Walmart has a Black Friday iPad Air deal that’s too good to pass up
Black Friday 2022 is just over three weeks away, and retailers are already running plenty of early Black Friday deals. Walmart is one of the stores eager to offer customers early discounts, and the retailer just dropped an amazing iPad Air 4 deal that Black Friday shoppers shouldn’t miss.
Amazon Black Friday 2022 deals: All of Amazon’s best deals so far
Black Friday is on the way and like in previous years, we’re expecting tons of great deals on all kinds of different products. After the big event is Cyber Monday, so check out our full guide on the best Cyber Monday 2022 Amazon deals. We’re likely to get great...
Digital Trends
Walmart’s $99 laptop deal is still available — but probably not for long
It’s pretty rare that laptop deals include the opportunity to grab a laptop for under $100, but Walmart currently has the Gateway 14-inch Ultra Slim Notebook discounted down to just $99. That’s a savings of $130, as the laptop would typically cost you $229. This is an impressive deal, and one that isn’t likely to last. Walmart’s website reflects more than 500 have been sold in the last 24 hours, so we recommend grabbing this now to keep from missing out when inventory inevitably runs out.
11 Gifts You Should Buy for Christmas Now — Before They Sell Out
Suddenly it's November and you haven't even thought about who you're buying gifts for--or what you're going to buy them. This year, Americans plan to spend about $930 on gifts, which is up from $837...
Mic
Amazon sneakily released early Black Friday deals: here's what you don't want to miss
While Black Friday 2022 may not be until Friday, November 25, Amazon has already started releasing an abundance of early Black Friday deals, so you don’t have to wait to score major savings. BDG editors will continuously update this list with the best finds, covering everything from cozy home additions to the latest tech. But deals sell out quickly, so if you find something that you want, you’d be wise to snag it immediately.
2022 Walmart Black Friday deals announced
Walmart has announced its plans for Black Friday shopping in 2022 featuring new savings and even more deals.
Early Black Friday deals at Costco: These are the top 10 items to buy right now, according to retail experts
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Black Friday sales are starting earlier than ever this year, and many retailers -- including Costco -- are offering up some deep discounts during the month of November. So if your Christmas list includes hot tech products, like smartwatches and earbuds, or you need some top-selling toys and games, now is the time to snag a deal.
AOL Corp
Target just released a new set of early Black Friday deals — save on Apple AirPods, Shark vacuums, Samsung Frame TVs and more
Our team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love. If you love them too and decide to purchase through the links below, we may receive a commission. Pricing and availability are subject to change. Not to scare you, but the holiday season...
ZDNet
Black Friday iPad deals: The iPad Pro and iPad Mini are already on sale
The holiday shopping season has finally arrived, and with it, discounts galore. Although Black Friday isn't until the end of this month, there are already great deals to be had on your favorite tech products. While Apple rarely has discounts on its devices, you can find deals like $100 off...
laptopmag.com
iPhone trade-in values increase — but iPhone 13, iPhone 12, and more drop
IPhone trade-in values have changed, with the arrival of the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro decreasing the value of the iPhone 13, iPhone 12, and even models all the way back to the iPhone 7 Plus. However, select iPhone models are now worth more. Spotted by 9to5Mac, a majority...
TechRadar
Black Friday TV deals are available right now - here are the 13 best
Black Friday TV deals have landed early, and they don't disappoint. While most retailers reserve their best Black Friday deals for the holiday weekend, this year, the likes of Best Buy, Amazon, and Walmart have launched early sales, and we've been most impressed with TV offers thanks to record-low prices on a range of displays. To help you find the best of the best, we've listed the top 13 Black Friday TV deals we've spotted so far.
Calling All Prime Members: These Are the Best Early Black Friday Deals You Can Shop This Week
Use your Amazon subscription to save up to 60 percent Prime members, you can now get a head start on your Black Friday sale shopping. Amazon released tons of Black Friday deals more than a week early this year, and the best ones are reserved for Prime members. The Just for Prime storefront is packed with exclusive subscriber-only savings across every category. And the discounts are steep — up to 60 percent off. The Best Member-Only Deals Overall 60% Off: FYC Women's Wool Sock Set, $11.99 (orig. $29.99)Holiday Decor: Guoou...
TechRadar
Black Friday smartwatch deals make the Apple Watch 8 an easy pick
The Apple Watch Series 8 may be Apple’s newest smartwatch, but its reveal was somewhat overshadowed by the Apple Watch Ultra. With Black Friday fast approaching and last year’s watch on sale, do the new features in the Watch 8 make it worth buying over the Apple Watch Series 7?
TechRadar
OLED TVs are in trouble – but that could be good news for cheaper prices
A slump in TV sales has seen LG Display post record losses after the company struggled to offset the effects of slowing consumer demand. LG Display is the part of LG that makes screen panels, and it's the sole supplier of standard OLED panels to other TV manufacturers – nearly all of the best OLED TVs use its displays, except those that use QD-OLED (made by Samsung Electronics).
Digital Trends
Get this Lenovo laptop for $100 in Best Buy’s Black Friday Prices sale
Laptop deals simply don’t get cheaper than the Lenovo laptop deal we’ve spotted as part of Best Buy’s Black Friday Prices sale. Right now, you can buy a Lenovo IdeaPad 1i laptop for only $99. Normally priced at $250, you save a massive $150 off the usual price making this an unmissable offer. While it’s a basic system, it’s incredibly cheap for a laptop with Windows 11 installed. Here’s why it might be the laptop for you.
Digital Trends
Best Buy Black Friday TV Deals: What to buy before it’s gone
Black Friday is off to an early start this year, and with retailers like Walmart and Best Buy launching their sales weeks ahead of the actual event (no doubt spurred on by the unexpected Amazon Prime Early Access Sale in October), it’s already time to get shopping. That’s especially true if you’re in the market for a TV, as Black Friday deals present the best opportunity of the year to save big on tech like this. Best Buy Black Friday deals are currently your best bet for finding early bargains on a new television, but there’s no time to waste, as we’ve already seen some sell out completely. Worry not, however, because we’ve got the top Best Buy Black Friday TV deals you can shop right here.
Phone Arena
Best Buy is selling Apple's M1 iPad Pro 12.9 at absolutely mind-blowing discounts
It's beginning to feel a lot like Christmas for the most demanding Apple fans out there, who've been able to save a little bit of dough on the newest 11-inch iPad Pro powerhouse for a short while and can now do the same as far as last year's 12.9-inch colossus is concerned as well.
Phone Arena
Walmart has the noise-cancelling Samsung Galaxy Buds Live on sale at an irresistible price
Released all the way back in 2020 with a... decidedly unconventional design and superseded in the meantime by the more "normal"-looking Galaxy Buds Pro, Buds 2, and Buds 2 Pro, the kidney bean-shaped Samsung Galaxy Buds Live may not feel like the most "natural" Black Friday 2022 purchasing option for a lot of bargain hunters out there.
Clayton News Daily
5 Lowest, Rock-Bottom Deals on Apple AirPods for Black Friday
Nowadays, the hottest earbuds and headphones on the market are fully wireless. And Apple’s AirPods really tackle the cake as the best in the business … especially if you have an iPhone. In fact, while the original AirPods pushed true wireless earbuds into the norm, the technology giant...
AOL Corp
The Samsung Galaxy Buds Live just hit one of the lowest prices we've ever seen
SAVE 53%: As of Nov. 17, Samsung's Galaxy Buds Live are on sale for only $79.99, which is a 53% discount from their MSRP of $169.99. Even though they may be old news when compared to the Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro, you really can't beat the Galaxy Buds Live when it comes to price and performance perfectly wrapped up in a nice package. Offering some of the best noise-cancelation we've seen, these bean-shaped buds come in a slew of fun colors, too. They're now also just under $80 at Amazon, which is one of the best deals we've ever seen when it comes to these earbuds (beaten only by a Walmart deal that was just $3 cheaper).
