Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Check out Potbelly's 'underground menu'Jennifer GeerChicago, IL
3 Great Steakhouses in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Video of cute zoo animals in the snow goes viralJennifer GeerChicago, IL
4 Great Pizza Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Opinion: An Alleged Kidnapping In Chicago And How Crimes Like This Will Be Affected By The Safe-T ActJason MortonChicago, IL
Related
Yardbarker
Titans at Packers: Three bold predictions for 'Thursday Night Football'
The red-hot Tennessee Titans will open up the NFL Week 11 slate against the Green Bay Packers inside Lambeau Field on Amazon Prime Thursday night. Tennessee has won six of its past seven after an ugly 0-2 start to the season. Its only loss during this span was a 20-17 overtime defeat at the hands of the Kansas City Chiefs back in Week 9.
Yardbarker
Peyton Manning reveals stance on becoming NFL commissioner
Hall of Fame quarterback Peyton Manning has no desire to succeed Roger Goodell as NFL commissioner. "I’m not qualified, in my opinion," Manning said on the subject while speaking with Mike Florio for an edition of the "Pro Football Talk PM" podcast. The former Indianapolis Colts and Denver Broncos...
Yardbarker
Top 3 Steelers Quarterbacks of All-Time
The Pittsburgh Steelers are one of the most successful teams in the history of the NFL. Their legendary squad from the late 1970’s is considered one of the most formidable squads the game has ever seen. Today, we’ll be diving into the top three Steelers quarterbacks of all-time, and you will likely recognize them from some of their iconic teams of the past.
Yardbarker
The Cavaliers Are Losing A Major Star On Thursday
Things aren’t going as well as they could be for the Cleveland Cavaliers right now. Yes, the team is currently the fourth team in the Eastern Conference, which is quite admirable and impressive. There is also no doubt that they are one of the most exciting and promising young...
Yardbarker
Steelers’ Legendary QB1 Ben Roethlisberger Emphatically Answered Fans Question About Whether He’d Consider Being An OC
The Pittsburgh Steelers offense has struggled during the 2022 NFL season and fans have been less than enthusiastic about the offensive coordinator, Matt Canada. The Steelers have managed three victories this season and are 3-1 when they score 20 points or more. Pittsburgh fans on social media have been calling for a Steelers legendary signal caller to come out of retirement and take the offensive coordinator position.
Bears QB Justin Fields is sixth in the NFL in rushing through Week 10
Justin Fields is arguably the most dangerous running quarterback in the NFL right now. Heck, he’s one of the best rushers in the league. Through 10 weeks, Fields has 749 rushing yards. Not only does that lead the Bears (Khalil Herbert has 643, David Montgomery has 434), but it’s sixth in the NFL.
Yardbarker
Matt Eberflus hangs injured Bears player out to dry
Matt Eberflus isn’t going to let a little thing like an injury get in the way. Jaylon Johnson’s play against the Detroit Lions was trash. The third-year cornerback was already having a forgettable season heading into the Chicago Bears matchup against the Lions in Week 10. Against the Lions, Johnson was graded by Pro Football Focus as the Bears’ worst player on the field. Johnson was on the Bears’ Week 10 injury report. But head coach Matt Eberflus isn’t interested in hearing players’ excuses.
Texans Claimed Notable Running Back On Tuesday
It did not take long for Eno Benjamin to find a new NFL home after getting released by the Arizona Cardinals on Monday. The Houston Texans claimed Benjamin on Tuesday, according to his agents Drew and Jason Rosenhaus. He'll join a backfield that lacks impactful depth behind rookie Dameon Pierce....
Browns-Bills Game Moved to Detroit
Cleveland and Buffalo will square off at Ford Field to avoid blizzard conditions in western New York.
Yardbarker
Ja Morant's Ridiculous Dunk Is Going Viral
On Tuesday evening, the Memphis Grizzlies are in Louisiana taking on the New Orleans Pelicans. Ja Morant, who missed last game with an ankle injury, returned to the starting lineup and has looked fantastic. During the third quarter, the former second-overall pick threw down an unbelievable dunk. He switched hands...
Yardbarker
Giants Announce Five Roster Moves
New York waived OT Devery Hamilton and CB Justin Layne in corresponding moves and also released OT Will Holden from the practice squad. Mondeaux, 27, wound up signing on with the Saints as an undrafted free agent out of Oregon back in May of 2018. He agreed to a three-year, $1.71 million contract, but was waived coming out of the preseason.
Yardbarker
Speculation around the league that Celtics are targeting big upgrade at center?
It almost feels like the Boston Celtics have not had a dominant true 7-footer since Robert Parish. But that could all change in the coming weeks. On an episode of “The Hoop Collective” this week (h/t Real GM), ESPN’s Brian Windhorst mentioned San Antonio Spurs center Jakob Poeltl as a possible Celtics trade target that industry people have been speculating about. Windhorst notes that the Spurs and the Celtics already linked up on last season’s Derrick White trade.
NBC Sports
Matt Ryan will remain the Colts starting quarterback
Things have dramatically changed in Indianapolis over the last nine days. Coach Frank Reich is gone. Former Colts center Jeff Saturday is in. And, as of Sunday, starting quarterback Sam Ehlinger was out, with exiled starter Matt Ryan back in. On Wednesday, Saturday said Ryan will remain in place. “Matt...
Yardbarker
Report: Eagles looking to sign five-time Pro Bowl DL
The Philadelphia Eagles have been the best team in the NFL through 10 weeks, and they are still looking for ways to improve their roster for the stretch run. Jay Glazer of FOX Sports reported on Thursday that the Eagles have been in discussions with Ndamukong Suh and are hoping to sign the five-time Pro Bowl defensive tackle. Philadelphia already signed two-time Pro Bowl defensive lineman Linval Joseph this week, but they still want to add Suh to the mix.
Yardbarker
Chicago Bears Sign Former First-Round Defensive End
The Chicago Bears added help to their defensive line. The Chicago Bears need help on the defensive line. The unit has been subpar this season. According to Pro Football Focus, the Bears are graded dead last in the league in defensive pass rushing. The Bears added depth to the unit on Wednesday.
Yardbarker
The Athletic predicts Braves lose critical piece of front office this offseason
The Atlanta Braves are one of the best ran organizations in all of sports. From top to bottom, the club is efficient, thorough, and attentive. There isn’t a single facet of the franchise that is poorly run, and it’s why they sit in 2022 with a championship window wide open. Alex Anthopoulos deserves a bulk of the credit, but he couldn’t do what he does so well without his subordinates, specifically Dana Brown, who is responsible for bringing in players like Michael Harris II and Spencer Strider.
Yardbarker
Micah Parsons Blasts 'Undisciplined' (Selfish?) Cowboys Teammates After Loss
There is no member of the Dallas Cowboys roster who speaks more boldly, in a positive way, about what this team can accomplish than second-year leader Micah Parsons. Turns out, there might be nobody who is more bold and frank about the negative as well. “Until we (put) out this...
Yardbarker
Former Atlanta Hawks Player Reveals That He Is Gay
We live in a society these days that is a lot more accepting of homosexual individuals but there is one walk of life where people are still incredibly hesitant in coming out as homosexual and that is men's professional sports. We almost never have any athlete at the top level admit it, for the fear of backlash and also because it can get uncomfortable in the locker room.
Yardbarker
Ohio State coach Ryan Day updates WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba's potential return
Jaxon Smith-Njigba's return this year is in doubt after Ryan Day discussed the star wide receiver on Thursday. "I wouldn't say 'expecting,'" Day said when asked about Smith-Njigba's status for the rest of the season, per On3. "I would probably say 'hoping.' But no update at this point." Ohio State...
Comments / 0