Russia launches missiles into Poland, leaving at least 2 people dead

By Justin Klawans
The Week
The Week
 3 days ago

At least two people have died after Russian missiles landed inside Poland, the Polish government confirmed Tuesday.

In a statement , a spokesperson for Poland's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said a Russian missile struck the small Polish town of Przewodów, near the country's border with Ukraine. The statement added that Polish Foreign Minister Zbigniew Rau had "summoned the ambassador of the Russian Federation ... and demanded [an] immediate and detailed explanation."

The Polish Embassy in Washington, D.C. additionally told The Daily Beast that Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki had met with the country's Council of National Security and Defense Affairs in regard to the attack.

The attack in Poland, a notable member of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO), called into question the potential use of the treaty's Article V doctrine . This clause codifies NATO's "collective defense," stating, "If a NATO ally is the victim of an armed attack, each and every other member of the Alliance will consider this act of violence as an armed attack against all members and will take the actions it deems necessary to assist the ally attacked."

While Article V has only been invoked once in NATO history, following the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks, the attack on Poland could have the potential to pull additional NATO members into armed conflict.

The incident in Poland followed a period in which Russia launched a massive barrage of missiles into Ukraine, causing blackouts across the country.

Update Nov. 15, 2022: This story has been updated with new information.

Related
The Independent

Ukraine news latest: Russia accuses Zelensky’s forces of executing 10 prisoners of war

Russia has accused Ukrainian forces of executing at least 10 Russian prisoners of war after a video circulating on social media purported to show their deaths.The Russian defence ministry cited the video which showed at least 10 unidentified bodies, some lying facedown, to accuse Ukraine of committing a war crime.“This brutal murder of Russian servicemen is neither the first, nor the only war crime,” the defence ministry said.There was no immediate response from Kyiv, which has previously vowed to investigate any alleged abuses by its forces.Meanwhile, the Ukrainian capital Kyiv could face a “complete shutdown” as almost half of...
The Week

Russia has spent a 'substantial portion' of its advanced missiles to destroy Ukraine's energy grid

Russia fired another round of missiles across Ukraine early Thursday, once more aimed primarily at critical civilian infrastructure, two days after launching 96 cruise missiles at Ukraine, it's largest barrage in nine months of war. "Continued strikes at this scale are drawing deeply upon Russia's reserves of conventional cruise missiles, as degrading Ukrainian's national infrastructure has become a key element of Russia's strategic approach to the campaign," Britain's Ministry of Defense said early Thursday.  Russia's military "likely used a substantial portion of its remaining high-precision weapon systems" in Tuesday's coordinated missile strike, the Institute for the Study of War research group...
The Week

Ukraine grain deal gets extended amid continuing Russian attacks

The Ukraine grain deal, which allows grain shipments from Ukrainian ports to pass through the Black Sea safely amid its war with Russia, was extended another 120 days on Thursday. The deal was originally set to expire on Saturday. U.N. Secretary-General António Guterres commented that the deal represents the "importance of discreet diplomacy in finding multilateral solutions," Axios reports The grain deal was created in July to help with the worsening food crisis. Ukraine is one of the world's largest producers of grain and corn earning the title of "Europe's breadbasket." Russia had previously moved to suspend the deal after one of its naval ships...
The Week

Biden says it's 'unlikely' the missile that hit Poland 'was fired from Russia, but we'll see'

Poland said early Wednesday that at least one Russian-made missiles struck the Polis village of Przewodów, about 15 miles west of the Ukraine border, killing two people. Since Poland is a NATO member, a Russian strike on its territory — accidental or intentional — would draw the Western military alliance more directly into Russia's war in Ukraine. NATO is working with Poland to investigate the strike, which coincided with a barrage of missiles Russia fired across Ukraine late Tuesday.  President Biden, attending a G-20 summit in Bali, convened the leaders of other NATO countries, plus G-7 allies, to discuss the situation...
The Associated Press

North Korea's Kim boasts new ICBM as US flies bombers

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korean leader Kim Jong Un boasted that a recently tested intercontinental ballistic missile is another “reliable and maximum-capacity” weapon to contain U.S. military threats, state media reported Saturday. The United States responded to the North’s weapons launch by flying supersonic bombers in a show of force. The North’s Korean Central News Agency said Kim oversaw the launch of the Hwasong-17 missile, a day after its neighbors said they had detected the launch of an ICBM that showed a potential to reach anywhere in the United States. KCNA said Kim observed the launch with...
The Week

North Korea test launches missile with range to strike U.S.

North Korea launched an intercontinental ballistic missile on Friday, its second missile test in two days, CNN reports. The missile was launched around 10:15 a.m. local time and likely landed in Japan's "exclusive economic zone," roughly 130 miles west of Oshima Oshima, a Japanese island.  "North Korea is continuing to carry out provocative actions at frequency never seen before," Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said Friday. "I want to restate that we cannot accept such actions." The ICBM did not fly over Japan, and was reportedly North Korea's second-most powerful to date. If launched at a normal angle (Friday's test was deliberately steep), flight data...
The Week

Is Iran preparing to execute dissidents?

With global attention focused on the war in Ukraine and national elections in Brazil and the United States, Iran has continued to ruthlessly crack down on protests stemming from the murder of Mahsa Amini in September. Recently, a protester was sentenced to death. Does this mean that a broader and even more violent response to the protests is inevitable? Can the regime be toppled? How many dissidents are authorities willing to kill? Will Iran's violence against protesters impact the negotiations over a revised nuclear deal? Here's everything you need to know about what's happening in Iran: What's happening with the protests? Anti-government...
Reuters

What they are saying at the COP27 climate summit

SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt (Reuters) - Negotiators made their final push for a deal at the COP27 climate talks in Egypt on Saturday, trying to bridge divisions over funding relief for climate change disasters and commitments for long-term action.
The Week

Thousands protest president's plan to overhaul Mexican electoral system

Thousands of people marched down Mexico City's main thoroughfare on Sunday to protest President Andrés Manuel López Obrador's proposed electoral reforms, The Associated Press reported.  The colossal crowd seemed to undermine López Obrador's stance that the protestors were among a small minority of elitists within Mexico.  The heart of the protests concerned the country's National Electoral Institute, the government agency responsible for running Mexico's federal elections. The crowd was gathered in opposition to López Obrador's announced plan to overhaul the institute and replace its council members with publically elected delegates. The president's plan would also include cutting financing for political parties and eliminating state electoral offices, per AP.  While López Obrador...
The Week

GOP operative pardoned by Trump convicted of funneling Russian money to Trump campaign

Jesse Benton, a former top aide to Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.), Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.), and former Rep. Ron Paul (R-Texas), was convicted Thursday of helping a Russian citizen illegally funnel a political donation to former President Donald Trump's 2016 presidential campaign. Benton, 44, purchased a $25,000 ticket to a September 2016 Republican National Committee event for Trump and gave the ticket to Russian multilevel marketer Roman Vasilenko. Vasilenko then gave Benton $100,000.  Elections "reflect the values and the priorities and the beliefs of American citizens," Assistant U.S. Attorney Michelle Parikh said at Benton's trial this week. "Jesse Benton by...
The Week

Slovenia elects Melania Trump's former lawyer as first female president

Nataša Pirc Musar, a lawyer and one-time attorney for former first lady Melania Trump, was elected Slovenia's first female president on Sunday, Politico and The Associated Press reported.  Musar won the presidency in a runoff election against conservative Anže Logar, the country's former foreign minister. With nearly all of the votes tabulated, Musar led Logar 54 percent to 46 percent, according to Slovenian media reports obtained by AP.  Musar's election highlights the small European nation's rising liberal bloc. Slovenia's center-left coalition also won a victory in parliamentary elections this past April.  "My first task will be to open a dialogue among all Slovenians," Musar said in a victory speech,...
The Week

Biden and Fox News both stepped on Trump's 2024 campaign rollout with divergent counterprogramming

Former President Donald Trump formally launched his third campaign for president on Tuesday. And while he was giving an hour-long speech at his Mar-a-Lago club announcing his candidacy, the White House offered a little counterprograming, posting a video from President Biden's official Twitter account with a reminder of how, the video says, "Donald Trump failed America." Trump's speech itself was broadcast on cable news networks, though as it continued past the 45-minute mark the networks started to cut away, leaving C-SPAN among the few broadcasters carrying it live. On Fox News, Sean Hannity's prime time show cut away from Trump to a panel of Trump backers praising the speech, while the speech was ongoing in the background. There was bipartisan agreement that this setup would be hard to parody. 
The Week

The World Cup controversies, explained

Soccer's biggest spectacle, the World Cup, is finally here — but not without controversy. The tournament starts Sunday in Qatar, an oil-rich nation where "laws against gay sex and treatment of LGBTQ people are flashpoints" as the World Cup approaches, The Associated Press reports: Qatar is one of 11 countries where homosexuality is potentially punishable by death. Concerns flared anew after Qatar's FIFA World Cup ambassador, Khalid Salman, described homosexuality as "damage in the mind" in a pre-tournament interview. While Qatar says that all fans are welcome, The Guardian notes, "tournament organizers have warned against public displays of affection." Some participants are...
The Week

Trump announces 2024 presidential bid

Former President Donald Trump announced on Tuesday night he is running for president again in 2024. In a speech delivered at his Mar-a-Lago club in Florida, Trump said the "country is being destroyed before your very eyes," and he believes this campaign will "unify people." He's certain that voters will "overwhelmingly" embrace his platform of "national greatness and glory to America," he said, and spoke about his four years in office, including his handling of the COVID-19 pandemic, in glowing terms. Before declaring his run, the twice-impeached Trump dismissed the Biden administration and called the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan "perhaps the most embarrassing...
The Week

The 'hard truths' of our climate failures

The world has approximately nine years to significantly reduce its level of greenhouse gas emissions, or it will blow through the "carbon budget" allotted to keep global warming below 1.5 degrees Celsius. That's according to a recent assessment from the 2022 Global Carbon Budget. The 1.5 degrees target was enshrined in the 2015 U.N. Paris Climate Agreement, where 193 countries agreed to do their part to reduce emissions enough to avoid irreparable climate damage. But meeting that goal is becoming less and less likely, forcing global leaders to grapple with some hard truths. Here's everything you need to know: Is 1.5 degrees Celsius still within reach? Not unless...
The Week

The Week

