
It is with a heavy heart to announce that another staple tradition in the Yakima valley is coming to a close. The Folklife Festival was such a staple tradition for so many. Music would fill the air, the great food from the vendors and prime location would bring so many people together for several decades. My father was involved being in a few of the bands that would play at this event and it was always a highlight for him to attend and perform.
KIMA TV
Firefighters are in a heated competition this month for best and worst mustache
YAKIMA -- Local fire fighters are taking 'No shave November' seriously as they put away their razors to see who can grow the best, and worst mustache. Sunnyside and Yakima Fire District #5 started this competition last year. This year, firefighters across the valley, and even down in the tri-cities...
Four Buisnesses we Would Kill to take over the Sears Store
It's official, Sears is closing their doors for good in the Yakima Valley, and leaving the shell of the store in its wake. Of course, the mall will have to decide what to put there, otherwise, it will sit vacant for years to come. So we wanted to lend our...
Yakima Herald Republic
Fiddle’s juice bar opens on Nob Hill Boulevard
Offering cold press juices, smoothies and healthy food items, Fiddle’s Juice Bar has opened at 806 W. Nob Hill Blvd., Suite 1, in Yakima. Sharing a name, but not a menu, with the Fiddle’s location in Wapato, the Yakima juice bar has a variety of food and drinks for those seeking a tasty way to improve their health, owner Magdalena Andrade said.
Yakima Herald Republic
Family, friends hold vigil for missing Omak teen with ties to Yakima
Gathered under a picnic shelter Saturday at Moxee Park, family and friends shared memories of Esmeralda “Kit” Mora, 17, an Indigenous teen who is missing from Omak. “It didn’t matter what it was, Kit loved art and loved to draw,” said Charlotte Groo, Kit’s sister and an organizer of the weekend vigil.
610KONA
37 Years Later these bumps on East I-82 Near Benton City Are still there, Why?
If you’re from around these parts, you’re likely very familiar with the barrage of bumps on eastbound Interstate 82 between Prosser and Benton City at milepost 91.9. The bumps have been there since the late 80s and as of yet, the WSDOT hasn’t been able to find a way to completely remedy the problem. You could say, they keep hitting bumps in the road (sorry) when it comes to smoothing out the interstate.
‘People freeze to death every year’: Yakima shelters critical during harsh winters
YAKIMA, Wash. — There’s nearly 1,000 people experiencing homelessness in Yakima County and it’s estimated at least one in four are living on the streets, which can be dangerous and potentially fatal as temperatures start to drop. “The reality is, people freeze to death every year,” said Brian Ahern, interim executive director for Rod’s House. “Every winter, people freeze to death...
nbcrightnow.com
Heater fire in Tampico causes estimated $5,000 in damage
TAMPICO, Wash.- West Valley Fire and Rescue responded to an outbuilding/vehicle fire in Tampico on the night of November, 15. According to West Valley Fire and Rescue, the fire was caused by a propane heater. Damages to the building and vehicle are estimated at $5,000. As the weather continues to...
kpq.com
Wenatchee Valley FD’s Combined Resources Help in Response to Three Separate Fires Sunday Evening
The recent consolidation of several fire districts in Chelan and Douglas Counties into a single agency appears to be paying early dividends for the local community. The Wenatchee Valley Fire Department responded to three separate fires within a four-hour span Sunday evening. The first occurred at around 6:30 in the...
Yakima Police K9 Trex Loses Fight Against Sickness
Last month Yakima Police officials asked for help in treating K9 Trex who was having some health problems. Sadly according to K9 Foundation Yakima Valley "K9 Trex was set free of pain on Monday, November 14th after suffering from an undiagnosable gastrointestinal disorder." Vets at WSU were at a loss...
Richland Police Ask Crazy Simple Question, & Tri-Cities Answers
The West Richland PD did a strange thing on their Facebook the other day and actually asked where people would like to see more police presence. I know it's a crazy idea, right? (lol) Here is what the people answered. West Richland Police Department Wants to Know This Question. On...
Yakima Herald Republic
IN BASKET: Yakima Federal’s Macias joins housing nonprofit’s board
Derwriter/CRA officer for Yakima Federal Savings & Loan Association, has joined the Office of Rural and Farmworker Housing board of directors. Macias has been with Yakima Federal for eight years, starting as a loan closer before promotions to his present position. Born and raised in Toppenish, he is a first generation Mexican American who can relate to the individuals and families ORFH helps, the organization stated in a news release. He has an associate of arts degre in applied science from Yakima Valley College and a bachelor’s degree in accounting from Western Governors University.
Yakima Police Following Leads But Still No Sign of Missing Boy
He's been missing since September 10 and still no sign whatsoever about what happened to a 5 year old boy from Yakima. Yakima Police say Lucian Mungia was last seen by his father in the play area at Sarge Hubbard Park. Police say as the search continues there's still no sign of any foul play and they have no answer as to what happened to the boy.
nbcrightnow.com
How to prevent becoming a porch pirate victim
YAKIMA, Wash. - As the holidays approach, you may be expecting or sending lots of packages. …
yaktrinews.com
First Alert Weather: Cold and sunny conditions continue this week! -Briana
Bundle up! Another week of colder than normal temperatures and mostly dry conditions. Patchy fog this morning, temperatures in the teens and 20s. Eastern Washington and Oregon will see the sunshine return this afternoon. High temperatures will run 5-10 degrees colder than normal every afternoon this week. Upper 30s to low 40s will be the highs through Thursday. The temperature trend will dip towards the end of the week, even colder for the weekend ahead. Tri-Cities Sunrise: 6:50am Sunset: 4:30pm Yakima Sunrise: 6:56am Sunset: 4:34pm.
kpq.com
Four Fires Occur Inside 11 Hour Window in Wenatchee
There's minimal damage after the Wenatchee Valley Fire Department was sent to four different fires between Monday night and Tuesday morning. The fires were all in Wenatchee and occurred at about 8:30 and 10:30 Monday night as well as about 4:30 and 7:30 Tuesday morning. They took place in three...
KIMA TV
Geology officials say Rattlesnake Hills Landslide isn't getting worse, despite concerns
YAKIMA -- Some people who live near the Rattlesnake Hills Landslide have voiced concerns over it possibly getting worse. Local experts say as of now there is no cause for concern,. When this landslide started in 2017, it was moving around four feet per week. Now, five years later, geology...
hotelnewsresource.com
TownePlace Suites by Marriott Ellensburg Opens in Washington Sate
The Hotel Group this week celebrated the grand opening of TownePlace Suites by Marriott Ellensburg with owner and developer Hogback Development. The 76-guest-room hotel is an all-suites, light extended-stay hotel located off I-90, located close to Central Washington University, and is within Seattle 110 miles to the west and Spokane 175 miles to the east.
