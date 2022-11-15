ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WBOC

Economic Woes Pinch Area Food Banks, Church Kitchens

DOVER, Del. and FRUITLAND, Md. - A week away from Thanksgiving, economic worries are making their presence known at food banks and churches on Delmarva. In Dover, a Food Bank of Delaware food giveaway saw brisk traffic. "We're seeing more cars than we have seen, that means more families coming...
DOVER, DE
The Dispatch

Local Officials Thank Church For Years Of Service

BERLIN– Local leaders expressed their gratitude to longtime Worcester County Commissioner Bud Church this week as he prepares to retire in December. On Tuesday, both the commissioners and the Worcester County Board of Education recognized Church for his decades of service. Church spent a decade on the school board before serving 20 years as a commissioner.
WORCESTER COUNTY, MD
WBOC

Proposed Temporary Curfew Stirs Controversy in Cambridge

CAMBRIDGE, Md. - Kids in Cambridge may soon have to be home by a set time each night. But, it's not just their parents enforcing the rules. The city is exploring a curfew. Monday night was the first reading of the proposed legislation. It would be temporary and enforced for juveniles 15 and younger. The proposed curfew would require juveniles to be home by 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday, and by 11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.
CAMBRIDGE, MD
Journeyswithsteve

Four Unique Towns on Maryland's Eastern Shore

Sunset over Saint Michaels, Maryland(Credit: Steve Sindiong) The Eastern Shore of Maryland, east of the Washington D.C. / Baltimore metropolitan area, is dotted with unique, quaint historic towns offering excellent and varied food, fun events, beautiful architecture, museums and lodging sure to relax one’s mind.
EASTON, MD
WBOC

Selbyville Public Library Helps Keep Kids Warm Through Coat Giveaway

SELBYVILLE, Del. - As temperatures begin to fall and inflation continues to rise, organizers like Kelly Kline with the Selbyville Public Library couldn't be planning their first-ever coat giveaway at a better time. "We have had really a lot of luck with how this is scheduled," Kline said. "And just...
SELBYVILLE, DE
WMDT.com

Local thrift store to host free Thanksgiving dinner

FEDERALSBURG, Md.- A local thrift store is making sure no one spends this turkey day alone, hosting their first-ever Thanksgiving Family Dinner. Walking With Faith Thrift Store along with Legacy Creative Arts and Athletics will provide a full feast catered by The Red Shef. Transportation will also be available for...
FEDERALSBURG, MD
WBOC

The Biggest Concert on Delmarva in 2023 Could be in Ocean City

OCEAN CITY, Md. - Oceans Calling is returning to Ocean City in 2023, Mayor Rick Meehan has confirmed. With no Firefly Music Festival in Dover in 2023, Ocean City officials say it's important to knock next year's festival out of the park. The dates for next years Oceans Calling have...
OCEAN CITY, MD
WBOC

Restoration Project Protects Wico Beaches, Not Beachgoers

BIVALVE, Md. - When Aaron Hogue visited Cove Road Beach for the first time in months, he couldn't believe his eyes. "So I had no idea this was happening. I only discovered it after the fact several weeks ago," said Hogue. The Salisbury University assistant biology professor said what surprised...
WICOMICO COUNTY, MD
WBOC

Downtown Dover Partnership Launches Critical Improvements Program

DOVER, Del.- Aging buildings in downtown Dover are being blamed for the growing vacancy problem there. Now, the Downtown Dover Partnership (DDP) may have a way to fix the problem of high renovation costs. DDP's new Critical Improvements Grant Program will provide funds for improvements made to existing properties on...
DOVER, DE
WBOC

Possible New Future And Ownership of Cambridge's Hearn Building

CAMBRIDGE, Md. - The Hearn building, located on Race Street in Cambridge, has been in disrepair for years. But there could be a new lease on life for it if city leaders make a decision quickly. A company, Green Street Housing, wants to buy the property from the current owners,...
CAMBRIDGE, MD
WBOC

Dover AFB to Host State of the Base

DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, Del. - The 436th Airlift Wing is scheduled to host the 2022 Central Delaware Chamber of Commerce Military Affairs Committee State of the Base at 8 a.m., Nov. 21, 2022, at The Landings on Dover Air Force Base. Col. Matt Husemann, 436th Airlift Wing commander, will...
DOVER, DE
WMDT.com

Rabid fox found in Pittsville, health department says

PITTSVILLE, Md. – The Wicomico County Health Department says a fox has tested positive for rabies in the Pittsville area. We’re told the fox, who tested positive on Wednesday, was recently found in the area of Rounds Road. The Health Department is advising all residents to be aware...
PITTSVILLE, MD
Cape Gazette

Former Bests' Ace building faces demolition

The former Bests' Ace Hardware building along Route 1 at Five Points is slated for demolition in the near future. Now owned by the Delaware Department of Transportation, the site is scheduled to be cleared in early 2023, said Charles “C.R.” McLeod, DelDOT community relations director. A section...
SUSSEX COUNTY, DE
WBOC

Dover Police Department Looks to Attract More Recruits

DOVER, Del. - A staffing crisis is growing inside police departments across the nation. Now, the Dover Police Department has to dig deep to find talented recruits this year. Dover Police Chief Thomas Johnson Jr. believes negative perceptions of police officers in recent years may be hindering the recruitment process.
DOVER, DE

