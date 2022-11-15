Read full article on original website
Related
bigcountry1077.com
2022 Girls Basketball Season Preview: GTRA Titans
Graettinger, Ia (KICD) – We will now look at the upcoming year for the GTRA Girls Basketball team. The Titans return a good chunk of last years contributors. Here’s coach Lucas Hough on how the GTRA girls team lines up this year. The Titans will have a tough...
bigcountry1077.com
2022 Girls Basketball Preview: Harris-Lake Park
Lake Park, Ia, (KICD) – We will now preview the upcoming girl’s basketball season for the Harris-Lake Park Wolves. Last year the Wolves were 3-19 overall and 1-8 in the War Eagle Conference where they finished 10th. Harris-Lake Park lost a few top contributors, but Coach Jared Rahe talked about what the Wolves bring back.
bigcountry1077.com
Former Spirit Lake Indian Wraps Up College Volleyball Career
Cedar Falls, Ia (KICD) – Former Spirit Lake Indian Payton Ahrenstorff is wrapping up her final year at the University of Northern Iowa where she has played Volleyball the last four years for the Panthers. Ahrenstorff looked back on her time at Spirit Lake. A talented high school athlete,...
bigcountry1077.com
2022 Girls Basketball Preview: Okoboji Pioneers
Milford, Ia (KICD) – Our next Regional Girls Basketball Preview is the Okoboji Pioneers. Okoboji returns 3 of their top 5 scorers from a team that went 10-13 and 7-11 in the conference to finish 7th in the Siouxland. Coach John Adams broke down what the Pioneers’ roster will look like.
bigcountry1077.com
Sports Schedule: 11/16/22
Spencer, Ia (KICD) – Here is what is coming up today for sports. In Women’s College Basketball #7 Iowa State is on the road against Northern Iowa. That game will tip off at 6:00. For Men’s College Basketball, the Iowa Hawkeye’s will take on the Seton Hall Pirates...
bigcountry1077.com
Vehicle Rollover Leads to Injuries for Emmetsburg Man
Emmetsburg, IA (KICD) — The snow and ice on the roads led to a single vehicle rollover near Emmetsburg on Monday according to the Palo Alto County Sheriff’s Office. The report says 61-year-old Timothy Twaiten was Eastbound in his pickup on 370th Street just East of Emmetsburg around 12:30 p.m. when he tried to keep in his lane to safely pass an oncoming vehicle. Twaiten was reportedly unable to see any lines due to snow and ice and drove onto the shoulder while attempting to stay near the fog line. He lost control while trying to correct his truck and slid into the ditch, where his vehicle rolled coming to rest on the driver’s side.
bigcountry1077.com
Robert Albright, 93, of Spirit Lake Formerly of Royal and Armstrong
A visitation for 93-year-old Robert Albright of Spirit Lake, formerly of Royal and Armstrong, will be Monday, November 21st, from 2-6 p.m. at Turner Jenness Funeral Home in Milford. Turner Jenness Funeral Home in Milford is in charge of the arrangements.
bigcountry1077.com
Clay County Roads Reportedly Slippery in Spots
Spencer, IA (KICD)– Clay County Sheriff Chris Raveling is asking motorists to use extra caution as some area roadways have become slippery because of blowing snow. Since about 9 a.m. Sheriff Raveling says there have been multiple crashes, including a rollover or two, mostly on north-south roads where blowing snow is essentially turning to ice in areas near groves of trees. Additional road condition information can be found at 511ia.org.
bigcountry1077.com
Arts On Grand and Clay County Heritage Team Up for Festival of Trees and Tour of Homes
Spencer, IA (KICD)– The holiday season will be kicking into high gear over the next couple of weeks but Arts On Grand and Clay County Heritage are teaming up to give it good boost from the starting line this weekend with the Festival of Trees and Tour of Homes.
bigcountry1077.com
John Miller, 60, of Dickens
Funeral services for 60-year-old John Miller of Dickens will be Sunday, November 20th, at 3 p.m. at Faith Lutheran Church in Spencer with burial at Dickens Cemetery. Visitation will be Saturday form 5-7 p.m. at the funeral home. Warner Funeral Home in Spencer is in charge of the arrangements.
bigcountry1077.com
New Park Begins Planning Thanks to Private Donation to Spirit Lake Kiwanis
Spirit Lake, IA (KICD) — A new park in Spirit Lake is in the planning stages thanks to a donation from Okoboji landowner Lee Seemann. The proposal brought before the Spirit Lake School Board placed the park on school grounds but wouldn’t require funding from the school. Brad...
bigcountry1077.com
Eldon Rouse, 91, of Spencer formerly of Ayrshire
Services for 91 year old Eldon Rouse of Spencer and formerly of Ayrshire will be Saturday, November 19th at 10:30 at the United Methodist Church in Ruthven. Burial at the Silver Lake Cemetery in Ayrshire. Visitation will be Friday from 5 to 7pm at the Martin-Mattice Funeral Home in Ruthven.
bigcountry1077.com
Alta and Storm Lake Community Leaders Discuss Possible Water System Upgrades
Alta, IA (KICD)– Leaders from Alta, Storm Lake and Alta Municipal Utilities came together for a joint work session on Wednesday to discuss some possible multi-jurisdictional water system upgrades. Amanda Goodenow from ISG, the engineering firm both communities have hired, says this process began as both communities were looking...
bigcountry1077.com
Spirit Lake School Board Seeks Feedback on Safety Plan
Spirit Lake, IA (KICD) — The Spirit Lake School Board shared a draft of their safety plan at their latest meeting as discussions with the public continue. KICD has reported on one of the more controversial aspects of that plan, but District Public Information Officer Angela Olsen reiterated that it’s just a part of their whole plan.
bigcountry1077.com
Businesses and Entrepreneurs Honored at Annual Iowa Great Lakes Corridor Luncheon
Spencer, IA (KICD) — The Iowa Great Lakes Corridor held their annual luncheon to honor businesses and entrepreneurs at the Clay County Events Center today. Young Professional of the Year Winner Teresa Beck dedicates time to several areas including serving as Spirit Lake School Board President, on the Spirit Lake Noon Kiwanis Board and Chief Operating Officer at Beck Engineering, and attributes her award to passion.
bigcountry1077.com
Clay County Authorities Investigating Hit and Run on Highway 18
Spencer, IA (KICD)– Clay County authorities are investigating a hit and run crash that occurred late Tuesday afternoon east of Spencer. Deputies say the crash happened just before five o’clock in the 2500 mile of Highway 18, near the area where the road crosses the Little Sioux River, when a new Black Ford F150 reportedly lost control ahead of an SUV driven by McKenzie Liechti of Milford.
bigcountry1077.com
Dickinson County Attorney Pleads Not Guilty to Public Intoxication Charge
Spirit Lake, IA (KICD)– The Dickinson County Attorney has pled not guilty to a public intoxication charge following an alleged incident last week in Spirit Lake. Amy Zenor was arrested by the Dickinson County Sheriff’s Office last Thursday after receiving a complaint of an intoxicated person in the courthouse.
bigcountry1077.com
Spencer Mayor Addresses Progress on Smell Coming From Processing Facility
Spencer, IA (KICD)– A number of concerns have been voiced to Spencer officials in recent months over an odor coming from a business in the Industrial Park on the west side of town. Mayor Steve Bomgaars tells KICD’s Ryan Long the smell in question has been confirmed to be...
bigcountry1077.com
Area Boards of Supervisors Certify Election Results
Northwest Iowa (KICD)– The results of last Tuesday’s Mid-Term Elections are becoming official as Boards of Supervisors across the state canvass the numbers. Dickinson County Election Clerk Jordan Moyer says there were no major issues this time around in her area. Moyer further explained how the write-on option...
Comments / 0