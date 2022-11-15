ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

CBS Sports

Yankees, Anthony Rizzo agree to multi-year deal in MLB free agency, per report

The New York Yankees and free agent first baseman Anthony Rizzo have agreed to a multi-year deal in free agency, reports Ken Rosenthal. Rizzo spent nearly 10 years with the Cubs -- after a quick stint in San Diego -- before being traded to the Yankees at the 2021 trade deadline. He then went back to the Yankees on a one-year deal before 2022 and hit .224/.338/.480 (131 OPS+) with 21 doubles, 32 homers, 75 RBI, 77 runs and 2.3 WAR. The 32 home runs tied a career high and he flashed his customary leather at first base.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
batterypower.com

Braves News: Dennis Santana to Atlanta, Dansby Swanson rejects QO, and more

After a few early-morning additions to the 40-man roster, the Atlanta Braves swapped RHP Dennis Santana of the Texas Rangers for cash considerations. The 26-year-old has appeared in 134 big-league games. He posts a career 5.12 ERA across 139 frames. Santana put together a subpar 2022 season. He ended the...
ATLANTA, GA
batterypower.com

2022 Atlanta Braves Season in Review: Dansby Swanson

Dansby Swanson had the best year of his career in 2022, leading the Braves in fWAR at 6.4, posting a career best 116 wRC+, and grading out as one of the best overall defenders in all of baseball with a +20 Outs Above Average. How Acquired. Swanson was acquired in...
ATLANTA, GA
MLB

Here are the Cy Young Award vote totals

Below are point totals for the 2022 Cy Young Award balloting, as voted on by members of the Baseball Writers' Association of America. Ballots for each award were submitted before the start of the postseason from two writers in every city, based on the league covered. The system rewards seven...
NBC Sports Chicago

Marlins’ Sandy Alcantara wins 2022 NL Cy Young Award

Baseball’s best innings-eater has been recognized with some hardware. Miami Marlins starter Sandy Alcantara was named the 2022 NL Cy Young Award winner on Wednesday, making him the first pitcher in franchise history to take home the honor. The 27-year-old received all 30 first-place votes from the Baseball Writers’ Association of America to beat out fellow finalists Max Fried of the Atlanta Braves and Julio Urías of the Los Angeles Dodgers.
MIAMI, FL
MLB

Younger Meadows among 5 protected from Rule 5 Draft

The Tigers added five prospects to their 40-man roster Tuesday to protect them from next month’s Rule 5 Draft:. Reese Olson, RHP (No. 9 Tigers prospect per MLB Pipeline) Why he’s protected: The 23-year-old Olson is part of the next wave of prospects who could serve as starting depth next season, following the path of Beau Brieske, Garrett Hill, Joey Wentz and Alex Faedo. Olson fanned 168 batters over 119 2/3 innings this year at Double-A Erie, an impressive rate of 12.6 strikeouts per nine innings. He also slashed his walk rate to 2.9 BB/9, nearly a full walk below his career average. Not bad for a former 13th-round Draft pick acquired from the Brewers in last year’s Daniel Norris trade.
DETROIT, MI
MLB

Braves protect trio ahead of Rule 5 Draft

The deadline to set the 40-man roster ahead of the Rule 5 Draft was on Tuesday, so the Braves selected infielder Braden Shewmake and right-handers Roddery Muñoz and Darius Vines to the Major League roster, while designating right-hander Silvino Bracho, outfielder Guillermo Heredia and right-hander William Woods for assignment.
ROME, GA
MLB

Braves' scouting director heaps praise on Harris, Strider

It was shortly after midnight on Tuesday. Dana Brown, the Braves’ director of scouting, heard a ping on his iPhone. It was a text from outfielder Michael Harris II. Harris had been named the 2022 National League Rookie of the Year a few hours earlier and reached out to thank Brown for selecting him in the third round of the 2019 MLB Draft.
MLB

Versatile No. 3 prospect highlights Sox's 40-man adds

BOSTON -- The Red Sox added five players to the 40-man roster on Tuesday to protect them from being selected in the Rule 5 Draft, a group headlined by center fielder/shortstop Ceddanne Rafaela, the team’s No. 3 prospect per MLB Pipeline who took a huge leap last season. Lefty...
BOSTON, MA
MLB

Twins prospect Julien states case with historic AFL showing

This story was excerpted from Do-Hyoung Park's Twins Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. The Twins already have reigning American League batting champion Luis Arraez set to anchor the top of their lineup for years to come. Pretty soon, the God of Walks might be joining him.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
MLB

Rangers fill roster by protecting 6 prospects

ARLINGTON -- The Rangers added six players to the 40-man roster on Tuesday, ahead of the 5 p.m. CT deadline to protect prospects from the Rule 5 Draft: infielders Luisangel Acuña and Jonathan Ornelas; infielder/outfielder Dustin Harris; and right-handed pitchers Zak Kent, Owen White and Cole Winn. Earlier in...
ARLINGTON, TX
MLB

Dodgers add four prospects to 40-man roster

LOS ANGELES -- Prior to Tuesday’s 3 p.m. PT deadline, the Dodgers protected catcher Diego Cartaya, infielder Michael Busch and outfielders Andy Pages and Jonny DeLuca from next month's Rule 5 Draft by adding them to the club's 40-man roster. Of the group, the headliner is Cartaya, who is...
LOS ANGELES, CA
MLB

Pint among 5 added to Rockies' 40-man roster

DENVER -- Right-handed pitcher Riley Pint, the third overall pick in the 2016 MLB Draft who struggled early in his career and even briefly left the sport, has earned a spot on the Rockies' 40-man roster because of a strong 2022 season at Double-A and Triple-A. Pint, 25, was one of five players the Rockies added to the roster on Tuesday, which means they cannot be selected by another team during next month’s Rule 5 Draft.
DENVER, CO
MLB

Angels protect two underdog prospects

ANAHEIM -- The Angels added left-hander Kolton Ingram and right-hander José Soriano to their 40-man roster on Tuesday, ahead of the 3 p.m. PT deadline to protect eligible prospects from the Rule 5 Draft. Three Angels players were designated for assignment to clear roster space: right-handers Touki Toussaint and...
ARIZONA STATE
MLB

Fried learned signature curve from ... an outfielder?

Opponents didn’t have much success against Max Fried’s curveball this past season. According to Baseball Savant, opponents went 21-for-121 (.174) with 50 strikeouts, the most strikeouts off any pitch thrown by the Braves’ left-hander. While appearing on Wednesday night’s Cy Young presentation show on MLB Network, Fried...
MLB

Rays' top two prospects among 40-man additions

ST. PETERSBURG -- The Rays stared down their annual dilemma as Tuesday’s reserve list deadline approached, needing to protect a small horde of talented prospects from the Rule 5 Draft but lacking the 40-man roster space to keep them all. Tampa Bay’s front office worked through the roster crunch...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
MLB

Which Tigers could be on the roster bubble?

This story was excerpted from Jason Beck's Tigers Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. Once, Jeimer Candelario and Willi Castro were young trade acquisitions who were key parts of the Tigers’ youth movement that general manager Al Avila was putting together. Four years later, they’re among the first decisions that Scott Harris has to make as Detroit’s president of baseball operations weighs how to get the team headed in the right direction again.
DETROIT, MI

