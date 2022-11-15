Read full article on original website
Xi Says China to Consider Holding Belt & Road Forum in 2023
BEIJING (Reuters) - Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Friday that China would consider hosting the third Belt & Road Forum for International Cooperation next year, which would be the first staging of the event since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. Belt & Road is Xi's signature infrastructure investment...
Michael Bloomberg Apologises for Boris Johnson Speech Criticising China
BEIJING (Reuters) - Michael Bloomberg apologised last week at a business forum hosted by the news agency he founded for remarks by British former Prime Minister Boris Johnson criticising China as autocratic. The controversy highlights China's influence in Asia and sensitivities about overt criticism of Beijing. Bloomberg, a former New...
What It’s Like Inside the Penal Colony Brittney Griner Was Sent to in Russia
After two weeks of radio silence from Russian officials regarding Brittney Griner’s transfer to an unnamed labor camp, her attorneys confirmed on Thursday that the WNBA player turned Russian political prisoner had been taken to Female Penal Colony IK-2 in Mordovia. It is here, about 300 miles from where...
Putin makes rare appearance. Expert explains what it means
Russian President Vladimir Putin made a rare appearance at a meeting of his security council. However, he has been sidelined at several key meetings in Asia recently.
Brazil's Incoming Government Unlikely to Provide Military Assistance to Haiti, Officials Say
BRASILIA (Reuters) - Brazil's incoming government is unlikely to provide military assistance to Haiti despite calls for an international force to confront gangs, two officials said, noting that a prior military intervention did not yield lasting improvements. The United Nations last month discussed sending a strike force to Haiti to...
Silver Heads for Biggest Deficit in Decades, Silver Institute Says
LONDON (Reuters) - Global demand for silver is expected to rise 16% this year to 1.21 billion ounces, creating the biggest deficit in decades, according to the Silver Institute on Thursday night. Use of silver by industry, for jewellery and silverware and for bars and coins for retail investors were...
Ukraine Says Around 60 Russians Killed in Long-Range Shelling Attack
(Reuters) - Around 60 Russian soldiers were killed in a long-range Ukrainian artillery attack this week, Kyiv said on Saturday, the second time in four days that Ukraine claimed to have inflicted major casualties in a single incident. In a Facebook post, the armed forces general staff said Russia suffered...
U.S. VP Harris: United States Has Enduring Economic Commitment to Indo-Pacific
BANGKOK (Reuters) - U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris told a CEO summit during an APEC summit in Bangkok on Friday that her country has an "enduring economic commitment" to the Indo-Pacific region. The United States will continue to work to increase foreign direct investment and increase free flow of capital...
US Defense Chief: 'Tyranny and Turmoil' in Russian Invasion
HALIFAX, Nova Scotia (AP) — U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin warned Saturday Russia’s invasion of Ukraine offers a preview of a world where nuclear-armed countries could threaten other nations and said Beijing, like Moscow, seeks a world where might makes right. Austin made the remarks at the annual...
Ukraine Nuclear Plant Shelled, U.N. Warns: 'You're Playing With Fire!'
LONDON (Reuters) -Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, which is under Russian control, was rocked by shelling on Sunday, drawing condemnation from the U.N. nuclear watchdog which said such attacks risked a major nuclear disaster. More than a dozen blasts shook Europe's biggest nuclear power plant on Saturday evening and Sunday,...
Equatorial Guinea Leader Poised to Extend 43 Years in Power
MALABO, Equatorial Guinea (AP) — Equatorial Guinea President Teodoro Obiang Nguema Mbasogo, Africa’s longest-serving ruler, was poised Sunday to extend his 43 years in power in the oil-rich country amid accusations of voting irregularities from the opposition. In previous elections, Obiang has never gotten less than 90% of...
Afghan Official Says 19 People Lashed in Northeast Province
KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — Nineteen people in northeastern Afghanistan were lashed for adultery, theft and running away from home, a Supreme Court official said Sunday. The announcement underscored the Taliban's intention of sticking to their strict interpretation of Islamic law, or Sharia. It appeared to be the first official...
Key Takeaways From the COP27 Climate Summit in Egypt
SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt (Reuters) - This year's U.N. climate summit featured visits by world leaders, proposals by business leaders, and negotiations by nearly 200 nations about the future of global action on climate change. Here are some of the key takeaways from the two-week COP27 summit held in the Egyptian...
Canada Sanctions Haiti Ex-President Martelly for Financing Gangs
PORT-AU-PRINCE (Reuters) -Canada has sanctioned former Haitian President Michel Martelly and two former prime ministers for financing gangs, Canadian authorities said on Sunday, the latest in a series of measures targeting alleged backers of Haitian criminal groups. In September, Haitian gangs created a humanitarian crisis by blocking a fuel terminal...
Germany to Offer Poland Patriot System After Stray Missile Crash
BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany has offered Warsaw the Patriot missile defence system to help it to secure its airspace after a stray missile crashed in Poland last week, Defence Minister Christine Lambrecht told a newspaper on Sunday. The German government had already said it would offer its neighbour further help...
U.S. Citizens Crossing Border to Mexico in Record Numbers
More Americans than ever are crossing the southern border to live in Mexico, according to data released by Mexico’s Interior Ministry. The data shows that 8,412 U.S. citizens were issued temporary resident visas in the first nine months of the year, an 85% increase compared to the same period in 2019.
Explainer-Who Will Pay for Climate 'Loss and Damage'?
SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt (Reuters) - The COP27 summit of nearly 200 countries agreed on Sunday to set up a "loss and damage" fund to support poorer countries being ravaged by climate impacts, overcoming decades of resistance from wealthy nations whose historic emissions have fuelled climate change. Pakistan's climate minister Sherry...
Tumbling Bitcoin Overshadows El Salvador's Crypto Conference
SAN SALVADOR (Reuters) - El Salvador's long-awaited bitcoin conference, which was in the limelight in 2021 after the small nation became the world's first to adopt the cryptocurrency as legal tender, has lost its luster this time amid a deep rout in the digital currency universe. The absence of big...
Turkish Air Strikes Destroy 89 Kurdish Militant Targets in Syria, Iraq - Ministry
ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Turkey's defence ministry said on Sunday that 89 targets, including shelters and ammunition depots, were destroyed in air strikes on Kurdish militant bases in northern Iraq and northern Syria. The strikes had targeted Qandil, Asos and Hakurk in Iraq and Kobani, Tal Rifat, Cizire and Derik in...
Climate Summit Approves Deal to Fund 'Loss and Damage'
SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt (Reuters) - A plenary session of the COP27 climate summit approved a deal on Sunday covering funding arrangements for loss and damage from climate change suffered by vulnerable countries. (Reporting by William James;Editing by Dominic Evans)
