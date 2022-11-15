Read full article on original website
insideevs.com
First McLaren EV Might Be Porsche Taycan-Rivaling Sedan
Even though McLaren was one of the first dedicated sports car and supercar makers to embrace electrification, when it created the P1 to rival the Ferrari LaFerrari and Porsche 918 plug-in hybrids, it looks like its first electric car won’t follow the mid-engined two-seater formula. According to a new report, the Woking-based manufacturer will instead try to produce a Porsche Taycan rival as its first EV, as well as a related SUV.
Ars Technica
When is a Porsche not a Porsche? When it’s a 2022 Audi RS e-tron GT
Call it platform sharing, call it badge engineering, call it what you like—car companies have collaborated with each other to make cars for much of the automobile's history. Sometimes these link-ups happen between companies that might normally be considered rivals: Honda and Rover in the 1980s; the BMW/Toyota project that gave us the new Supra; or perhaps the forthcoming electric vehicle platform-sharing between Ford and Volkswagen or General Motors and Honda.
TEASED: 2024 Toyota Prius Arriving Next Week With bZ-Inspired Looks
Toyota has taken to its social media channels to tease an all-new hybrid model, and our money is on the 2024 Toyota Prius. The current Prius has been on sale since 2015, and with the Corolla Hybrid getting more power for 2023, we questioned the need for the Prius to live on any longer at all. Well, clearly, Toyota had the same train of thought and will be reinventing the Prius entirely if the 'Hybrid Reborn' tagline in the teasers below is anything to go by. These images posted by Toyota Japan seem to be the first clues leading to the official unveiling on November 16th.
torquenews.com
The Most Reliable Toyota Ever Made
Are you looking for the cheapest, most reliable, easiest to fix, and practical used Toyota ever made? Would you believe that it’s a Toyota Echo BMW?! Find out now just what this is all about from a Toyota mechanic who has an interesting car in his garage that he recommends for anyone struggling to get through these tough days of inflated car prices and the rising cost of gasoline.
insideevs.com
2024 Lucid Gravity SUV Promises More Range Than Any Other EV
Lucid Group today announced new details and released fresh teasers of its Gravity SUV, which will join the Air in the company's lineup of luxury EVs from 2024. As announced in its Q3 earnings report last week, Lucid plans to open reservations for the Gravity SUV in early 2023, with deliveries expected to start sometime in 2024.
Carscoops
The Mercedes CL65 AMG Is A Forgotten 603 HP Super-Coupe That Could Live With A Lamborghini
Electric vehicles have completely changed the way performance cars look. In the old days it was fairly easy to tell the fastest production cars on the road, because, well, they looked like the fastest cars on the road. They were usually supercars or sports cars, low, wide and noisy, and maybe with a wild wing on the back. But these days you’ve got just a much chance of getting smoked from the lights by that bland, near-silent sedan in the next lane.
Top Speed
Drag Race: Lamborghini Urus Vs. Audi TT-RS, Porsche Cayman GT4, And Volkswagen Golf R
Mat Watson and his team from ‘Carwow’ pit four very different vehicles against each other on the drag strip. The mix included a Lamborghini Urus, a Porsche Cayman GT4, an Audi TT-RS, and a Volkswagen Golf R. With the difference in size, shape, weight, and engine capacities, the race is quite unpredictable.
teslarati.com
Tesla crushed in Consumer Reports reliability rankings despite improvement
Tesla was found to be one of the most unreliable brands in America, according to Consumer Reports’ annual reliability report. Consumer Reports‘ annual reliability rankings have been released, and with data from 24 brands and over 300,000 vehicles, Tesla fell near the bottom (19/24) along with Mercedes-Benz, Jeep, Volkswagen, GMC, and Chevrolet. Electric vehicles overall also placed poorly, being the second least reliable category of vehicles. Hybrids/plugin hybrids, especially those from Toyota, were found to be the most reliable.
insideevs.com
2023 Toyota Prius Prime PHEV Has A Lot More Power And Electric Range
Toyota has revealed the all-new fifth-generation Prius hybrid for the US market. Even though in Europe Toyota will only sell the new Prius as the Prime PHEV, in the US both plug-in and non-plug-in models will be available, with the former now featuring all-wheel drive for the first time. Both...
1 Hybrid Car Has the Lowest 10-Year Maintenance Costs
Maintenance costs are an important aspect of car ownership. It is essential to the car's longevity. This car has the lowest 10-year maintenance costs. The post 1 Hybrid Car Has the Lowest 10-Year Maintenance Costs appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Jalopnik
Toyota Is Unstoppable in Consumer Reports' Reliability Rankings
Consumer Reports has released its 2022 list of the most reliable car brands. Toyota has overtaken its sister luxury brand Lexus to dominate the top spot in the rankings. Four of the top five spots in the rankings are now occupied by Japanese automakers. The exception is BMW in third place, a position gained after jumping up ten spots compared to last year’s rankings. There are plenty of other interesting notes to take from the Consumer Reports’ Reliability Rankings.
MotorAuthority
Bugatti Mistral top speed, Rivian R2 delays: Car News Headlines
After Bugatti ceases production of the Chiron in the coming year, the automaker will switch to building the Mistral, a roadster sharing its underpinnings with the Chiron, and confirmed to be the last Bugatti with the mighty W-16 engine. Bugatti has designed the Mistral to go faster than 261 mph, and perhaps even faster than the 265.6-mph land speed record for an open-top car.
Road & Track
2023 Toyota Prius Is All New With Slick Looks, Optional Solar Roof Panels
The 2023 Toyota Prius was unveiled Wednesday in Europe, giving prospective U.S. buyers a first look at the company's iconic hybrid before its reveal at the Los Angeles Auto Show later this week. The Prius has gone plug-in permanently for 2023, with 220 hp in Europe and optional solar roof panels.
MotorTrend Magazine
What Is an Oldsmobile 455-Inch Big-Block?
When you look at a modern Chevy engine, that's not what you're really seeing; instead, it's a GM "corporate" engine that is used across all the various brands (at least those that are still with us). But back in the day that wasn't the case. In the golden era of muscle cars, all the GM divisions (Oldsmobile, Buick, Pontiac, and Chevrolet) had a lot of freedom to develop their own unique drivetrains. This intra-corporate rivalry helped fuel the horsepower wars of the later '60s and early '70s. For example Olds, Pontiac, and Buick all had 455-inch big-block V-8s, but aside from the displacement they had very little in common. Duplication of effort? Waste of company resources? Yeah, you could argue that. But it also led to innovation.
MotorAuthority
Ringbrothers reveals 1969 Ford Mustang Mach 1 build at 2022 SEMA show
Ringbrothers has produced some impressive Ford Mustang builds over the years, but the Wisconsin hot rod shop has come up with yet another new spin on Ford's pony car. This 1969 Ford Mustang Mach 1, known as Patriarc, debuted at the 2022 SEMA show and is the result of over 5,000 hours of work, according to Ringbrothers. Those hours went into completely reengineering the chassis and powertrain, and extensively modifying the body.
Engadget
Genesis unveils a sleek X Convertible concept EV
Genesis has unveiled the X Convertible concept, showing off its design chops with an EV that builds on the previous Genesis X and X Speedium Coupe vehicles. It shares the architecture and electric powertrain with those cars, but uses a folding hardtop roof and is meant to evoke "design purity" and uses what Genesis calls an "anti-wedge parabolic" design.
Top Speed
This Deserted Garage With Hypercars Predicts A Terrifying Future
Electric mobility will someday make ICE-powered vehicles obsolete. That is downright scary, especially if you own high-performance cars or are a hardcore enthusiast. It could also mean that in 50 or 100 years, current hypercars like the Bugatti Chiron or LaFerrari could become barn discoveries hidden away on some billionaire's property. This haunting potential future has been illustrated by artist TheDizzyViper in a series of renderings, where you can even find an abandoned McLaren Senna that has been ravaged by the passing of time.
ktalnews.com
Redesigned 2023 Toyota Prius due for Nov. 16 reveal
A new generation of the Toyota Prius is at last ready for a debut this Wednesday, Nov. 16. The 2023 Toyota Prius will mark the first full redesign for this efficiency icon since the arrival of the very energy-efficient Tesla Model 3. The last time the Prius was fully redesigned was for the 2016 model year. Then a much-improved plug-in Prius Prime rolled in for 2017, followed by all-wheel-drive Prius AWD-e versions for 2019.
teslarati.com
Volkswagen considers backing out of $2 billion EV production facility
An internal letter to employees at Volkswagen has now stated the company’s intention to reconsider building its new Trinity EV production facility. Under the previous leadership of Herbert Diess, Volkswagen planned to vastly expand EV production with a new enormous facility named the Trinity Plant. The facility would be a $2 billion investment in furthering Volkswagen’s EV future, but now with Mr. Diess ousted from the helm of the German automaker, the planned factory is being reconsidered.
dcnewsnow.com
Lamborghini delivers final Aventador coupe
It’s the end of an era at Lamborghini. The automaker is launching its final vehicles powered purely by internal combustion engines; starting next year it will only offer electrified powertrains. A Huracán Sterrato will be launched later in November as the final Lamborghini powered purely by a V-10, and...
