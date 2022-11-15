The Tigers added five prospects to their 40-man roster Tuesday to protect them from next month’s Rule 5 Draft:. Reese Olson, RHP (No. 9 Tigers prospect per MLB Pipeline) Why he’s protected: The 23-year-old Olson is part of the next wave of prospects who could serve as starting depth next season, following the path of Beau Brieske, Garrett Hill, Joey Wentz and Alex Faedo. Olson fanned 168 batters over 119 2/3 innings this year at Double-A Erie, an impressive rate of 12.6 strikeouts per nine innings. He also slashed his walk rate to 2.9 BB/9, nearly a full walk below his career average. Not bad for a former 13th-round Draft pick acquired from the Brewers in last year’s Daniel Norris trade.

