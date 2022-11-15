Eat your heart out, Sebastian Bear-McClard. Pete Davidson, the king of Staten Island (and of divorcées, apparently), has a new romantic interest: model and writer Emily Ratajkowski. Hours after the Instagram gossip account DeuxMoi reported that the pair had been spotted in Brooklyn “HOLDING HANDS AND ALLLLL,” an insider confirmed the relationship to Us Weekly. “Pete and Emily have been talking for a couple months now,” the source said, adding that the new couple are “in the very early stages, but both really like each other.” Davidson and Ratajkowski were set up by mutual friends, according to the magazine. “Pete makes Emily laugh and he loves how intelligent she is,” the insider explained. The news of flying sparks comes after Ratajkowski announced her separation from Bear-McClard, an alleged serial cheater, in July after four years of marriage. The My Body author was briefly linked to Brad Pitt in September, but a Pitt team member insisted the pair were just friends. Davidson and his previous partner, Kim Kardashian, broke up in August after nine months of dating.

