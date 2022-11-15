ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlottesville, VA

Virginia Tech faces Liberty, looks to end 7-game skid

Virginia Tech will aim to snap one of its longest losing streaks in program history when it visits Liberty on Saturday for a non-conference clash in Lynchburg, Va. After falling 24-7 at Duke last weekend, the Hokies (2-8) have lost seven straight games -- their longest skid since 1951.
