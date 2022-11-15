Road Affair is reader-supported and may earn commission from purchases made through links in this article. La Gomera is the second smallest island in the Canaries and is known for its Canarian charm and incredible nature. There is much to explore and see while visiting the island, and we here at Road Affair don’t want you to miss out on any of it. That is why we have carefully curated a list of the best things to do in La Gomera. From beaches to museums and viewpoints, these are some seriously great attractions you won’t want to miss. So what are you waiting for? Start scrolling to plan the perfect itinerary for your trip to La Gomera!

