The Cavaliers Are Losing A Major Star On Thursday

Things aren’t going as well as they could be for the Cleveland Cavaliers right now. Yes, the team is currently the fourth team in the Eastern Conference, which is quite admirable and impressive. There is also no doubt that they are one of the most exciting and promising young...
Wizards' Jordan Goodwin (knee) questionable for Friday

Washington Wizards point guard Jordan Goodwin (left knee soreness) is questionable to play Friday versus the Miami Heat. Goodwin made an early exit from Wednesday's game, but it only appears to have been a minor issue. He's averaging 24.6 minutes over his past five healthy games. Monte Morris will be asked to play more minutes on Friday if Goodwin is unavailable.
Jarrett Allen (illness) questionable Friday for Cavaliers

Cleveland Cavaliers center Jarrett Allen (illness) is questionable for Friday versus the Charlotte Hornets. Allen has apparently recovered from the ankle issue that sidelined him the past two games, but now he's dealing with an illness. Lamar Stevens started the past two games while Evan Mobley filled in at center. Expect the same on Friday if Allen is absent again.
Caleb Martin (knee) questionable Friday for Miami

Miami Heat point guard Caleb Martin (knee) is questionable for Friday against the Washington Wizards. Martin has started every game except the one he was suspended for this season. Duncan Robinson figures to be the primary beneficiary if Martin is out on Friday. numberFire's models project Martin for 34.9 minutes...
Patrick Williams (ankle) uncertain Friday for Chicago

Chicago Bulls small forward Patrick Williams (ankle) is questionable to play Friday versus the Orlando Magic. Williams played slightly reduced minutes last game and his ankle may have been a factor. Derrick Jones Jr. and Javonte Green will have more minutes available if Williams is out. numberFire's models project Williams...
Eagles' A.J. Brown (ankle, rest) limited on Thursday

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown (ankle, rest) was limited at practice on Thursday ahead of Week 11's game against the Indianapolis Colts. Brown logged another limited practice on Thursday, with the rest designation added to his ankle injury. Earlier in the week, Brown said his ankle is "fine". Barring a setback, he should be good to go against the Colts, but Friday's practice report will provide more information.
Cavs vs. Bucks: Lineups, betting odds, injuries, TV info for Wednesday

On Wednesday, the Milwaukee Bucks (10-3) host the Cleveland Cavaliers (8-5), and if you’re wondering how you can watch the action live, you’ve come to the right place. The Bucks have lost three out of their last four since starting 9-0 this season. The team was without Giannis Antetokounmpo due to knee soreness in two of those games, along with Khris Middleton and Pat Connaughton, who have yet to debut this season. Antetokounmpo had 27 points in his return on Monday versus Atlanta.
Kevin Love playing second unit role for Cleveland on Wednesday

Cleveland Cavaliers forward Kevin Love is not starting in Wednesday's game against the Milwaukee Bucks. Love will come off the bench after Donovan Mitchell was chosen as Wednesday's starter. In 24.0 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Love to produce 12.0 points, 8.4 rebounds, and 2.3 assists.
76ers' Matisse Thybulle (ankle) not on injury report

Philadelphia 76ers small forward Matisse Thybulle (ankle) is not on the injury report for Friday versus the Milwaukee Bucks. Thybulle missed multiple practices this week with an ankle injury, but he's apparently fine for Friday's matchup with Milwaukee. Thybulle played between 27-30 minutes the past two games and he had season-bests last game with 6 boards and 5 steals, but he's only averaging 13.0 minutes overall.
Pacers' Tyrese Haliburton (ankle) available on Wednesday

Indiana Pacers point guard Tyrese Haliburton (ankle) is available for Wednesday's game against the Charlotte Hornets. Haliburton has been upgraded from questionable to available and will play against the Hornets on Wednesday. Our models expect him to play 35.9 minutes against Charlotte. Haliburton's Wednesday projection includes 18.5 points, 4.3 rebounds,...
Kings' Keegan Murray (back) downgraded Thursday

Sacramento Kings power forward Keegan Murray (back) has been downgraded to doubtful for Thursday versus the San Antonio Spurs. Murray injured his back during Tuesday's game and it will likely cost him at least one contest. Terence Davis started the second half in place of Murray on Tuesday and will presumably draw the start on Thursday. KZ Okpala and Trey Lyles will have more minutes available off the bench. Domantas Sabonis could also be more active on the boards without Murray around.
Mavericks starting Josh Green for Luka Doncic (rest) on Wednesday

Dallas Mavericks shooting guard Josh Green is starting in Wednesday's lineup against the Houston Rockets. Green will make his first start this season after Luka Doncic was held out for rest purposes. In 28.1 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Green to score 23.7 FanDuel points. Green's projection includes 11.6 points,...
Bills' Josh Allen (elbow) limited again on Thursday

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (elbow) was limited at practice on Thursday ahead of Week 11's game against the Cleveland Browns. As expected, Allen was limited again on Thursday. Expect him to remain limited on Friday as well as Buffalo sticks to a similar practice regimen as they did last week. With Buffalo's game officially moved to Detroit, Allen will not have to deal with any snow in addition to any lingering discomfort in his elbow.
Golden State's Jonathan Kuminga (illness) out on Wednesday

Golden State Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga (illness) will not play in Wednesday's game against the Phoenix Suns. Kuminga will sit out after Golden State's forward came down with an illness. Expect Anthony Lamb to see more minutes at the forward positions. Lamb's current projection on Wednesday includes 5.6 points, 2.5...
Tre Mann (back) ruled out again Friday for Thunder

Oklahoma City Thunder point guard Tre Mann (back) has been ruled out for Friday versus the Memphis Grizzlies. Mann missed the last two games and he will remain out for a third. There will continue to be more minutes available for Aaron Wiggins and Jalen Williams, although the Thunder tend to play whack-a-mole with their rotation. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander will continue to put up gaudy numbers regardless.
Andy Dalton will remain Saints' starter Week 11

New Orleans Saints quarterback Andy Dalton will remain the starter in Week 11 against the Los Angeles Rams, per head coach Dennis Allen. Allen told reporters Monday that he was undecided about the quarterback situation, but it looks like Dalton will hold onto the job for at least one more week. Jameis Winston is next in line if Dalton does get benched.
Curtis Samuel (shin) limited for Washington on Wednesday

Washington Commanders wide receiver Curtis Samuel (shin) was limited at practice on Wednesday ahead of Week 11's game against the Houston Texans. Samuel is dealing with a shin injury that he played through in Week 10's win over the Philadelphia Eagles. After opening the week with a limited practice, he should be on track to play against Houston on Sunday, barring a setback. Thursday's practice report will provide more information.
