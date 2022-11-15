Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Billionaire philanthropist gives $16 million to school district in DallasAsh JurbergDallas, TX
Dallas couple offer controversial relationship advice making global newsAsh JurbergDallas, TX
City Council Members Crystal Chism and Adam Bazaldua Named Honorary Chairs for 3rd Annual Not My Son 'Picture This' GalaLeah FrazierDallas, TX
New bill would classify unborn children as HOV passengersAsh JurbergPlano, TX
The Texas Rangers will Host the 2024 MLB All Star GameLarry LeaseArlington, TX
