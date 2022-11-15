On Wednesday, the Milwaukee Bucks (10-3) host the Cleveland Cavaliers (8-5), and if you’re wondering how you can watch the action live, you’ve come to the right place. The Bucks have lost three out of their last four since starting 9-0 this season. The team was without Giannis Antetokounmpo due to knee soreness in two of those games, along with Khris Middleton and Pat Connaughton, who have yet to debut this season. Antetokounmpo had 27 points in his return on Monday versus Atlanta.

MILWAUKEE, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO