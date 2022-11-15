Read full article on original website
Blueface Arrested for Attempted MurderTruflix Network
Mecum Auctions Offers 1,000 Vehicles at Las Vegas Convention CenterDouglas PilarskiLas Vegas, NV
Las Vegas witness captures green lights over casinoRoger MarshLas Vegas, NV
Las Vegas witness reports 'basketball-size' light shoot up from ground levelRoger MarshLas Vegas, NV
Ex-Playboy Model Takes Murder Plea DealAMY KAPLANLas Vegas, NV
myneworleans.com
InspireNOLA Hosts Annual Turkey and Ham Giveaway
NEW ORLEANS (press release) – InspireNOLA Charter Schools will host its annual drive-through turkey and ham giveaway as part of its NOLALove initiative that launched in early October. Local politicians and community leaders will join InspireNOLA students and volunteers in distributing nearly 1,000 turkeys and hams, along with a...
Eater
7 Pies to Pick Up in New Orleans This Thanksgiving
For Thanksgiving, bakeries in New Orleans — which stands on ancestral Indigenous land originally inhabited by the Chitimacha and Chahta Yakni (Choctaw) peoples — are hoping diners will leave the desserts to them. And what better excuse to try out this year’s creations than to free up more time to spend with loved ones? Once you’ve planned your main meal for November 24, consult this guide to seek out the right pie to end with, from the traditional to the unexpected.
lilwaynehq.com
Lil Wayne Performs Live At His 6th Annual “Lil Weezyana Fest” In NOLA [Pictures]
Here are many awesome photos of Lil Wayne performing live for his 6th annual “Lil Weezyana Fest” at Champions Square’s Bold Sphere Music venue in New Orleans, Louisiana on October 29th. If you have not yet viewed the full setlist, seen which special guests Tunechi brought out...
A history of Hubig's pies.
Ask any lifelong resident of New Orleans what their favorite childhood snack was, and they'll tell you it was Hubig's pies. The sweet filling, flakey crust, and crumbly glaze are hard to forget. Everyone has their favorite flavor—Lemon, apple, coconut, chocolate, peach, pineapple, banana, or sweet potato. All that variety is one of the biggest reasons why Hubig's is such a famous New Orleans brand. Memories of having a Borden's chocolate milk and your favorite Hubig's pie for breakfast at Maw maw and Paw paw's house on the weekend creates a warm feeling of nostalgia.
Endymion 2023 changes parade route
The Krewe of Endymion will roll mostly on its tradition Mid City route this February, but the krewe today announced a change to the latter part of the route.
whereyat.com
New Orleans' Most Popular Female Bartenders
There are bar leads, spirit influencers, cocktail mavens, and more. Did you know that women are currently dominating the field of bartending? Contrary to popular belief, women make up over 50% of today's bartending community. But this hasn't always been the case. In an industry that is usually represented by...
Abandoned NOLA: Old Charity Hospital shows signs of life
NEW ORLEANS — If it seems like we’ve been reporting on “new life” at Charity Hospital for 17 years – well, it’s because we have. But this time, there’s something different about what’s happening inside and outside of Old Charity. The iconic...
WWL-TV
Local musicians nominated for Grammy Awards
NEW ORLEANS — The Recording Academy has announced nominees for the 65th Grammy Awards, and several local musicians are up for awards. Those musicians include Dr. John, PJ Morton, Tank and the Bangas, Cory Henry, Lucky Daye, Aaron Neville & The Dirty Dozen Brass Band, and Lil Wayne. A documentary about the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival is also nominated.
NOLA.com
From a Big Freedia spatula to an Electric Girls candle, you'll feel good about giving these 5 gifts
Whether a holiday gift or a little something for a hostess, choose items that benefit a worthwhile cause. From Three Bluebirds, a “1% for the Planet” business that donates a portion of all profits to environmental causes, this biodegradable dishcloth can absorb 20 times its weight and replace 17 rolls of paper towels. It’s made of 70% cellulose and 30% organic cotton and can be washed up to 200 times in the washing machine or top rack of the dishwasher.
Popeyes debuts new chicken sandwich, dares competition to ‘Copy This’
Popeyes has introduced a breading-free Blackened Chicken Sandwich, and they're daring copycats to replicate it.
NOLA.com
From early horrors to present day: The 121-year history of a Canal Street landmark
It’s called the Macheca Building, and even if you don’t know that particular seven-story Canal Street building by name, most New Orleanians of a certain vintage almost certainly know it by sight — and definitely by reputation. Consider its myriad claims to Crescent City fame — and...
boatinternational.com
23m classic yacht Bougie goes up in flames in New Orleans
A 23.4 metre classic yacht Bougie has been destroyed in a shipyard fire in New Orleans, USA. She is one of five yachts that caught fire in a devastating blaze at SeaBrook Harbor over the weekend. According to local reports, the fire department was called to the scene just before...
Cable on Belle Chasse Bridge Falls and Hits Vehicle
One commuter in Plaquemines Parish had quite the scare this morning while crossing the Belle Chasse Bridge. A person driving a car apparently struck a barrier that prevents vehicles from going into the water when the bridge is raised for boat traffic. As a result, two of the cables attached to the barrier snapped and fell on the car.
bigeasymagazine.com
Will Mayor Cantrell Suffer the Same Fate at Former Nashville Mayor Megan Barry?
Women of power and influence who develop cozy relationships with their bodyguards is really nothing new. Just remember the steamy scenes between Whitney Houston and Kevin Costner in the movie The Bodyguard? Elaine Edwards, first wife of former Governor Edwin Edwards, was thought to have had a years-long affair with a high ranking Louisiana public safety official who was often in her company. Governor Edwards approved of the relationship which kept his wife happy and gave him greater flexibility for his dalliances.
The Vivid Faces Of The Vanished Women Of Louisiana: Where Are They?
The Vivid Faces Of The Vanished Women And Girls Of LouisianaThe Charley Project. In 2021, the National Crime Information Center reported that one-third of the 300,000 girls and women reported missing in the United States are black.
WDSU
Barber Shop Talk: A raw, candid conversation about juvenile crime and violence
NEW ORLEANS — The city of New Orleans is dealing with an ongoing violent and juvenile crime wave. WDSU Anchor Darryl Forges asked community activists to have a raw and honest conversation about teens and violence. They discuss in depth what these issues stem from, what teens in the...
fox8live.com
Fox 8 Defenders: Nonprofit that owns Willows received millions in state financing
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A religious nonprofit that owns local apartment complexes and pays no property tax is making millions of dollars in revenue every year. Through our Fox 8 Defenders reports, we’ve shown the substandard living conditions residents face at The Willows and Parc Fontaine apartments. Now, one lawmaker says he’s working to strip Global Ministries Foundation of its tax-exempt status, and he has other lawmakers willing to help.
Hubig's Pies are back
Hubig’s pie factory in New Orleans burned down ten years ago, leaving residents craving the hand-held pie’s return. Hubig’s pies have been a New Orleans delicacy since 1921, reopened this year at a facility near New Orleans, LA, off Jefferson Highway,
WDSU
McMain, Mcdonogh 35 basketball players filmed in brawl meet to work out differences
NEW ORLEANS — Two basketball teams filmed in a brawl last week have come together to work out their differences. On Tuesday, basketball players from McDonogh 35 and Eleanor McMain met at 35's gymnasium to speak with counselors and school alumni about overcoming obstacles and conflict resolution. Jourdan Fortier...
WDSU
South Claiborne Avenue Church says they were robbed of essential equipment
NEW ORLEANS — Ebeneezer Baptist Church on South Claiborne Avenue says it was robbed of essential video and sound equipment Sunday morning. The church says thieves broke into the church to take the equipment that they rely on to get the word out to people that can't attend the church in person.
