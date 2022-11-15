Read full article on original website
Greta Thunberg blasts attention-seeking COP27 leaders and says she’ll skip the ‘greenwashing’ climate summit
Thunberg has also thrown her support behind headline-making activism.
Enough with faking it on climate change, U.N. tells greenwashers
It's time to stop with the misleading claims about progress on net-zero ambitions, a U.N. official said.
Despite years of exposure to the climate science, I don’t believe we are headed for total societal collapse | Rebecca Huntley
People can seem immune to the news of catastrophic climate breakdown, but that’s a very human response. There is hope
CNET
Climate Change Has a Cost. The World Wants the US to Pay Its Share
This story is part of Choosing Earth, a series that chronicles the impact of climate change and explores what's being done about the problem. As the two-week-long United Nations climate summit COP27 kicked off in Sharm-El-Sheikh, Egypt, on Sunday, climate experts and small and developing countries celebrated an early victory. After 27 years of UN-led climate negotiations and 30 years of activist campaigns, the issue of compensation for victims of the climate crisis has made it onto the agenda for the first time.
It’s Time We Burn the UN Climate Conference to the Ground
If it wasn’t literally your job to cover it, you’d be forgiven for missing this year’s United Nations Climate Change Conference, COP27. The convergence of flashy news items—Elon Musk taking control of Twitter and promptly unleashing chaos throughout the company, the U.S. midterm elections, even the implosion of a major cryptocurrency exchange—leave little remaining oxygen for an annual climate conference.And, if we’re being honest, the two-week gathering of world leaders in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt, hasn’t had much going for it. Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin, the respective leaders of China and Russia, were not in attendance, even as the environmental...
New report paints dire picture of America's future as climate crisis accelerates
The National Climate Assessment provides vital context about the very real pain the climate crisis is causing in the United States today, and how far we are from creating a world safe for future generations.
Kerry announces -- and is immediately criticized for -- a new plan to raise money for climate action
US climate envoy John Kerry announced a new, controversial plan Wednesday to raise cash for climate action in the developing world -- by selling carbon credits to companies wishing to offset their polluting emissions.
CNET
President Biden Heckled by Protestors Demanding Climate Reparations at COP27
This story is part of Choosing Earth, a series that chronicles the impact of climate change and explores what's being done about the problem. President Biden arrived at the UN's COP27 climate summit in Egypt on Friday with a message for the world about the US's role as a climate leader, and about its 2022 climate achievements -- namely, the successful passing of the Inflation Reduction Act.
CNBC
A showdown over climate reparations is brewing — and it will determine the success of the COP27 summit
The annual gathering of the U.N. Climate Change Conference will see more than 30,000 delegates convene in the Red Sea resort town of Sharm el-Sheikh to discuss collective action on the climate emergency. One core issue likely to dominate proceedings concerns climate reparations, sometimes referred to as "loss and damage"...
Throwing Soup at Art Shifted People's Views of Climate Protests—But Maybe Not In The Right Way
A new survey shows more people were put off the climate movement than swayed to it when activists ostensibly defaced a Van Gogh painting.
Phys.org
Opinion: Once again, wealthy nations are letting down poor nations at the Egypt climate talks
Short of a miracle, it seems unlikely the COP27 climate change negotiations in Egypt will deliver any concrete action on loss and damage. "Loss and damage" refers to the harms of climate change on human society and the natural environment that can't be avoided by bringing down emissions or adapting. The costs of recovering from these harms, such as intensifying disasters, are climbing, and poor countries have been calling on wealthy countries to foot the bill.
Only half of Britons believe humans are causing climate crisis - despite overwhelming scientific evidence
A report has laid bare how climate disinformation still has a powerful hold on the minds of people across the world.Fossil fuel companies and their supporters in the media are pumping out false and misleading information that aims to erode trust in climate science, according to an international survey by the Climate Action Against Disinformation and the Conscious Advertising Network.In the United Kingdom, the belief that a significant number of scientists disagree on the cause of the climate crisis was held by 29 per cent of respondents and just 54 per cent believe that climate change is mainly caused...
‘Stupid’ to equate climate concerns with being woke, says Zac Goldsmith
Minister warns rightwing Tory MPs in danger of misreading public mood in similar way to US Republicans
The Australian reheats discredited climate claims in Cop ‘fact check’
International climate summits always spark a flurry of reports, analysis and stock-takes on the climate crisis. They’re also a cue for some conservatives to signal their own virtues. In segments on Sky News Australia, the Cop27 talks in Egypt – now in their final days – were variously described...
My view: Taking colonialism out of climate change
Columnist: Working with Indigenous people, climate solutions can be more long-lasting and equitable. A lot of well-meaning people working to curb climate change are relying on very old models of getting things done across the globe. Specifically: colonialist models. Nowhere is this more apparent than the United Nations climate summit, which took place this month in Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt. News reports say indigenous voices are being ignored. This was anticipated. In an open letter to the U.N. before the summit, the Business & Human Rights Resources Centre and Indigenous People's Rights International wrote an open letter: "Human rights and...
Kerry: U.S. backs proposed fossil fuel drawdown
U.S. climate envoy John Kerry said Wednesday that the U.S. will back proposals to phase out the use of “unabated” fossil fuels at the ongoing COP27 climate summit. “It has to be unabated oil and gas,” Kerry told Bloomberg in Egypt Wednesday. “Phase down, unabated, over time. The time is a question, but ‘phase down’ is the language we supported.” The “unabated” distinction will open the door to continual operation of fossil fuel developments that offset their greenhouse gas emissions with technology like carbon capture.
Climate Activists Strike Art Again — This Time, With Maple Syrup
Environmental protestors have struck art again — this time, at the Vancouver Art Gallery. This past weekend, the Vancouver Art Gallery confirmed that two two climate activists vandalized a famous painting with maple syrup. After entering the British Columbia museum, they doused Emily Carr’s famous painting Stumps and Sky in the beloved sweet and sticky substance.
Women lead climate talks' toughest topic: reparations
Men usually outnumber and outrank women negotiators in climate talks, except when it comes to global warming's thorniest diplomatic issue this year — reparations for climate disasters. The issue of polluting nations paying vulnerable countries is handed over to women, who got the issue on the agenda after 30 years. Whether this year’s United Nations climate talks in Egypt succeed or fail mostly will come down to the issue called loss and damage in international negotiations, officials and experts say. It’s an issue that intertwines equity and economics, balancing the needs of those hurt and those who would pay....
