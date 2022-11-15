Russia launches missiles into Poland, leaving at least 2 people dead

At least two people have died after Russian missiles landed inside Poland, the Polish government confirmed Tuesday.

In a statement , a spokesperson for Poland's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said a Russian missile struck the small Polish town of Przewodów, near the country's border with Ukraine. The statement added that Polish Foreign Minister Zbigniew Rau had "summoned the ambassador of the Russian Federation ... and demanded [an] immediate and detailed explanation."

The Polish Embassy in Washington, D.C. additionally told The Daily Beast that Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki had met with the country's Council of National Security and Defense Affairs in regard to the attack.

The attack in Poland, a notable member of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO), called into question the potential use of the treaty's Article V doctrine . This clause codifies NATO's "collective defense," stating, "If a NATO ally is the victim of an armed attack, each and every other member of the Alliance will consider this act of violence as an armed attack against all members and will take the actions it deems necessary to assist the ally attacked."

While Article V has only been invoked once in NATO history, following the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks, the attack on Poland could have the potential to pull additional NATO members into armed conflict.

The incident in Poland followed a period in which Russia launched a massive barrage of missiles into Ukraine, causing blackouts across the country.

Update Nov. 15, 2022: This story has been updated with new information.