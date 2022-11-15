ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crawford County, MI

Crawford County Avalanche

Buck pole event features 23 deer on Tuesday, Wednesday

Annual Orangecoat Round-up conducted at Skip’s Sport Shop during first two days of firearm deer hunting season on November 15-16 Hunters displayed 23 deer on the buck pole at Skip’s Sport Shop – 13 on day one and 10 on day two – during the 2022 Orangecoat Round-up event on the first two days of Michigan’s firearm deer hunting season on November 15 and 16.
GRAYLING, MI
Crawford County Avalanche

Wallace Knapp

Wally is survived by his wife of almost 54 years, Margaret, and their 3 children: Oldest son Adam Knapp and his wife Kerri, of San Ramon, California; Lindsey Knapp, daughter, of Roscommon, Michigan; Youngest son Tyler and his wife Gina, and their children, (grandson, Eli James and granddaughter, Alison Ann Marie) of Middleville, Michigan.
GRAYLING, MI
9&10 News

Prudenville Woman Killed After Crashing Into Tree

The Roscommon County Sheriff’s Office says a Prudenville woman died after crashing her car on Tuesday. Deputies say Joslyn Hubbard was headed south on M-18 in Markey Township in the afternoon. She passed two other cars, but when she merged back into her lane deputies say she slipped off...
PRUDENVILLE, MI

