FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
What really happened with the Philadelphia Experiment.Rooted ExpeditionsPhiladelphia, PA
NJ Teacher Behind Inappropriate Pictures Tries Setting The Record StraightBridget MulroyPennsauken Township, NJ
$1M Grant for Indian King Tavern, Wallace House Historic SitesMorristown MinuteSomerset County, NJ
The Pullman Restaurant & Bar finally opens in Bryn MawrMarilyn JohnsonBryn Mawr, PA
The At-Bat That Sealed The Astros' World Series WinIBWAAPhiladelphia, PA
Here’s what Nick Sirianni said about Brandon Graham’s hit on Taylor Heinicke
Head coach Nick Sirianni addressed the controversial Brandon Graham penalty that sealed the deal on Philadelphia’s first loss of the season. Philadelphia Eagles fans won’t be lamenting the fact that the team blew its undefeated season against a division rival on national television, it will be how the loss happened.
Ex-Eagles Pro Bowler suffers season-ending knee injury
The season is over for former Philadelphia Eagles tight end Zach Ertz. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported Monday evening that according to sources, “Ertz has suffered a season-ending knee injury. A brutal reality for Arizona and its veteran.”. The writing was on the wall for Ertz, according to...
Eagles' loss shows who their most indispensable player is − and it's not Jalen Hurts
PHILADELPHIA − As it turns out, a rookie who played barely one-third of the defensive snaps is the most indispensable player on the Eagles. That's how much the Eagles need Jordan Davis. The mammoth 6-foot-6, 336-pound defensive tackle missed his second straight game with an ankle injury. Davis is on injured reserve, which means he has to miss at least two more games.
Jerry Jones Sends Clear Message On Dak Prescott Following Loss To Packers
Do the Dallas Cowboys have a quarterback issue? Following a loss to the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, some fans have wondered aloud whether or not Dak Prescott is good enough to take the team where it wants to go this season: to its first Super Bowl since 1995. But owner Jerry Jones emphatically ...
NFL Running Back Stunned By Cut Decision On Monday
The Arizona Cardinals made a surprising personnel move on Monday, releasing running back Eno Benjamin. Benjamin had played in all 10 games for the Cardinals so far this season, making three starts while James Conner was out with injury. It wasn't just fans who were shocked by his released either....
Eagles Get Crushing Injury News After Losing First Game Of Their Season
For the first time in 2022, the Philadelphia Eagles are facing some serious adversity. Not only did the 8-1 Eagles lose for the first time this season when they fell 32-21 to the Washington Commanders on Monday Night Football. They also lost a key offensive player due to injury. Mike Garafolo of ...
NFL
Eagles' Brandon Graham on roughing penalty against Commanders: 'Can't put the game in the refs' hands'
On a night the Eagles fumbled away the extraordinary turnover luck they'd enjoyed during an undefeated run, Philadelphia still had a chance to get the ball back, trailing Washington 26-21 with more than 90 seconds remaining for Jalen Hurts and the offense. However, Eagles defensive end Brandon Graham was flagged...
Jerry Jones Reveals Why Odell Beckham Hasn't Signed Yet
Plenty of NFL teams have expressed interest in free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr in recent weeks. However, the All-Pro wide receiver hasn't signed with anyone just yet. Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones explained why. "In this particular case, start by asking, 'Why is it that you're able to...
Elite 2023 Quarterback Recruit Announces His De-Commitment
The Pitt Panthers appear to have lost out on one of the top quarterback prospects in the nation on Tuesday. After previously earning a commitment from four-star QB Kenny Minchey, the Tennessee native announced that he will be re-opening his recruitment. In a statement shared to Twitter:. I want to...
Packers Sign Veteran Wide Receiver To Practice Squad
It didn't take Matt LaFleur and the Green Bay Packers long to fill the vacancy left by wide receiver Amari Rodgers. The Packers on Tuesday announced their signing of veteran wideout Dede Westbrook to their practice squad. This came hours after Rodgers' release. A third-round pick in the ...
Antonio Brown Posts Screenshot Of Blunt Text From Tom Brady
Tom Brady has gone to bat for Antonio Brown several times in the past few seasons. In his last year in New England, Brady supported and vouched for Brown to sign with the Patriots after the receiver was traded from the Steelers and cut from the Raiders. However, after Brown sent intimidating ...
Kadarius Toney throws salt on Giants for lacking involvement after incredible sideline catch
After a brilliant sideline catch, Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Kadarius Toney called out the New York Giants for not involving him enough in NYC. If New York City couldn’t land another Subway World Series, there’s hope that New York could see a “Super Snoopy Bowl”: an AFC-NFC showdown between the New York Jets and the New York Giants.
Cardinals star JJ Watt promises $1,000 to unlucky fan who thought he'd won big on a $27 bet – only for a controversial referee call to rob him of the huge payday
JJ Watt has pledged to pay back a fan who could have won a lucrative amount of money, only for a controversial call to deny him in the Cardinals' 27-17 win against the Rams on Sunday. With Arizona up 10-3 at SoFi Stadium towards the end of the second quarter,...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Panthers Sign Former College Football Star QB to Practice Squad
There's been a lot of movement at the quarterback spot on the depth chart for the Carolina Panthers and that will continue this week when Baker Mayfield is reinserted into the starting lineup against the Baltimore Ravens. P.J. Walker underwent an MRI over the weekend and the results showed that...
Jalen Hurts issues strong message to Eagles after first loss of 2022 vs. Commanders
While losing their first game of the season is definitely painful, Jalen Hurts is not concerned that it will have a negative impact on the Philadelphia Eagles. After all, he knows very well what his team is capable of. Speaking to reporters after the 32-21 loss to the Washington Commanders,...
Pat McAfee Tells Legendary NFL Coach To 'Shut The F--- Up'
Jeff Saturday's hiring has drawn outrage from a number of former players and coaches in the media since Jim Irsay decided to move off of a respected coach in Frank Reich in favor of a fan-favorite NFL center with no coaching experience. But perhaps none were as bothered by it...
Yardbarker
Peyton Manning reveals stance on becoming NFL commissioner
Hall of Fame quarterback Peyton Manning has no desire to succeed Roger Goodell as NFL commissioner. "I’m not qualified, in my opinion," Manning said on the subject while speaking with Mike Florio for an edition of the "Pro Football Talk PM" podcast. The former Indianapolis Colts and Denver Broncos...
Wide receiver Chris Henry Jr. transfers to Withrow High School
2026 wide receiver Chris Henry Jr., son of the late Bengals wide receiver Chris Henry, has enrolled at Withrow High School.
Breaking: College Basketball Star Suspended 6 Games
A standout TCU Horned Frogs basketball player has been suspended for six games. TCU senior Damion Baugh has been out at the start of the season, as the NCAA works through his punishment. Monday, it was announced that the 6-foot-4 guard has been suspended for six games. "TCU’s Damion Baugh...
