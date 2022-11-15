ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Duplin County, NC

WITN

KNOW ME? Pitt County deputies looking for theft suspect

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies in an Eastern Carolina county are trying to find a suspect in a theft this week. Pitt County deputies say they are trying to find a woman suspect in a theft from the Speedway at the intersection of Bells Fork Road and Highway 43 on Wednesday morning. That’s just outside the Greenville city limits.
PITT COUNTY, NC
wcti12.com

Kinston police looking for suspect in fraud case

KINSTON, Lenoir County — Officials with the Kinston Police Department are looking for a suspect in a fraud case. Anyone with information about the person pictured is asked to call 252-939-4020 or 252-523-4444.
KINSTON, NC
WECT

Law enforcement identify two found dead with gunshot wounds in Bladen County

BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office says that two people were found dead on Nov. 15 following a shots fired report. At around 5 a.m., the BCSO received a 911 call reporting shots fired at Tatum and Monroe Lane in the White Oak area. The office states that deputies found two deceased men at the scene when they arrived.
BLADEN COUNTY, NC
foxwilmington.com

Wilmington man sentenced, given $50,000 fine for trafficking cocaine

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – A 25-year-old Wilmington resident pleaded guilty to trafficking in cocaine and three separate sales of cocaine on Wednesday, Nov. 16. “On December 2, 2021, December 8, 2021, and January 5, 2022, the defendant sold a confidential informant who was working for the Wilmington Police Department approximately two grams of cocaine on each occasion. Based on these sales, a search warrant was executed on the defendant’s residence on Wellington Avenue in Wilmington,” wrote District Attorney Ben David’s office in a press release.
WILMINGTON, NC
WITN

Man accused of throwing hammers during police chase still wanted

GRIFTON, N.C. (WITN) - Grifton police are hoping the public can help them track down a man they said threw hammers at them during a high-speed chase on Monday. Malcolm Tyson, Jr. is wanted for assault with a deadly weapon on a government official, felony flee to elude arrest, careless and reckless driving, and resisting a public officer.
GRIFTON, NC
WRAL

Woman killed in Sampson County house fire

ROSEBORO, N.C. — A woman was killed Tuesday in a house fire in Sampson County. Before 12:30 a.m., firefighters responded to a home on Microwave Tower Road, where a woman in her 60s was found dead. The fire appears to be accidental but is under investigation, officials said.
SAMPSON COUNTY, NC
WITN

Elizabeth City police investigating homicide after man shot dead

ELIZABETH CITY, NC
ELIZABETH CITY, NC
cbs17

One person dead in Sampson County house fire, agency says

ROSEBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — One person died in a fire that took place Monday night in a Sampson County home. At 11:43 p.m., the Roseboro Fire Department responded to a call from the 2700 block of Microwave Tower Road, Sampson County Emergency Management told CBS 17 on Tuesday. Sampson...
SAMPSON COUNTY, NC
WITN

Two bodies found in Duplin County home, deputies say

DUPLIN COUNTY, NC
DUPLIN COUNTY, NC

