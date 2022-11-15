ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ESPN

Porter, Rockets beat Mavericks 101-92 with Doncic resting

DALLAS -- — Kevin Porter Jr. had 17 points and 11 rebounds and eight assists, and the last-place Houston Rockets took advantage of Luka Doncic's absence in a 101-92 victory over the Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday night. Doncic was out for rest a night after he played 40 minutes...
DALLAS, TX
numberfire.com

San Antonio's Tre Jones (illness) active on Tuesday

San Antonio Spurs guard Tre Jones (illness) is available for Tuesday's game against the Portland Trail Blazers. Jones will make his return after San Antonio's point guard missed one game with a stomach illness. In 33.9 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Jones to score 31.3 FanDuel points. Jones' projection includes...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
numberfire.com

Dallas Goedert (shoulder) out for Eagles multiple weeks

Philadelphia Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert will miss extended time with a shoulder injury, reports Mike Garafolo of NFL Network. Goedert suffered the injury in Monday night's loss to the Washington Commanders. The severity of the injury is unclear at this time, but Goedert is expected to play again this season. Quez Watkins, DeVonta Smith, and A.J. Brown will likely be the primary beneficiaries while Goedert is sidelined. Jack Stoll and rookie Grant Calcaterra will play most of the tight end snaps in place of Goedert, but neither of them should be involved much in the passing game.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
numberfire.com

Wendell Carter Jr. (foot) probable Friday for Magic

Orlando Magic power forward Wendell Carter Jr. (foot) is probable to play Friday against the Chicago Bulls. Carter is set to return after missing Wednesday's game. Mo Bamba will likely move back to the second unit, but there will continue to be additional opportunities while Paolo Banchero (ankle) is sidelined.
ORLANDO, FL
numberfire.com

Drew Eubanks playing with Portland's second unit on Tuesday night

Portland Trail Blazers forward Drew Eubanks is not starting in Tuesday's contest against the San Antonio Spurs. Eubanks will resume his previous bench duties after Jusuf Nurkic was announced as Portland's starting center. In 10.0 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Eubanks to record 4.1 points, 2.9 rebounds, and 0.7 assists.
PORTLAND, OR
numberfire.com

Doug McDermott (calf) added to Spurs' injury report Thursday

San Antonio Spurs small forward Doug McDermott (left calf tightness) is now questionable for Thursday versus the Sacramento Kings. McDermott and Keldon Johnson (left ankle soreness) are both late additions to the injury report ahead of Thursday's tip-off. If McDermott misses the game, there should be more minutes available for Josh Richardson, Jeremy Sochan, Keita Bates-Diop, and Isaiah Roby.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
numberfire.com

Aaron Gordon (health protocols) likely out for Nuggets again Friday

Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon (health protocols) is not expected to play Friday against the Dallas Mavericks, per head coach Michael Malone. Malone said the Nuggets will wait to make a final decision, but Gordon is headed for a second straight absence. Jeff Green started in place of Gordon on Wednesday and scored 10 points (2-5 field goals, 6-6 free throws) with 2 rebounds in 28 minutes. He will likely make another start on Friday if Gordon is out and Zeke Nnaji could play more minutes.
DENVER, CO
numberfire.com

LaMelo Ball (ankle) ruled out Friday for Hornets

Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball (ankle) will not play Friday against the Cleveland Cavaliers, per head coach Steve Clifford. Ball played just three games before re-injuring his ankle Wednesday night. X-rays came back negative, but Clifford said the Hornets aren't sure how long Ball will be out. Dennis Smith Jr. will presumably return to the starting lineup in place of Ball.
CHARLOTTE, NC
numberfire.com

Reggie Bullock (neck) active for Mavericks' Tuesday contest against Clippers

Dallas Mavericks guard Reggie Bullock (neck) is available for Tuesday's game against the Los Angeles Clippers. Despite his questionable designation with a neck strain, Bullock will suit up on Tuesday night. In 28.8 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Bullock to score 16.8 FanDuel points. Bullock's projection includes 8.6 points, 3.4...
DALLAS, TX
numberfire.com

Paolo Banchero (ankle) questionable for Magic on Wednesday

Orlando Magic forward Paolo Banchero (ankle) is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Banchero continues to deal with an ankle injury and is questionable for Wednesday's game against Minnesota. If he is available, our models expect him to play 34.8 minutes against the Timberwolves. Banchero's Wednesday projection includes...
numberfire.com

Dean Wade (knee) out for Cleveland on Wednesday

Cleveland Cavaliers forward Dean Wade (knee) has been ruled out of Wednesday's game against the Milwaukee Bucks. As expected, Wade has been downgraded from doubtful to out and will not play against the Bucks on Wednesday. His next chance to return will come against the Charlotte Hornets on Friday. Donovan Mitchell (ankle) will play against Milwaukee on Friday.
CLEVELAND, OH
numberfire.com

Wizards' Taj Gibson (neck) available on Wednesday

Washington Wizards forward/center Taj Gibson (neck) is available for Wednesday's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Gibson has been removed from the injury report and should be good to go for Wednesday's clash with the Thunder. Gibson is averaging 4.8 FanDuel points per game this season.
WASHINGTON, DC
numberfire.com

3 NBA Player Prop Bets to Target on Thursday 11/17/22

Player props can be useful in a variety of ways, from taking advantage of them straight up within the betting market to measuring a player's potential to produce in daily fantasy basketball. Here, we'll focus on utilizing daily fantasy basketball projections and a slew of other tools to help make...
numberfire.com

Pacers' Tyrese Haliburton (ankle) available on Wednesday

Indiana Pacers point guard Tyrese Haliburton (ankle) is available for Wednesday's game against the Charlotte Hornets. Haliburton has been upgraded from questionable to available and will play against the Hornets on Wednesday. Our models expect him to play 35.9 minutes against Charlotte. Haliburton's Wednesday projection includes 18.5 points, 4.3 rebounds,...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
numberfire.com

Mavericks' Davis Bertans (knee) available for season debut Wednesday

Dallas Mavericks small forward Davis Bertans is not on the injury report for Wednesday's game against the Houston Rockets. Bertans will be available to make his season debut after missing the first 13 games due to right knee effusion. Maxi Kleber (back) has been ruled out for the Mavericks and JaVale McGee (neck) remains unavailable, so Bertans could see some minutes off the bench Wednesday.
DALLAS, TX
numberfire.com

Boston's Malcolm Brogdon (ankle) questionable on Wednesday

Boston Celtics guard Malcolm Brogdon (ankle) is questionable to play in Wednesday's game agains the Atlanta Hawks. Brogdon appears closer to a potential return after Boston's guard was held out for three games with right ankle inflammation. Expect Derrick White to play more minutes against a Hawks' team ranked eighth in defensive rating if Brogdon is inactive.
