Read full article on original website
Related
Co-Founder of Exo® and “Father of Sensors” Technology, Dr. Janusz Bryzek, Passes Away
SANTA CLARA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 15, 2022-- It is with great sadness that Exo, a medical imaging software and device company, today announces the death of its Co-Founder and Board Chairman, Janusz Bryzek, Ph.D. Janusz passed away in his home on the morning of November 10, 2022, surrounded by his loving wife and three children. Commonly referred to as the “Father of Sensors” and the “Trillion Sensor Man,” Janusz was a renowned pioneer in the development of micro-mechanical integrated systems (MEMS) technology and a driving force behind innovations that have profoundly reshaped how technology can be used to improve the lives of those around the world. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221115005427/en/ Dr. Janusz Bryzek (Photo: Business Wire)
Edward Norton — Award-Winning Actor, Filmmaker, and Conservationist — Joins Aurora Solar’s Speaker Lineup for Empower 2022, a Premier Virtual Event for the Solar Community
SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 24, 2022-- Aurora Solar, a cloud-based platform creating a future of solar for all by powering industry professionals to make solar simple and predictable, today announced Edward Norton as a keynote speaker at its third annual Empower event. In addition to being a Golden Globe winner and Academy Award nominee, Norton has participated in numerous solar advocacy efforts over the past 25+ years and serves as US Board President of the Maasai Wilderness Conservation Trust (MWCT), which operates a range of programs where solar plays an important role in helping protect the ecosystems and biodiversity of East Africa. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221023005119/en/ In support of the Maasai Wilderness Conservation Trust, Aurora Solar will donate five dollars for every person who registers for Empower 2022, up to $25,000, and will match donations, up to an additional $25,000, made to this cause through the Aurora/MWCT GoFundMe page: https://gofund.me/2ed85acf (Photo: Business Wire)
Metaverse Advanced Technology Research Organization “MATRIX GENESIS LABS” Launched
TOKYO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 15, 2022-- MATRIX Co., Ltd. (Headquarters: Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo; Representative Director: Junichi Goishi; hereinafter “MATRIX” or “our company”) of the MetaReal Group has launched the Metaverse advanced technology research organization “MATRIX GENESIS LABS.” This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221113005148/en/ “MATRIX GENESIS LABS” Metaverse Advanced Technology Laboratory (Graphic: MATRIX Co., Ltd.)
HLTH22: Google Health – MEDITECH Collaboration Advances to Pilot Phase, Early Adopters
– MEDITECH and Google Health today announced that DCH Health System and Mile Bluff Medical Center are early adopters in the pilot phase of their clinical search solution collaboration. – The solution will embed the Google Health search and summarization capabilities to create a longitudinal view of a patient’s health...
HLTH 22: Cerner & Labcorp Partner to Manage Hospital Labs in 10 States
– Oracle Cerner and Labcorp have formed a new relationship to streamline lab operations for one of the nation’s leading nonprofit Catholic health systems. Labcorp purchased select assets of the health system’s outreach laboratory business and will manage its hospital-based laboratories in 10 states. – Cerner’s laboratory information...
Cognoa Appoints Former CMO, Dr. Sharief Taraman as CEO
– Cognoa, a pediatric behavioral health company appoints Dr. Sharief Taraman as Chief Executive Officer. Dr. Taraman previously served as Cognoa’s Chief Medical Officer and brings nearly two decades of clinical specialization in neurodevelopmental conditions, clinical informatics, and business acumen. – Dr. Taraman served as the company’s Chief Medical...
cigar-coop.com
Cigar News: PCA Promotes Ryan Parada to Senior Manager of Government Affairs and International Policy
Today the Premium Cigar Association (PCA) has announced the promotion of Government Affairs Manager Ryan Parada to Senior Manager, Government Affairs and International Policy. Parada has been with the PCA for over two years. He started out working as a contractor and in September 2021 he was promoted to Government Affairs Manager, working on state, federal and international affairs. Parada has also been leading much of the research done by the government affairs department. With his promotion, Parada will see an expanded role on international policy and promotions.
Elation Health EHR Integrates with Ribbon Health to Deliver Referral Management
– Elation Health and Ribbon Health announced a partnership to integrate Ribbon’s provider data solution into Elation Health’s primary care electronic health record (EHR) platform. – More than 24,000 clinicians across the Elation community will gain access to Ribbon’s provider directory data to power their referral management workflows...
Suki Releases Mini-Doc on Physician Burnout Challenges and Solutions
– Suki, a voice artificial intelligence (AI) technology company for healthcare, announced the release of a mini-documentary that features the real-life challenge of a family physician facing burnout and how a voice assistant helped alleviate the negative impact of administrative burden. – “From Burnout to Balance” is an intimate view...
Included Health Launches All-Included Care™
– Included Health, a digital health company integrating navigation and virtual care unveiled the All-Included Care platform at HLTH22 in Las Vegas, Nevada. – All-Included Care is a new kind of healthcare service that guides and delivers high-quality, in-network care for every health journey, from simple to complex. – By...
salestechstar.com
Celential.AI Appoints Wendi Zhang as VP of Business Development and Operations to Lead Strategic Growth and Help Close the Tech Talent Gap
Wendi Zhang, former Business Development and Partnerships leader at Google’s AI-focused fund Gradient Ventures and Google’s Devices & Services team, joins emerging recruiting tech startup Celential.ai. Despite layoffs dominating the headlines, recruiting budgets shrinking, and uncertain hiring plans, one thing remains ultimately true in the technical recruiting space:...
CHIME/symplr Report Reveals Hospital Exec Priorities and 2023 Initiatives
– symplr, a provider of enterprise healthcare operations software, has announced the findings of its 2022 symplr Compass Survey. – The research captured sentiments from decision makers at top U.S. health systems to obtain insights about healthcare operations technology at their organizations, including effectiveness, challenges, and areas of opportunity. The results are published in the 2022 symplr Compass Survey Report, “From Disparate to Dynamic: Opportunities and Challenges in U.S. Healthcare Operations.”
CitiusTech Acquires Wilco Source to Expand Salesforce Capabilities for Healthcare & Life Sciences
– CitiusTech announced that it has acquired Wilco Source, an industry-leading Salesforce solutions company to expand its offerings in patient services, care management and digital front door. – This strategic acquisition comes on the heels of Bain’s recently announced investment in CitiusTech valued above $1B. These strategic initiatives validate both...
Fathom Secures $46M for AI Medical Coding Automation Platform
– Fathom, an AI-powered medical coding automation platform raises $46M in Series B funding co-led by Alkeon Capital and Lightspeed Venture Partners with participation from Vituity’s Inflect Health, Cedars-Sinai, ApolloMD, Jonathan Bush, and other healthcare executives. – The company plans to use the funding to advance the standard in...
HLTH22: General Catalyst Adds 10 New Health System Partners
– Healthcare venture capital firm General Catalyst adds 10 new health system partners, bringing the number to 15 total. – This first-of-its-kind strategic ecosystem will encapsulate 10% of the US population across 43 states (as well as the largest academic health system in the UK), with a goal to promote health assurance and deliver accessible, affordable and effective care.
Notable Survey: 61% of Patients Skip Medical Appointments, Due to Scheduling Hassles
– Notable, the leading intelligent automation company for healthcare, today announced the results of a new patient survey, highlighting that legacy digital solutions and manual workflows limit patients’ ability to access care. – 61% of patients surveyed said that they skipped going to the doctor in the past year...
csengineermag.com
Bowman Consulting Expands Solar Engineering Services Through Acquisition of SEI Professional Services
Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (the “Company” or “Bowman”) (NASDAQ: BWMN), today announced the purchase of SEI Engineering, LLC (“SEIE”). Headquartered in Paonia, Colorado and operating as SEI Professional Services, the company provides a full array of technical services to developers and owners of utility and commercial scale solar energy facilities. The SEIE team is made up of many of the solar industry’s top photovoltaic (PV) and battery storage system designers, engineers, and technicians.
For these business and philanthropic leaders, collaboration to bring meaningful change takes many forms
The pandemic brought about many challenges, but also opportunities for collaborative problem-solving.
Ouster Named Three-Time CES Innovation Award Honoree
SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 16, 2022-- Ouster, Inc. (NYSE: OUST), a leading provider of high-resolution digital lidar sensors for the automotive, industrial, robotics, and smart infrastructure industries has been named a 2023 CES innovation Award Honoree in two categories: Vehicle Intelligence & Transportation and Robotics. Ouster was selected out of a record-high number of over 2,100 submissions for its groundbreaking REV7 OS series, which leverages cutting-edge semiconductor and hardware design to deliver an unprecedented leap in lidar performance to empower safer and more capable autonomy applications. Ouster’s REV7 sensors will be on display at CES 2023 in the West Hall at booth #6541. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221116005923/en/ Ouster’s Award-Winning REV7 OS Series Digital Lidar Sensors (Photo: Business Wire)
facultyfocus.com
Teaching Through a Lens of Compassion: Strengthening Pre-service Teachers’ Math Muscles
Imagine you have not thought about mathematics class in over a decade. You vaguely recall how fractions are connected to decimals, and the notion of “Pi” brings something to mind other than apple deliciousness. You have collected all of your mathematical memories and locked them away in a drawer, never to be approached. Every time you feel an inkling of math anxiety, math phobia, or are reminded of math trauma, you brush it away, like you might a pesky mosquito. Until one day, you find yourself studying as a preservice teacher, enrolled in a mathematics content course that you are required to pass to obtain your teaching degree. That is where many of our learners find themselves: face-to-face with their least favorite subject – a seemingly insurmountable barrier blocking their way to success.
HIT Consultant
Atlanta, GA
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
151K+
Views
ABOUT
HIT Consultant delivers news, analysis, and commentary surrounding the transformation of healthcare technology. We go inside hospital IT departments, company boards, payer offices, physician practices, investors’ roundtables and political backrooms for a well-rounded view of the healthcare IT landscape. HIT Consultant examines the challenges, innovations, strategies, along with the political and regulatory trends faced by today’s healthcare business leaders. Our authoritative network of contributors helps provide invaluable and firsthand insights from the people and places that matter the most to our readership.https://hitconsultant.net/
Comments / 0