Charlotte, NC

North Carolina Family Captures Crazy Video Of Bear Breaking Into Their Vehicle

This is insane. A bear invades the Pinnix family cabin grounds in Gatlinburg, TN. This bear breaks into one of the vehicles and steals a bag of popcorn from an NC family. According to CBS17, Teniesh Pinnix, from Caswell County, said the experience left them “shocked” and full of lessons learned on how to prevent bear invasions. Pinnix said that she was outside on the front porch when she heard a sound come from a collection of bushes near the property.
GATLINBURG, TN
Real IDs In South And North Carolina-Does Everyone Actually Need One?

Seems like forever since we got the news that everyone would eventually need a “real ID” for air travel. Deadlines got pushed a few times during the pandemic. However, this one will probably stick. Airlines start requiring the real ID May 3, 2023. So, here’s the scoop on real IDs in South and North Carolina. The South Carolina Department of Motor Vehicles reports at this point, only half of South Carolinians have theirs. The department continues to push for compliance before the deadline.
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
Charlotte Home to the Best Spot for North Carolina’s Signature Food

Here again with another foodie favorite! That’s right, we’re trying to determine what is North Carolina’s best signature food. When we say signature, we are talking about food that is for more delicious in that state. It is home to that state and brings out a uniqueness that only that state can do! Far and Wide compiled a list to determine the best signature food in each state and the results are IN!
CHARLOTTE, NC
Here’s How You Can Drink Like (And With) A Pirate In Charlotte North Carolina

Looking for something fun for a night out? What about having a drink or rum like and even with a pirate in Charlotte North Carolina? Well, you can! It’s a new interactive experience called the Ghosts & Pirates Rum Experience. The event is taking place on several December weekends with shows at 6, 8, and 10 pm each night. Attendees will be able to sip on themed cocktails while they listen to mysterious tales of the legendary Pirates of the South Seas. It’s only for adults 21 and up and will take place at The Gilded Cellar.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Local North Carolina Hospitals Limiting Visitors Due To Viruses

Local North Carolina hospital system Atrium Health is limited visitors to hospitals as of November 16, 2022. According to a press release this move was made out of concern for the health and well-being of the community. They also cited the widespread prevalence of respiratory viruses such as RSV and flu among young children. As a result, Atrium is asking that children 12 and under do not visit patients who are hospitalized. These restrictions went into effect Wednesday, Nov. 16, at 7 a.m.
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
North Carolina Hospitals Drop In Safety Rankings

According to CBS17, North Carolina’s hospitals have slipped in a watchdog’s safety rankings but still remain among the best in the nation. Nearly 45 percent of hospitals in the state earned a grade of A. These rankings are based on 30 ways to measure patient safety in the Leapfrog Group’s biannual report card for safety. That rate puts North Carolina at No. 7 nationally. The state had ranked number 1 in May of this year. Nearly 60 percent of our hospitals earned an A.
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
Low-cost airline to begin service in Charlotte in 2023

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Sun Country Airlines, a new Minneapolis-based airline, announced it will offer twice weekly nonstop flights out of Charlotte next year. Sun Country Airlines will offer nonstop flights from Charlotte Douglas International Airport to Minneapolis-St. Paul beginning on April 13. Sun Country will offer twice-weekly flights on Mondays and Fridays. Charlotte is one of 15 routes being added to Sun Country's portfolio in 2023.
CHARLOTTE, NC
'We're extremely proud' | Union County K9 recovers critical evidence following vehicle pursuit

UNION COUNTY, N.C. — A Union County K9 is getting credit for recovering critical evidence after a vehicle pursuit. Deputies say two suspects ended up running away from police. Sheriff's deputy Harlow and K9 Zander were called into the area of Indian Trail to look for evidence. That's when deputies said Zander found a bookbag with clothing and a firearm inside. Officials say the suspects tossed the bag when they tried running from the vehicle.
UNION COUNTY, NC
Kennardo G. James

This Is the Most Expensive Private High School in South Carolina – Here’s Why

This is the most expensive private school in SC - here's why!Oswald Cooke & Associates. There are a plethora of expensive private high schools located in the state of South Carolina. Although the private high school with the lowest tuition is $2,000, Lakeview Christian School located in Pickens, SC, the average private high school tuition in the state is $8,112 per year (2022-2023) according to privateschoolreview.com. Although that is very pricey, there is one private high school in SC much more expensive than that! In this article, we will take a look at which private high school that is, what they have to offer, and why it has such a high price tag!
PICKENS, SC
Turns Out North Carolina Is Not That Interested In The 2022 World Cup

Are you ready for the World Cup? If you are, you are in the minority. At least among North Carolinians, who thus far, have shown limited interest in the sporting event. In fact, a study by Gambling.com found that North Carolina is not that interested in the World Cup. Which, as someone who could care less, resonates with me. I’m a sports fan, but nothing about soccer has ever interested me. From playing or watching it’s just not my thing. But the amount of kids in this area who grow up playing soccer is huge. And the interest is reflected in the excitement surrounding the new Charlotte Football Club team. So, considering that interest I guess I would have thought the interest would be there in what I assume is soccer’s (as I die-hard American football fan, I just can’t call it “football’) biggest event. Feel free to send me hate mail if you disagree with that stance. I can take it.
CHARLOTTE, NC
President Biden, First Lady set for NC visit Thanksgiving Week

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden will be in North Carolina Thanksgiving Week, the White House announced Wednesday. On Monday the pair will participate in a Friendsgiving at Marine corps Air Station in Cherry Point. The event will provide holiday meals for service members and military families […]
CHARLOTTE, NC
Another discount airline is coming to Charlotte’s airport. Here’s what to expect

Travelers will soon have another new discount airline option at Charlotte Douglas International Airport. The low-cost carrier Sun Country Airlines will offer twice weekly direct flights on Mondays and Fridays to Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport (MSP) starting April 13, the company said Tuesday in a news release. Initially, one-way flights...
CHARLOTTE, NC
All aboard! | Tweetsie Railroad turns into a winter wonderland

BLOWING ROCK, N.C. — All aboard! Tweetsie Railroad is turning into Tweetsie Christmas to help everyone get into the holiday spirit!. Beginning Nov. 25 and running on selected nights through December 30, the park will open at 5:30 p.m. each evening. “Nestled in our own corner of the picturesque...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Mixed Beverages Coming to Boiling Springs, North Carolina

For the first time ever, mixed alcoholic beverages are coming to Boiling Springs, North Carolina. That means that the town of 7,500 people will be able to go into an establishment and have a margarita, old fashioned or bourbon sour. Town manager Justin Langino says residents voted in the legal sale of mixed beverages in the town for the first time in its history.
BOILING SPRINGS, NC

