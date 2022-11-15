ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Delaware Online | The News Journal

Eagles' loss shows who their most indispensable player is − and it's not Jalen Hurts

PHILADELPHIA − As it turns out, a rookie who played barely one-third of the defensive snaps is the most indispensable player on the Eagles. That's how much the Eagles need Jordan Davis. The mammoth 6-foot-6, 336-pound defensive tackle missed his second straight game with an ankle injury. Davis is on injured reserve, which means he has to miss at least two more games.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Spun

NFL Running Back Stunned By Cut Decision On Monday

The Arizona Cardinals made a surprising personnel move on Monday, releasing running back Eno Benjamin. Benjamin had played in all 10 games for the Cardinals so far this season, making three starts while James Conner was out with injury. It wasn't just fans who were shocked by his released either....
The Spun

Jerry Jones Reveals Why Odell Beckham Hasn't Signed Yet

Plenty of NFL teams have expressed interest in free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr in recent weeks. However, the All-Pro wide receiver hasn't signed with anyone just yet. Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones explained why. "In this particular case, start by asking, 'Why is it that you're able to...
The Spun

Elite 2023 Quarterback Recruit Announces His De-Commitment

The Pitt Panthers appear to have lost out on one of the top quarterback prospects in the nation on Tuesday. After previously earning a commitment from four-star QB Kenny Minchey, the Tennessee native announced that he will be re-opening his recruitment. In a statement shared to Twitter:. I want to...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Athlon Sports

Packers Sign Veteran Wide Receiver To Practice Squad

It didn't take Matt LaFleur and the Green Bay Packers long to fill the vacancy left by wide receiver Amari Rodgers.  The Packers on Tuesday announced their signing of veteran wideout Dede Westbrook to their practice squad.  This came hours after Rodgers' release. A third-round pick in the ...
GREEN BAY, WI
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Panthers Sign Former College Football Star QB to Practice Squad

There's been a lot of movement at the quarterback spot on the depth chart for the Carolina Panthers and that will continue this week when Baker Mayfield is reinserted into the starting lineup against the Baltimore Ravens. P.J. Walker underwent an MRI over the weekend and the results showed that...
CHARLOTTE, NC
The Spun

Pat McAfee Tells Legendary NFL Coach To 'Shut The F--- Up'

Jeff Saturday's hiring has drawn outrage from a number of former players and coaches in the media since Jim Irsay decided to move off of a respected coach in Frank Reich in favor of a fan-favorite NFL center with no coaching experience. But perhaps none were as bothered by it...
Yardbarker

Peyton Manning reveals stance on becoming NFL commissioner

Hall of Fame quarterback Peyton Manning has no desire to succeed Roger Goodell as NFL commissioner. "I’m not qualified, in my opinion," Manning said on the subject while speaking with Mike Florio for an edition of the "Pro Football Talk PM" podcast. The former Indianapolis Colts and Denver Broncos...
The Spun

Breaking: College Basketball Star Suspended 6 Games

A standout TCU Horned Frogs basketball player has been suspended for six games. TCU senior Damion Baugh has been out at the start of the season, as the NCAA works through his punishment. Monday, it was announced that the 6-foot-4 guard has been suspended for six games. "TCU’s Damion Baugh...
FORT WORTH, TX

