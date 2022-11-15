Read full article on original website
Everyone is not your friend; Charlotte woman loses her life after going on vacation with alleged friends.BLOCK WORK MEDIACharlotte, NC
Australian Shepherd pup Ivy paints for charity and has raised thousandsB.R. ShenoyCharlotte, NC
Charlotte Popeyes had plenty of violations during a restaurant inspection and receives a "B" gradeTyler Mc.Charlotte, NC
Lowe's Creating a new tech hub in Charlotte, NCJus4NetCharlotte, NC
A Rebirthing Ceremony Gone Wrong: The Tragic Case of Candace NewmakerNikLincolnton, NC
country1037fm.com
North Carolina and South Carolina’s Favorite Pizza Toppings
I think if I had to be deserted on an island and I could only choose one food to eat forever, it would have to be pizza. What are the most popular pizza toppings in North Carolina and South Carolina? We have the answers right here. See if these are your favorites.
country1037fm.com
North Carolina Family Captures Crazy Video Of Bear Breaking Into Their Vehicle
This is insane. A bear invades the Pinnix family cabin grounds in Gatlinburg, TN. This bear breaks into one of the vehicles and steals a bag of popcorn from an NC family. According to CBS17, Teniesh Pinnix, from Caswell County, said the experience left them “shocked” and full of lessons learned on how to prevent bear invasions. Pinnix said that she was outside on the front porch when she heard a sound come from a collection of bushes near the property.
country1037fm.com
Real IDs In South And North Carolina-Does Everyone Actually Need One?
Seems like forever since we got the news that everyone would eventually need a “real ID” for air travel. Deadlines got pushed a few times during the pandemic. However, this one will probably stick. Airlines start requiring the real ID May 3, 2023. So, here’s the scoop on real IDs in South and North Carolina. The South Carolina Department of Motor Vehicles reports at this point, only half of South Carolinians have theirs. The department continues to push for compliance before the deadline.
country1037fm.com
Charlotte Home to the Best Spot for North Carolina’s Signature Food
Here again with another foodie favorite! That’s right, we’re trying to determine what is North Carolina’s best signature food. When we say signature, we are talking about food that is for more delicious in that state. It is home to that state and brings out a uniqueness that only that state can do! Far and Wide compiled a list to determine the best signature food in each state and the results are IN!
country1037fm.com
Here’s How You Can Drink Like (And With) A Pirate In Charlotte North Carolina
Looking for something fun for a night out? What about having a drink or rum like and even with a pirate in Charlotte North Carolina? Well, you can! It’s a new interactive experience called the Ghosts & Pirates Rum Experience. The event is taking place on several December weekends with shows at 6, 8, and 10 pm each night. Attendees will be able to sip on themed cocktails while they listen to mysterious tales of the legendary Pirates of the South Seas. It’s only for adults 21 and up and will take place at The Gilded Cellar.
country1037fm.com
Local North Carolina Hospitals Limiting Visitors Due To Viruses
Local North Carolina hospital system Atrium Health is limited visitors to hospitals as of November 16, 2022. According to a press release this move was made out of concern for the health and well-being of the community. They also cited the widespread prevalence of respiratory viruses such as RSV and flu among young children. As a result, Atrium is asking that children 12 and under do not visit patients who are hospitalized. These restrictions went into effect Wednesday, Nov. 16, at 7 a.m.
Raleigh News & Observer
After relaunch of specialty grocer Earth Fare, a Charlotte-area store is closing
Specialty grocer Earth Fare is closing one of its Charlotte-area stores less than two years after it opened. Earth Fare at 261 Griffith St. in Davidson will close before the end of the month, company spokeswoman Laurie Aker told The Charlotte Observer on Tuesday. “Geographical challenges were the main contributing...
country1037fm.com
North Carolina Hospitals Drop In Safety Rankings
According to CBS17, North Carolina’s hospitals have slipped in a watchdog’s safety rankings but still remain among the best in the nation. Nearly 45 percent of hospitals in the state earned a grade of A. These rankings are based on 30 ways to measure patient safety in the Leapfrog Group’s biannual report card for safety. That rate puts North Carolina at No. 7 nationally. The state had ranked number 1 in May of this year. Nearly 60 percent of our hospitals earned an A.
Low-cost airline to begin service in Charlotte in 2023
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Sun Country Airlines, a new Minneapolis-based airline, announced it will offer twice weekly nonstop flights out of Charlotte next year. Sun Country Airlines will offer nonstop flights from Charlotte Douglas International Airport to Minneapolis-St. Paul beginning on April 13. Sun Country will offer twice-weekly flights on Mondays and Fridays. Charlotte is one of 15 routes being added to Sun Country's portfolio in 2023.
'We're extremely proud' | Union County K9 recovers critical evidence following vehicle pursuit
UNION COUNTY, N.C. — A Union County K9 is getting credit for recovering critical evidence after a vehicle pursuit. Deputies say two suspects ended up running away from police. Sheriff's deputy Harlow and K9 Zander were called into the area of Indian Trail to look for evidence. That's when deputies said Zander found a bookbag with clothing and a firearm inside. Officials say the suspects tossed the bag when they tried running from the vehicle.
WCNC
'Water was truly everywhere' | Charlotte tenant files lawsuit against luxury apartment for poor maintenance and management
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Skyhouse Uptown is marketed as a luxury set of towers, however, one of its tenants told WCNC Charlotte he's had nothing but trouble with his unit since moving in January of 2022. Shermaine Leggions moved to the Queen City for a job and signed a lease...
This Is the Most Expensive Private High School in South Carolina – Here’s Why
This is the most expensive private school in SC - here's why!Oswald Cooke & Associates. There are a plethora of expensive private high schools located in the state of South Carolina. Although the private high school with the lowest tuition is $2,000, Lakeview Christian School located in Pickens, SC, the average private high school tuition in the state is $8,112 per year (2022-2023) according to privateschoolreview.com. Although that is very pricey, there is one private high school in SC much more expensive than that! In this article, we will take a look at which private high school that is, what they have to offer, and why it has such a high price tag!
This NC retailer ranked in the top 5 of places to shop for the best Black Friday deals
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Now that COVID-19 is waning slightly, more crowds are expected to show up, lining up outside of retail shop windows on Black Friday to snag those hot holiday deals. According to the National Retail Fund, 66.5 million people shopped in person on Black Friday in 2021....
Video of Christmas Lights Display at Charlotte Motor Speedway Is Mind-Blowing
This is the ultimate holiday treat for Christmas lovers and NASCAR fans alike!
country1037fm.com
Turns Out North Carolina Is Not That Interested In The 2022 World Cup
Are you ready for the World Cup? If you are, you are in the minority. At least among North Carolinians, who thus far, have shown limited interest in the sporting event. In fact, a study by Gambling.com found that North Carolina is not that interested in the World Cup. Which, as someone who could care less, resonates with me. I’m a sports fan, but nothing about soccer has ever interested me. From playing or watching it’s just not my thing. But the amount of kids in this area who grow up playing soccer is huge. And the interest is reflected in the excitement surrounding the new Charlotte Football Club team. So, considering that interest I guess I would have thought the interest would be there in what I assume is soccer’s (as I die-hard American football fan, I just can’t call it “football’) biggest event. Feel free to send me hate mail if you disagree with that stance. I can take it.
President Biden, First Lady set for NC visit Thanksgiving Week
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden will be in North Carolina Thanksgiving Week, the White House announced Wednesday. On Monday the pair will participate in a Friendsgiving at Marine corps Air Station in Cherry Point. The event will provide holiday meals for service members and military families […]
Raleigh News & Observer
Another discount airline is coming to Charlotte’s airport. Here’s what to expect
Travelers will soon have another new discount airline option at Charlotte Douglas International Airport. The low-cost carrier Sun Country Airlines will offer twice weekly direct flights on Mondays and Fridays to Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport (MSP) starting April 13, the company said Tuesday in a news release. Initially, one-way flights...
All aboard! | Tweetsie Railroad turns into a winter wonderland
BLOWING ROCK, N.C. — All aboard! Tweetsie Railroad is turning into Tweetsie Christmas to help everyone get into the holiday spirit!. Beginning Nov. 25 and running on selected nights through December 30, the park will open at 5:30 p.m. each evening. “Nestled in our own corner of the picturesque...
country1037fm.com
Mixed Beverages Coming to Boiling Springs, North Carolina
For the first time ever, mixed alcoholic beverages are coming to Boiling Springs, North Carolina. That means that the town of 7,500 people will be able to go into an establishment and have a margarita, old fashioned or bourbon sour. Town manager Justin Langino says residents voted in the legal sale of mixed beverages in the town for the first time in its history.
Current site of Charlotte Pipe and Foundry will be on the market by 2023. Here's why that matters
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A massive amount of land will be up for grabs. The current site of Charlotte Pipe and Foundry, which sits right in between Uptown and South End, will be on the market by 2023. Speculation has swirled that it could be the new home for Carolina...
