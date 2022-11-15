Read full article on original website
Cutting Ties: Teddi Mellencamp Reveals The Reason Why Lisa Rinna & Her Publicist Parted Ways
Teddi Mellencamp got a direct answer as to why Lisa Rinna and her publicist parted ways. During the Tuesday, October 26, episode of her "Two Ts In A Pod" podcast, the former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star dished on why the Rinna Beauty founder cut ties with longtime publicist Jill Fritzo. “I did see a lot of things recently that Lisa Rinna was fired by her publicist and I was like, you know what, I just want to get to the bottom of this right now. And I just texted her, I’m like, ‘Is it true that you got...
Teddi Mellencamp Shares Graphic Health Update As She Vows To 'Kick This Cancer’s Ass'
Teddi Mellencamp got candid with fans about her current battle with Melanoma, as the Former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star shared a graphic update about her health via Instagram. "Lots of questions about updates. Here is the truth; there isn’t one, which may be one of the hardest parts about this. The waiting," the mother-of-four shared. "Yesterday, I had surgery. I had melanomas removed. I had lymph nodes that lit up so they were also removed and additional biopsies are being done. "Hopefully, I will get those results soon. Next Wednesday I will get a full genetic mutation testing...
John Mellencamp, 71, Is Dating Marianelly Agosto, 44, After Meeting Through Daughter Teddi: Details
Teddi Mellencamp/Instagram Life goes on! John Mellencamp is dating Marianelly Agosto, Us Weekly can exclusively reveal. The “Jack and Diane” singer, 71, and the skincare expert, 44, “met through [the musician’s daughter] Teddi [Mellencamp]," the insider tells Us, adding that while the pair “have been on and off,” they “got back together late August.” […]
Pete Davidson and Emily Ratajkowski Are Dating: Report
Eat your heart out, Sebastian Bear-McClard. Pete Davidson, the king of Staten Island (and of divorcées, apparently), has a new romantic interest: model and writer Emily Ratajkowski. Hours after the Instagram gossip account DeuxMoi reported that the pair had been spotted in Brooklyn “HOLDING HANDS AND ALLLLL,” an insider confirmed the relationship to Us Weekly. “Pete and Emily have been talking for a couple months now,” the source said, adding that the new couple are “in the very early stages, but both really like each other.” Davidson and Ratajkowski were set up by mutual friends, according to the magazine. “Pete makes Emily laugh and he loves how intelligent she is,” the insider explained. The news of flying sparks comes after Ratajkowski announced her separation from Bear-McClard, an alleged serial cheater, in July after four years of marriage. The My Body author was briefly linked to Brad Pitt in September, but a Pitt team member insisted the pair were just friends. Davidson and his previous partner, Kim Kardashian, broke up in August after nine months of dating.
‘RHOBH’: Lisa Rinna May Be Facing the Nastiest Allegation Against Her Yet
‘RHOBH’ ‘bully’ Lisa Rinna is under fire for reported ties to a fake twitter account that has been blasting her co-stars, especially Kathy Hilton.
Katie Maloney, 35, Is Dating Satchel Clendenin, 25, After Divorce & BFF Stassi Is ‘Happy’ For Her (Exclusive)
Katie Maloney, 35, is enjoying a “new” romance with Satchel Clendenin, 25, and her BFF Stassi Schroeder, 34, is fully supportive. The Vanderpump Rules star, who split from husband Tom Schwartz in March, apparently “isn’t putting too much pressure” on the new connection and Stassi “couldn’t be happier” for her. “Stassi knows things are still very new between Katie and Satchel but she couldn’t be happier for her friend,” a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “Not because she’s dating, but because she sees how happy Katie is with her life in general.”
‘RHOC’ star Heather Dubrow sells ‘Chateau Dubrow’ mansion for $55M
Heather Dubrow and her husband, Dr. Terry Dubrow, have reportedly sold their 14-bedroom California mansion for a staggering $55 million. “With two kids at college, we’ve been thinking about our next move,” the “Real Housewives of Orange County” star told Entertainment Tonight. “We just bought a...
Andy Cohen speaks out for the first time after Ramona Singer’s ‘RHONY’ exit
Andy Cohen called out the hypocrisy of some Bravo fans after Ramona Singer announced she was leaving the “Real Housewives of New York” after 13 seasons on the show. The Bravo boss finally addressed Singer’s exit on his Sirius XM radio show, “Radio Andy,” Wednesday, saying that “people saw that coming.” “It’s interesting, [it’s] one of those hilarious things of the internet, which is, every time it was mentioned, it was ‘Please, no Ramona.’ You go on Twitter, ‘Get rid of Ramona!'” Cohen joked. “But the second Ramona announces she’s leaving, ‘Nooo, Ramona’s a legend!’ Like, it’s so funny. It’s so funny.” Cohen,...
RHOBH's Mauricio Umansky Explains Why His New Series Buying Beverly Hills Isn't on Bravo
Sometimes it really is all about location, location, location. When it came time for Mauricio Umansky's powerful Los Angeles real estate company The Agency to launch its own reality show, many assumed it would land on Bravo. After all, Mauricio and his family—including wife Kyle Richards and their daughters Farrah,...
Robin Wright’s Estranged Husband Ready To Wrap Up Divorce, Hands Over Finances Weeks After Actress Files
Robin Wright’s estranged husband Clément Giraudet appears ready to be single and has already handed over his finances in court — only weeks after the actress filed for divorce, RadarOnline.com has learned. According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Clément has informed the court that he has...
Lindsay Lohan and husband Bader Shammas make red carpet debut
Lindsay Lohan made her red carpet debut with husband Bader Shammas Wednesday night at the New York City screening of her new Netflix movie, “Falling For Christmas.”. The pair looked smitten as they posed for photographers with their arms wrapped around each other and big smiles on their faces.
Brielle and Ariana Biermann Return to Reality TV With New Spin-off Show
Brielle, 25, and Ariana Biermann, 21, the eldest daughters of former "Real Housewives of Atlanta" star Kim Zolciak-Biermann are returning to reality TV. According to People, the sisters will be appearing in "a new reality TV series that follows the pair as they leave behind their lives of luxury in Atlanta — and their celebrity parents, Kim Zolciak-Biermann and Kroy Biermann — for a move to Los Angeles, where they hope to launch their own line of haircare products."
Bow Wow Talks "After Happily Ever After"
Can your ex help you find new love? That’s the question BET’s dating show “After Happily Ever After” sets out to answer and we chatted with the show’s host Bow Wow about all that the series has to offer!. Bow Wow Talks About Why He’s...
RHOBH's Erika Jayne Makes Shocking Confession About Who Really Threw Out Garcelle Beauvais' Book
Watch: Erika Jayne REACTS to "Great" Question at BravoCon 2022. Erika Jayne and Garcelle Beauvais' trash talking continues. On The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills reunion episode Oct. 19, Lisa Rinna made the shocking announcement that Erika wasn't actually the person who tossed Garcelle's memoir in the garbage back in April.
Real Housewives Alum Yolanda Hadid Says She Feels Bad For Kathy Hilton
Lisa Rinna’s accusations against her Real Housewives of Beverly Hills co-star Kathy Hilton has earned her a spot in the Housewives Villain Hall of Fame. Some of the cast confirmed that Kathy was acting out of sorts during a night out on their fateful trip to Aspen. But only Rinna accompanied the socialite back home […] The post Real Housewives Alum Yolanda Hadid Says She Feels Bad For Kathy Hilton appeared first on Reality Tea.
Meet The Brand-New Cast Of The Real Housewives Of New York City Season 14
The moment we’ve been waiting for has finally come: the all-new cast of season 14 of Real Housewives of New York City has been revealed. Did you know? Do you care? It feels like it’s been ages since we’ve had new episodes of the beloved New York City Housewives, and fans have been dying to […] The post Meet The Brand-New Cast Of The Real Housewives Of New York City Season 14 appeared first on Reality Tea.
Kim Zolciak-Biermann’s mansion in Georgia once faced foreclosure
Kim Zolciak-Biermann’s mansion in Alpharetta, Ga., once faced foreclosure but the debt was eventually settled, according to records exclusively obtained by Page Six. In 2014, the “Real Housewives of Atlanta” alum, now 44, was sent a fieri facias letter, which threatens that a state officer — usually a sheriff — may “take control of a piece of property and sell it in order to satisfy the owner’s debt or tax obligations.”
Dorit Kemsley Leaves Embarrassing Spray Tan Stain On ‘RHOBH’ Reunion Couch: Photo
Hopefully Andy Cohen brought stain removal to the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 12 reunion! Dorit Kemsley left a giant orange spray tan stain on the white couches after reuniting with her co-stars to discuss the drama-filled season. Dorit, 46, was unknowingly leaving stains on the couch the whole time, but it wasn’t visible for the viewers until she got up to cheers with the cast when they wrapped the reunion on the October 26 episode.
Andy Cohen blasts Lisa Rinna over alleged Aspen receipts: I never saw them
Andy Cohen said if Lisa Rinna did bring a second envelope containing receipts from Kathy Hilton’s alleged “psychotic break” in Colorado, she never showed them during the “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” reunion. “She had what were her Aspen receipts that we never saw – that I never saw. We didn’t get to them, we didn’t cut them out of the show, she never handed them over during the show, so that is the tale of Rinna’s receipts,” Cohen, 54, said on Wednesday’s episode of his SiriusXM show “Andy Cohen Live.” Earlier this week, Cohen told fans that Rinna, 59, brought one...
Sutton Stracke: Lisa Rinna’s behavior makes entire ‘RHOBH’ cast ‘look bad’
Lisa Rinna’s behavior hasn’t done the “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” cast any favors, according to her co-star Sutton Stracke. “I just wish that it would stop. I don’t think it’s doing anybody any justice,” Stracke, 51, said of Rinna’s polarizing antics on this week’s episode of Page Six’s “Virtual Reali-Tea” podcast. “I think it’s only hurting everybody, and I think it makes us all look bad,” she added, reiterating her plea: “Just make it stop.” Rinna, 59, has been at the forefront of major drama throughout “RHOBH” Season 12, which wrapped last month after a contentious three-part reunion. Most notably, the Rinna Beauty...
