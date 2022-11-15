Read full article on original website
All About Jennifer Aniston's Parents, John Aniston and Nancy Dow
Jennifer Aniston is paying tribute to her late father, John Aniston. The Friends actress announced the death of her dad on Nov. 11, 2022. "Sweet papa… John Anthony Aniston," she wrote, in part, along with a set of photos of the pair. "You were one of the most beautiful humans I ever knew."
The Heartbreaking Death Of Days Of Our Lives Star John Aniston
Iconic soap opera star John Aniston has died at the age of 89. The actor was best known for his work on "Days of Our Lives," where he debuted as Victor Kiriakis in 1985. As People notes, Aniston continued to work on the Peacock sudser until his death. In fact, the actor was featured in the Friday, November 11 episode. During Aniston's extensive career, he also enjoyed roles on high-profile television shows such as "Mad Men," "Cold Case," "Gilmore Girls," and "The West Wing," among many others (via IMDb).
How Days Of Our Lives Plans To Honor The Late John Aniston On-Air
Actor John Aniston had quite a career in television spanning all the way back to the '60s with appearances in such shows as "Combat!," "Accidental Family," and "Mission: Impossible." Soap stardom came for Aniston when he brought the treacherous Victor Kiriakis to life on "Days of Our Lives," in 1985, with the actor going on to become the ultimate villain that fans loved to hate. The character softened in his later years, but would still stop at nothing to protect his loved ones, per Fame 10.
Jennifer Aniston’s Dad: Everything To Know About John Aniston & Their Relationship
John Aniston was an actor best known for his long-running role in ‘Days of Our Lives’. His daughter is actress Jennifer Aniston. John died on November 11 at the age of 89. Jennifer Aniston had to say goodbye to her dad, Days of Our Lives star John Aniston, who died on Thursday, November 11 at the age of 89. The Friends alum broke the news of her father’s passing with a heartfelt Instagram tribute, where she called him “one of the most beautiful humans” she ever knew.
Popculture
'Days of Our Lives' Fans Pay Tribute to John Aniston Following His Death
Days of Our Lives fans are mourning the loss of John Aniston, who played Victor Kiriakis on the series for over three decades. Aniston died on Friday, Nov. 11, his daughter, Friends star Jennifer Aniston, announced on Instagram Monday. Aniston was 89. Jennifer, 53, shared the sad news alongside a...
Days of Our Lives Will Pay Tribute to John Aniston During Late Star's Final Episode
Days of Our Lives will air a special tribute to the late actor during his final episode on Dec. 26 John Aniston is set to receive a poignant farewell from the show that made him a star. The actor, who died last week at age 89, had a recurring role on the daytime series Days of Our Lives for over 30 years. The late star played Victor Kiriakis, a villainous, yet charming crime lord, in nearly 3,000 episodes. In response to his death, the show will air...
Jennifer Aniston Shares Emotional Tribute To Father And Actor John Aniston Who Passed Away At 89
Soap star and dad to TV icon Jennifer Aniston, John Aniston, has passed on. Jennifer shared a solemn announcement on Instagram informing the world of her dad's death while penning a touching tribute. The actor, who passed away at 89, was best known for his role as Victor Kiriakis in the classic daytime TV drama Days of Our Lives.
Famed Soap Opera Star Dies
Legendary award-winning actor John Aniston has died at the age of 89, CNN reports. Aniston, a longtime star on the soap opera, "Days of Our Lives," died on November 11th, according to an Instagram post made by his daughter, actress Jennifer Aniston.
SheKnows
Daytime’s Stars Say Goodbye to Days of Our Lives’ John Aniston and Pay Tribute to the ‘Gentle Giant’ After His Passing
To know him was to love him. Since learning of John Aniston’s passing at the age of 89 on Friday, November 11, tributes to the late Days of Our Lives actor have been pouring in from fans, family and daytime friends alike. Friend, jokester, mentor, father figure — how Victor Kirakis’ legendary portrayer was viewed is as varied as those remembering him. But one thing is universal across all the tributes, and it’s that everyone who knew him, loved him.
Legendary Days of our Lives Star John Aniston Has Passed Away
The soap opera veteran has died at the age of 89. Legendary Days of our Lives Star John Aniston Has Passed AwaySoap Hub. Saturday brought the sad news that beloved longtime Days of our Lives star John Aniston has passed away. The 2022 Daytime Emmy Lifetime Achievement Award recipient and Jennifer Aniston’s father, was 89 years old at the time of his death and had just been seen as Victor Kiriakis in Friday’s show.
New York Times: TV Actor John Aniston From Chester Remembered
John Aniston, veteran television actor, and father to actor Jennifer Aniston, died Friday at the age of 89, writes Mike Ives for The New York Times. Mr. Aniston was born in Greece and his family lived for a time in Chester. He’s known for his three-decade role starting in 1985...
