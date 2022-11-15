Annual Orangecoat Round-up conducted at Skip’s Sport Shop during first two days of firearm deer hunting season on November 15-16 Hunters displayed 23 deer on the buck pole at Skip’s Sport Shop – 13 on day one and 10 on day two – during the 2022 Orangecoat Round-up event on the first two days of Michigan’s firearm deer hunting season on November 15 and 16.

GRAYLING, MI ・ 14 HOURS AGO