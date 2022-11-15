Read full article on original website
Crawford County Avalanche
Buck pole event features 23 deer on Tuesday, Wednesday
Annual Orangecoat Round-up conducted at Skip’s Sport Shop during first two days of firearm deer hunting season on November 15-16 Hunters displayed 23 deer on the buck pole at Skip’s Sport Shop – 13 on day one and 10 on day two – during the 2022 Orangecoat Round-up event on the first two days of Michigan’s firearm deer hunting season on November 15 and 16.
Crawford County Avalanche
Wallace Knapp
Wally is survived by his wife of almost 54 years, Margaret, and their 3 children: Oldest son Adam Knapp and his wife Kerri, of San Ramon, California; Lindsey Knapp, daughter, of Roscommon, Michigan; Youngest son Tyler and his wife Gina, and their children, (grandson, Eli James and granddaughter, Alison Ann Marie) of Middleville, Michigan.
mibiz.com
DeVos-backed Walstrom Marine acquires Northern Michigan boat dealer, marina
TRAVERSE CITY — Walstrom Marine Inc., a Harbor Springs-based yacht sales and service company and marina operator acquired last year by Continuum Ventures LLC in Grand Rapids, acquired Grand Bay Marine in Traverse City. The deal expands the marine holdings for Continuum Ventures, the family office for Doug and...
Canadian man accused of repeatedly assaulting girlfriend during Northern Michigan camping trip
CRAWFORD COUNTY, MI – A Canadian man is accused of repeatedly assaulting his girlfriend during a camping trip in Northern Michigan. Daryl Ervin McDonald, 42, of Windsor, Ontario was arraigned Tuesday in the 46th District Court in Crawford County for assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder and domestic violence.
Multiple crashes, slide-offs reported on US 131 in West Michigan
MICHIGAN, USA — First responders are reminding drivers to slow down, especially on US 131. Michigan State Police Troopers in Wayland were working multiple crashes on US 131 Northbound near 146 Avenue Friday afternoon. The highway there was closed for cleanup after a cement truck overturned. No serious injuries...
Prudenville Woman Killed After Crashing Into Tree
The Roscommon County Sheriff’s Office says a Prudenville woman died after crashing her car on Tuesday. Deputies say Joslyn Hubbard was headed south on M-18 in Markey Township in the afternoon. She passed two other cars, but when she merged back into her lane deputies say she slipped off...
Traverse City Woman Sentenced for Her Role In Fatal Overdose
A Traverse City woman has been sentenced for delivering drugs that led to a fatal overdose. Wanna Durham will spend up to 40 years in prison for delivering meth to the victim. Back in February, Traverse City Police and the Traverse Narcotics Team were called to a fatal drug overdose at a local business.
MLive.com
State’s most powerful dynasty stands between Gladwin and Ford Field dream
GLADWIN, MI – He likes his quarterback over their quarterback. He prefers his linebacker over their linebacker. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
