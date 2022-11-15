Read full article on original website
chestertownspy.org
University of Maryland Shore Medical Center at Easton Earns “A” Safety Grade
University of Maryland Shore Medical Center at Easton, a member organization of the University of Maryland Medical System (UMMS), has received an “A” Hospital Safety Grade in The Leapfrog Group’s fall 2022 reporting period. This marks the fifth consecutive period that the hospital has received an ‘A’.
WBOC
Economic Woes Pinch Area Food Banks, Church Kitchens
DOVER, Del. and FRUITLAND, Md. - A week away from Thanksgiving, economic worries are making their presence known at food banks and churches on Delmarva. In Dover, a Food Bank of Delaware food giveaway saw brisk traffic. "We're seeing more cars than we have seen, that means more families coming...
The Dispatch
Local Officials Thank Church For Years Of Service
BERLIN– Local leaders expressed their gratitude to longtime Worcester County Commissioner Bud Church this week as he prepares to retire in December. On Tuesday, both the commissioners and the Worcester County Board of Education recognized Church for his decades of service. Church spent a decade on the school board before serving 20 years as a commissioner.
WBOC
Proposed Temporary Curfew Stirs Controversy in Cambridge
CAMBRIDGE, Md. - Kids in Cambridge may soon have to be home by a set time each night. But, it's not just their parents enforcing the rules. The city is exploring a curfew. Monday night was the first reading of the proposed legislation. It would be temporary and enforced for juveniles 15 and younger. The proposed curfew would require juveniles to be home by 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday, and by 11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.
Bay Journal
Tank that ran afoul of neighbors stirs change in Eastern Shore county
A county on Maryland’s Eastern Shore has moved to restrict the storage of a sludgy, poultry industry byproduct after the construction of an open tank containing the liquid triggered a lawsuit and flood of neighbor complaints. The Wicomico County Council voted 5–2 on Oct. 4 to set new limits...
Four Unique Towns on Maryland's Eastern Shore
Sunset over Saint Michaels, Maryland(Credit: Steve Sindiong) The Eastern Shore of Maryland, east of the Washington D.C. / Baltimore metropolitan area, is dotted with unique, quaint historic towns offering excellent and varied food, fun events, beautiful architecture, museums and lodging sure to relax one’s mind.
WBOC
'Lead 4 Life' Expands Presence in Salisbury, Aiming to Keep Kids Out of Prison and Jail
SALISBURY, Md. - Lead 4 Life, a non-profit anti-recidivism organization cut ribbon on Tuesday afternoon on a new facility off of Eastern Shore Drive. Jennifer Gauthier founded 'Lead 4 Life' in Montgomery County back in 2008. Gauthier quickly saw a need on the Eastern Shore and expanded to Salisbury. "We...
WBOC
Selbyville Public Library Helps Keep Kids Warm Through Coat Giveaway
SELBYVILLE, Del. - As temperatures begin to fall and inflation continues to rise, organizers like Kelly Kline with the Selbyville Public Library couldn't be planning their first-ever coat giveaway at a better time. "We have had really a lot of luck with how this is scheduled," Kline said. "And just...
WMDT.com
Local thrift store to host free Thanksgiving dinner
FEDERALSBURG, Md.- A local thrift store is making sure no one spends this turkey day alone, hosting their first-ever Thanksgiving Family Dinner. Walking With Faith Thrift Store along with Legacy Creative Arts and Athletics will provide a full feast catered by The Red Shef. Transportation will also be available for...
WBOC
The Biggest Concert on Delmarva in 2023 Could be in Ocean City
OCEAN CITY, Md. - Oceans Calling is returning to Ocean City in 2023, Mayor Rick Meehan has confirmed. With no Firefly Music Festival in Dover in 2023, Ocean City officials say it's important to knock next year's festival out of the park. The dates for next years Oceans Calling have...
This Massive Thrift Shop in Maryland is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Spending some time at your local thrift store can be a fun way to spend your day. There's always something there for everyone and for an amazing deal too!
WMDT.com
Beebe Healthcare’s new mobile clinic puts health care services on the road in Sussex County
REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. – Beebe Healthcare is putting their services in motion with a new Mobile Health Clinic, a push to meet those in Sussex County where they are. “You can have the best quality care, but if you can’t get people to it or people can’t get to it, it doesn’t happen,” Beebe Healthcare President/Ceo Dr. David Tam said.
WMDT.com
Kindness Palooza festival promotes all-things ‘kind’, donations collected for those in need
SALISBURY, Md.- It’s World Kindness Day!. Salisbury celebrated Sunday afternoon with its Kindness Palooza Festival at the Riverwalk Amphitheater. The festival included live music, food, lots of dancing, and a kindness activity at every table. Local businesses and non-profits also provided information to attendees on services they offer. The...
WBOC
Restoration Project Protects Wico Beaches, Not Beachgoers
BIVALVE, Md. - When Aaron Hogue visited Cove Road Beach for the first time in months, he couldn't believe his eyes. "So I had no idea this was happening. I only discovered it after the fact several weeks ago," said Hogue. The Salisbury University assistant biology professor said what surprised...
WBOC
Downtown Dover Partnership Launches Critical Improvements Program
DOVER, Del.- Aging buildings in downtown Dover are being blamed for the growing vacancy problem there. Now, the Downtown Dover Partnership (DDP) may have a way to fix the problem of high renovation costs. DDP's new Critical Improvements Grant Program will provide funds for improvements made to existing properties on...
WBOC
Possible New Future And Ownership of Cambridge's Hearn Building
CAMBRIDGE, Md. - The Hearn building, located on Race Street in Cambridge, has been in disrepair for years. But there could be a new lease on life for it if city leaders make a decision quickly. A company, Green Street Housing, wants to buy the property from the current owners,...
WBOC
Dover AFB to Host State of the Base
DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, Del. - The 436th Airlift Wing is scheduled to host the 2022 Central Delaware Chamber of Commerce Military Affairs Committee State of the Base at 8 a.m., Nov. 21, 2022, at The Landings on Dover Air Force Base. Col. Matt Husemann, 436th Airlift Wing commander, will...
WMDT.com
Rabid fox found in Pittsville, health department says
PITTSVILLE, Md. – The Wicomico County Health Department says a fox has tested positive for rabies in the Pittsville area. We’re told the fox, who tested positive on Wednesday, was recently found in the area of Rounds Road. The Health Department is advising all residents to be aware...
Cape Gazette
Former Bests' Ace building faces demolition
The former Bests' Ace Hardware building along Route 1 at Five Points is slated for demolition in the near future. Now owned by the Delaware Department of Transportation, the site is scheduled to be cleared in early 2023, said Charles “C.R.” McLeod, DelDOT community relations director. A section...
WBOC
Dover Police Department Looks to Attract More Recruits
DOVER, Del. - A staffing crisis is growing inside police departments across the nation. Now, the Dover Police Department has to dig deep to find talented recruits this year. Dover Police Chief Thomas Johnson Jr. believes negative perceptions of police officers in recent years may be hindering the recruitment process.
