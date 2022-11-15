Read full article on original website
A camera from a 1937 explorer was discovered on a Canadian glacier. Scientists are trying to develop the 85-year-old film loaded inside.
Decades ago, explorer Bradford Washburn hit bad weather and abandoned his camera gear on the remote Walsh Glacier. A pro skier set out to find it.
A volcanic eruption in 1815 resulted in 1816 being known as ¨The Year Without A Summer.¨
1816 has come to be known as the year without a summer—the after-effects of a volcanic eruption in Indonesia. On April 5th, 1815, Mount Tambora erupted on the island of Sumbawa, Indonesia.
Metal detectorist stumbles across Viking treasure hoard in Norway
Using a metal detector in a field, a Norwegian man stumbled upon a number of silver pieces dating back to the Viking Age.
Ancient statues uncovered in Italy could rewrite part of history
Archaeologists in Italy have discovered more than 20 bronze statues dating back over 2,000 years, which could help rewrite a part of history, Italy's cultural ministry confirmed on Tuesday.
Good News Network
Prehistoric Human Footprints Unearthed in Spain are Nearly 300,000 Years Old and Unique in All of Europe
300,000 years ago, children were playing on the shore of a lagoon while their parents hunted in the shallows nearby. These are the stories contained in what were once believed to be 100,000-year-old foot prints, but which are now confirmed to be much older. A state of the art scanning...
natureworldnews.com
Cave in Poland Reveals Extinct Human Species Half a Million Years Old
Ancient stone tools discovered 50 years ago inside a cave throughout Poland have recently been recognized as being among the greatest ever unearthed in the region. As Science Alert reported, the tools discovered inside the Tunel Wielki cave in Maopolska date back somewhere around 450,000 and 550,000 years. This dating could assist researchers in discovering more about humans who created them, as well as about their movement of people and human settlements in Central Europe throughout prehistory.
Houston Chronicle
The world's melting glaciers are yielding up their secrets too quickly
FORCLE GLACIER, Switzerland - At around 8,000 feet above sea level, Switzerland's Forcle Glacier has for thousands of years been deeply ensconced in a frigid mountain valley overlooked by some of Europe's highest peaks. To early human hunters who climbed these heights, it must have seemed as if its snow-covered...
21 of Europe's most underrated places
Whether you want to visit historic, overlooked cities or wild mountain ranges where few tourists tread, these 21 underrated European destinations are bound to induce a serious bout of wanderlust.
World’s largest iceberg is getting swept away from Antarctica to its doom, satellite image shows
A new satellite image shows that the world's largest iceberg, A-76A, has entered the Drake Passage, a waterway that contains a fast-moving ocean current that will send the mighty berg on a one-way trip to its watery grave.
natureworldnews.com
Hundreds of Skeletons from Medieval Times Found Under a Department Store in Wales
Hundreds of skeletons dating back from the Medieval Times were found by archaeologists under a department store in Wales, United Kingdom, earlier in October. The establishment, which has been closed since 2013 after serving for over a century, is part of an ongoing renovation project when the unprecedented discovery was made.
Antarctic: Scientists unexpectedly discover concealed river system the size of Germany and France combined
The surprising discovery of a 460-kilometer-long river beneath the Antarctic ice sheet may accelerate ice melting as the planet warms, according to a new study published in Nature Geoscience today (Oct .27). While the discovery gives us a new perspective on how a changing Antarctic can affect the planet, it...
workingtheflame.com
11 Famous Viking Ships [History, Pics & Facts]
Working the Flame is supported by its readers. We may earn commission at no extra cost to you if you buy through a link on this page. As an Amazon Associate we earn from qualifying purchases. List of Famous Viking Ships & Their Excavations. The Vikings were seafaring people who...
24 Ancient Cities That Were Just Discovered
In September of 2020, while searching for a funerary temple of Tutankhamun, a team of Egyptian archaeologists stumbled upon a remarkably well-preserved city buried under the sand near Luxor. As they began to excavate mud brick walls and countless rooms, they realized they had found a city called “the Dazzling Aten” or “the rise of […]
Phys.org
Researchers discover Egypt's oldest tomb oriented to winter solstice
Researchers of the University of Malaga (UMA) and the University of Jaen (UJA) have discovered Egypt's oldest tomb oriented to the winter solstice. Located in the necropolis of Qubbet el-Hawa (Aswan), it is precisely oriented to the sunrise of the winter solstice, in such a way that the sun's rays bathed with its light the place that was intended to house the statue of a governor of the city of Elephantine, who lived at the end of the XII Dynasty, around 1830 BC.
Phys.org
How old is the oldest ice in Antarctica?
Antarctica is so cold that snowfall builds up year after year, resulting in frozen blankets of ice more than 3 km thick in places. You might think that to find the oldest ice, one simply has to dig ever deeper, to find samples at the very bottom that have been trapped for millions of years.
Atlas Obscura
These Tiny Jewels Come From One of Alaska’s Most Unusual Beaches
Just shy of the Arctic Circle, where Alaska’s Seward Peninsula stretches westward toward Russia, there is a most improbable sliver of land. Point Spencer sits at the northern tip of a miles-long, narrow spit of sand, gravel, and permafrost that’s less than 100 feet wide in places. To the east is Port Clarence Bay, where depths can exceed 40 feet—an anomaly amid the region’s shallow coastal waters. To the west is the wild and unforgiving Bering Sea, home to winter storms that regularly churn out waves 45 feet or taller.
‘Ancient Apocalypse’ Continues a Controversial Search for an Advanced Prehistoric Civilization
What if everything we know about prehistoric humans is wrong? That’s the question journalist Graham Hancock presents in the new series Ancient Apocalypse, which started streaming on Netflix on Nov. 11. In that series, Hancock treks to archeological sites around the world in search of an advanced civilization that he suspects existed long before the ancient civilizations we read about in history books.
ancientpages.com
Incredibly Well-Preserved Viking Age Ski Discovered Under Melting Ice
Conny Waters - AncientPages.com - As the ice melts, archaeologists keep making fascinating discoveries shedding light on the ancient past. The science team involved in the Secrets of the Ice project has previously reported discovering a pre-Viking arrow buried under the ice for the last 1,500 years. Researchers discovered a...
roadaffair.com
13 Best Things to Do in La Gomera, Canary Islands
Road Affair is reader-supported and may earn commission from purchases made through links in this article. La Gomera is the second smallest island in the Canaries and is known for its Canarian charm and incredible nature. There is much to explore and see while visiting the island, and we here at Road Affair don’t want you to miss out on any of it. That is why we have carefully curated a list of the best things to do in La Gomera. From beaches to museums and viewpoints, these are some seriously great attractions you won’t want to miss. So what are you waiting for? Start scrolling to plan the perfect itinerary for your trip to La Gomera!
‘Vast’ mass of microbes being released by melting glaciers
Hundreds of thousands of tonnes of bacteria are being released by melting glaciers, a study has shown. The microbes being washed downstream could fertilise ecosystems, the researchers said, but needed to be much better studied to identify any potential pathogens. The scientists said the rapid melting of the ice by...
