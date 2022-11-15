Read full article on original website
Diamondbacks trade for power reliever, add 4 others to 40-man roster
The Diamondbacks acquired right-hander Carlos Vargas from the Cleveland Guardians on Tuesday, adding the sort of flame-throwing reliever that General Manager Mike Hazen had targeted entering the offseason. Vargas, 23, possesses a fastball that sits around 98 mph and touches triple digits. He pairs it with a wipeout slider in...
CBS Sports
Yankees, Anthony Rizzo agree to multi-year deal in MLB free agency, per report
The New York Yankees and free agent first baseman Anthony Rizzo have agreed to a multi-year deal in free agency, reports Ken Rosenthal. Rizzo spent nearly 10 years with the Cubs -- after a quick stint in San Diego -- before being traded to the Yankees at the 2021 trade deadline. He then went back to the Yankees on a one-year deal before 2022 and hit .224/.338/.480 (131 OPS+) with 21 doubles, 32 homers, 75 RBI, 77 runs and 2.3 WAR. The 32 home runs tied a career high and he flashed his customary leather at first base.
batterypower.com
Braves News: Dennis Santana to Atlanta, Dansby Swanson rejects QO, and more
After a few early-morning additions to the 40-man roster, the Atlanta Braves swapped RHP Dennis Santana of the Texas Rangers for cash considerations. The 26-year-old has appeared in 134 big-league games. He posts a career 5.12 ERA across 139 frames. Santana put together a subpar 2022 season. He ended the...
batterypower.com
2022 Atlanta Braves Season in Review: Dansby Swanson
Dansby Swanson had the best year of his career in 2022, leading the Braves in fWAR at 6.4, posting a career best 116 wRC+, and grading out as one of the best overall defenders in all of baseball with a +20 Outs Above Average. How Acquired. Swanson was acquired in...
MLB
Here are the Cy Young Award vote totals
Below are point totals for the 2022 Cy Young Award balloting, as voted on by members of the Baseball Writers' Association of America. Ballots for each award were submitted before the start of the postseason from two writers in every city, based on the league covered. The system rewards seven...
Marlins’ Sandy Alcantara wins 2022 NL Cy Young Award
Baseball’s best innings-eater has been recognized with some hardware. Miami Marlins starter Sandy Alcantara was named the 2022 NL Cy Young Award winner on Wednesday, making him the first pitcher in franchise history to take home the honor. The 27-year-old received all 30 first-place votes from the Baseball Writers’ Association of America to beat out fellow finalists Max Fried of the Atlanta Braves and Julio Urías of the Los Angeles Dodgers.
Cleveland Guardians Set 40-Man Roster, Protect Minor League Players from Rule 5 Draft
The Cleveland Guardians have set their 40-man roster to protect eligible minor league players from the Rule 5 Draft at the Winter Meetings in San Diego in December. As of the November 15 deadline, the Guardians have a full 40 players on their 40-man roster.
Yardbarker
Which prospects did the Red Sox leave unprotected from next month’s Rule 5 Draft?
The Red Sox recently protected five of their prospects from the Rule 5 Draft. Chris Murphy, Brandon Walter, Ceddanne Rafaela, Wilyer Abreu, and David Hamilton were all added to Boston’s 40-man roster on Tuesday, meaning they will not be available to other teams next month. Murphy, Walter, Rafaela, Abreu,...
MLB
Younger Meadows among 5 protected from Rule 5 Draft
The Tigers added five prospects to their 40-man roster Tuesday to protect them from next month’s Rule 5 Draft:. Reese Olson, RHP (No. 9 Tigers prospect per MLB Pipeline) Why he’s protected: The 23-year-old Olson is part of the next wave of prospects who could serve as starting depth next season, following the path of Beau Brieske, Garrett Hill, Joey Wentz and Alex Faedo. Olson fanned 168 batters over 119 2/3 innings this year at Double-A Erie, an impressive rate of 12.6 strikeouts per nine innings. He also slashed his walk rate to 2.9 BB/9, nearly a full walk below his career average. Not bad for a former 13th-round Draft pick acquired from the Brewers in last year’s Daniel Norris trade.
MLB
Braves protect trio ahead of Rule 5 Draft
The deadline to set the 40-man roster ahead of the Rule 5 Draft was on Tuesday, so the Braves selected infielder Braden Shewmake and right-handers Roddery Muñoz and Darius Vines to the Major League roster, while designating right-hander Silvino Bracho, outfielder Guillermo Heredia and right-hander William Woods for assignment.
MLB
Braves' scouting director heaps praise on Harris, Strider
It was shortly after midnight on Tuesday. Dana Brown, the Braves’ director of scouting, heard a ping on his iPhone. It was a text from outfielder Michael Harris II. Harris had been named the 2022 National League Rookie of the Year a few hours earlier and reached out to thank Brown for selecting him in the third round of the 2019 MLB Draft.
MLB
Versatile No. 3 prospect highlights Sox's 40-man adds
BOSTON -- The Red Sox added five players to the 40-man roster on Tuesday to protect them from being selected in the Rule 5 Draft, a group headlined by center fielder/shortstop Ceddanne Rafaela, the team’s No. 3 prospect per MLB Pipeline who took a huge leap last season. Lefty...
MLB
Twins prospect Julien states case with historic AFL showing
This story was excerpted from Do-Hyoung Park's Twins Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. The Twins already have reigning American League batting champion Luis Arraez set to anchor the top of their lineup for years to come. Pretty soon, the God of Walks might be joining him.
MLB
Rangers fill roster by protecting 6 prospects
ARLINGTON -- The Rangers added six players to the 40-man roster on Tuesday, ahead of the 5 p.m. CT deadline to protect prospects from the Rule 5 Draft: infielders Luisangel Acuña and Jonathan Ornelas; infielder/outfielder Dustin Harris; and right-handed pitchers Zak Kent, Owen White and Cole Winn. Earlier in...
MLB
Dodgers add four prospects to 40-man roster
LOS ANGELES -- Prior to Tuesday’s 3 p.m. PT deadline, the Dodgers protected catcher Diego Cartaya, infielder Michael Busch and outfielders Andy Pages and Jonny DeLuca from next month's Rule 5 Draft by adding them to the club's 40-man roster. Of the group, the headliner is Cartaya, who is...
MLB
Pint among 5 added to Rockies' 40-man roster
DENVER -- Right-handed pitcher Riley Pint, the third overall pick in the 2016 MLB Draft who struggled early in his career and even briefly left the sport, has earned a spot on the Rockies' 40-man roster because of a strong 2022 season at Double-A and Triple-A. Pint, 25, was one of five players the Rockies added to the roster on Tuesday, which means they cannot be selected by another team during next month’s Rule 5 Draft.
MLB
Angels protect two underdog prospects
ANAHEIM -- The Angels added left-hander Kolton Ingram and right-hander José Soriano to their 40-man roster on Tuesday, ahead of the 3 p.m. PT deadline to protect eligible prospects from the Rule 5 Draft. Three Angels players were designated for assignment to clear roster space: right-handers Touki Toussaint and...
MLB
Fried learned signature curve from ... an outfielder?
Opponents didn’t have much success against Max Fried’s curveball this past season. According to Baseball Savant, opponents went 21-for-121 (.174) with 50 strikeouts, the most strikeouts off any pitch thrown by the Braves’ left-hander. While appearing on Wednesday night’s Cy Young presentation show on MLB Network, Fried...
MLB
Rays' top two prospects among 40-man additions
ST. PETERSBURG -- The Rays stared down their annual dilemma as Tuesday’s reserve list deadline approached, needing to protect a small horde of talented prospects from the Rule 5 Draft but lacking the 40-man roster space to keep them all. Tampa Bay’s front office worked through the roster crunch...
MLB
Which Tigers could be on the roster bubble?
This story was excerpted from Jason Beck's Tigers Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. Once, Jeimer Candelario and Willi Castro were young trade acquisitions who were key parts of the Tigers’ youth movement that general manager Al Avila was putting together. Four years later, they’re among the first decisions that Scott Harris has to make as Detroit’s president of baseball operations weighs how to get the team headed in the right direction again.
