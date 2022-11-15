Read full article on original website
Chester County Independent
Senate majority caucus elects leadership
Lt. Governor McNally, Senate Majority Leader Jack Johnson and Republican Caucus Chairman Ken Yager receive unanimous approval for another term. Tennessee’s Senate Republican Caucus met Tuesday in Nashville where members voted unanimously to renominate Lt. Governor Randy McNally to a fourth term as Speaker and to return Senator Jack Johnson (R-Franklin) and Senator Ken Yager (R-Kingston) for third terms to their top leadership roles as Majority Leader and Republican Caucus Chairman respectively. Others elected to caucus leadership positions include Senator Ferrell Haile (R-Gallatin) as Treasurer, Senator Dawn White (R-Murfreesboro) as Secretary and Senator Shane Reeves (R-Murfreesboro) as Chaplain and Senator Bill Powers (R-Clarksville) as Vice-Treasurer.
Sidelines
A review of Rutherford County’s midterm election results
With run-off elections happening in other states due to near ties or not meeting the threshold of votes, the Tennessee General Assembly saw mostly definitive election results soon after polls closed. Rutherford County’s state senate and house seats held Republican despite strong efforts from Democrats and aided by a new...
utdailybeacon.com
East Tennessee Maverick: Gerrymandering, amendments highlight Tennessee midterms
While it was a stunning midterms season throughout the country, it was more of the same here in Tennessee. Tennesseans last Tuesday came out to vote for governor, all nine U.S. House members, 17 state senators, all 99 state House members and four constitutional amendments. Despite refusing to expand Medicaid,...
‘Horrific’: Nearly half of first-year DCS case managers have called it quits in FY 2023
Commissioner Margie Quin attributed the rate to a number of things -- mainly salary but also training, programming, mental health and more.
Tennessee Faith Leaders Denounce White Supremacy Conference at Montgomery Bell State Park
Cumberland Presbyterian pastors and congregants sign letter opposing event at location of denomination's founding. Leaders and parishioners of the Cumberland Presbyterian denomination have signed a letter denouncing a planned white supremacy event being held at Tennessee's Montgomery Bell State Park on November 18-20.
thunderboltradio.com
Funeral Services Will Take Place for Former Kentucky First District U.S. Senator Carroll Hubbard
Funeral services for former Western Kentucky First District U.S. Congressman Carroll Hubbard Jr. will take place on Saturday in Mayfield. Hubbard died Saturday in Paducah at the age of 85. He was born on July 7th of 1937 to Baptist pastor Dr. Carroll Hubbard Sr. and Beth Hubbard, an elementary...
wkms.org
Tennesseans who can’t vote because of felony convictions are challenging state law
The polls have only been open for about 15 minutes when Brandy Tomlinson pulls up to her precinct in Southeast Nashville. “I was up bright and early, ready to go this morning, so I was ecstatic,” Brandy says, as she hops out of her car. Her excitement is palpable...
carthagecourier.com
Fourth consecutive first term mayor elected by Carthage residents Tuesday
A series of first term mayors countinues as residents elected Councilman Stephen “Steve” Babcock to become the town’s next mayor. Babcock becomes the fourth first term mayor elected in four consecutive city elections. The last Carthage mayor to win consecutive races was longtime mayor David Bowman. The...
Tennessee Supreme Court Justice Sharon G. Lee to retire in August 2023
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee Supreme Court Justice Sharon G. Lee notified Gov. Bill Lee that she will retire on Aug. 31, 2023, according to a press release from the state Supreme Court. “Serving in the Tennessee Judiciary for the past 19 years has been the greatest honor of my...
Tennessee AG files to withdraw vaccine mandate for healthcare workers
Tennessee Attorney General Jonathan Skrmetti led Tennessee to be one of 21 states filing to repeal the federal vaccine mandate for healthcare workers.
Report: Anti-abortion groups tell TN lawmakers to stand by abortion law
In a report by nonprofit news organization ProPublica, anti-abortion activists are calling on Tennessee lawmakers to not give in to pressure to change the state's abortion law.
wvlt.tv
Tenn. attorney general joins 21 other states looking to get rid of COVID vaccine mandate for healthcare workers
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - One year after it was originally filed, Tennessee is joining a petition with 21 other state attorneys general wanting to strike down a COVID-19 vaccine mandate at health care facilities. The state attorney general say the vaccine mandate contributes to the shortage of health care workers...
WKRN
Warren County Schools on alert after string of threats
WTVW
Gov. Beshear signs executive order legalizing medical cannabis in Kentucky
Tennessee Supreme Court declares state’s mandatory life sentence for juvenile homicide offenders unconstitutional
The Tennessee Supreme Court has ruled that Tennessee's mandatory sentence of life in prison when placed on a juvenile homicide offender is unconstitutional.
The Tennessee Valley Authority’s plans run counter to the Biden climate agenda
For decades, the Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA) has been an important presence in my Memphis district, across its seven-state footprint, and throughout the country. The federal agency was founded in the 1930s to be a national leader for “technological innovation, low-cost power, and environmental stewardship.” Now, it is the third largest electricity generator in the nation.
wvlt.tv
East Tennessee Amazon Warehouse Updates
WLKY.com
Governor signs executive order to help Kentuckians legally possess medical marijuana
FRANKFORT, Ky. — Gov. Andy Beshear has announced executive orders regarding marijuana, including one that will help some Kentuckians legally possess and use it for medical purposes. Currently, medical marijuana is not legal in Kentucky, and therefore isn't sold there. The first executive action allows people with certain conditions...
Sidelines
Tennessee might ban public drag shows. Here’s how we got here.
A bill that would criminalize drag shows in public areas was introduced in the Tennessee state senate on Nov. 9. State Sen. Jack Johnson’s , R-Brentwood, bill would expand the definition of “adult cabaret performances” to include drag and would outlaw such performances on public property. While...
Deceased 93-Year-Old Rep. Barbara Cooper Re-Elected To Tennessee House
Rep. Barbara Cooper (D-TN) was re-elected to Tennessee House District 86 on Tuesday, despite her unexpected death on Oct. 25. The late state representative defeated Independent Michael Porter by more than 5,000 votes. She was 93. According to the Shelby County Election Commission, her name remained on the Nov. 8...
