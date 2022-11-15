Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Places To Get Donuts in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
3 Places To Get Italian Food in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
6 Exciting Ethnic Restaurants to Help You Celebrate Thanksgiving in ClevelandTMannCleveland, OH
Saying Thank You to Those Unsung Heroes Who Make Our Lives a Little BrighterTMannAurora, OH
Spotlight on Mental HealthTawana K WatsonCleveland, OH
Related
Yardbarker
The Cavaliers Are Losing A Major Star On Thursday
Things aren’t going as well as they could be for the Cleveland Cavaliers right now. Yes, the team is currently the fourth team in the Eastern Conference, which is quite admirable and impressive. There is also no doubt that they are one of the most exciting and promising young...
Cleveland Cavaliers’ defense crumbles against Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee Bucks in 113-98 loss
MILWAUKEE -- The Cleveland Cavaliers have lost their way. Despite a blistering start, the kind required on the road against one of the league’s title favorites, the Cavs got demolished by the Milwaukee Bucks Wednesday night, 113-98. The Cleveland losing streak is now five after racing to an impressive...
numberfire.com
Wizards' Jordan Goodwin (knee) questionable for Friday
Washington Wizards point guard Jordan Goodwin (left knee soreness) is questionable to play Friday versus the Miami Heat. Goodwin made an early exit from Wednesday's game, but it only appears to have been a minor issue. He's averaging 24.6 minutes over his past five healthy games. Monte Morris will be asked to play more minutes on Friday if Goodwin is unavailable.
numberfire.com
Jarrett Allen (illness) questionable Friday for Cavaliers
Cleveland Cavaliers center Jarrett Allen (illness) is questionable for Friday versus the Charlotte Hornets. Allen has apparently recovered from the ankle issue that sidelined him the past two games, but now he's dealing with an illness. Lamar Stevens started the past two games while Evan Mobley filled in at center. Expect the same on Friday if Allen is absent again.
numberfire.com
Caleb Martin (knee) questionable Friday for Miami
Miami Heat point guard Caleb Martin (knee) is questionable for Friday against the Washington Wizards. Martin has started every game except the one he was suspended for this season. Duncan Robinson figures to be the primary beneficiary if Martin is out on Friday. numberFire's models project Martin for 34.9 minutes...
numberfire.com
Patrick Williams (ankle) uncertain Friday for Chicago
Chicago Bulls small forward Patrick Williams (ankle) is questionable to play Friday versus the Orlando Magic. Williams played slightly reduced minutes last game and his ankle may have been a factor. Derrick Jones Jr. and Javonte Green will have more minutes available if Williams is out. numberFire's models project Williams...
numberfire.com
Eagles' A.J. Brown (ankle, rest) limited on Thursday
Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown (ankle, rest) was limited at practice on Thursday ahead of Week 11's game against the Indianapolis Colts. Brown logged another limited practice on Thursday, with the rest designation added to his ankle injury. Earlier in the week, Brown said his ankle is "fine". Barring a setback, he should be good to go against the Colts, but Friday's practice report will provide more information.
Cavs vs. Bucks: Lineups, betting odds, injuries, TV info for Wednesday
On Wednesday, the Milwaukee Bucks (10-3) host the Cleveland Cavaliers (8-5), and if you’re wondering how you can watch the action live, you’ve come to the right place. The Bucks have lost three out of their last four since starting 9-0 this season. The team was without Giannis Antetokounmpo due to knee soreness in two of those games, along with Khris Middleton and Pat Connaughton, who have yet to debut this season. Antetokounmpo had 27 points in his return on Monday versus Atlanta.
J.B. Bickerstaff calls out Cavs for having ‘fat-cat mentality’ after 5th straight loss
The Cleveland Cavaliers opened the season on an extreme hot streak, but the team has faltered recently, losing its last five games to fall to 8-6 on the season. Cavs head coach J.B. Bickerstaff offered an honest assessment of his team amidst the rough stretch. “We got kind of a...
numberfire.com
Kevin Love playing second unit role for Cleveland on Wednesday
Cleveland Cavaliers forward Kevin Love is not starting in Wednesday's game against the Milwaukee Bucks. Love will come off the bench after Donovan Mitchell was chosen as Wednesday's starter. In 24.0 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Love to produce 12.0 points, 8.4 rebounds, and 2.3 assists.
numberfire.com
76ers' Matisse Thybulle (ankle) not on injury report
Philadelphia 76ers small forward Matisse Thybulle (ankle) is not on the injury report for Friday versus the Milwaukee Bucks. Thybulle missed multiple practices this week with an ankle injury, but he's apparently fine for Friday's matchup with Milwaukee. Thybulle played between 27-30 minutes the past two games and he had season-bests last game with 6 boards and 5 steals, but he's only averaging 13.0 minutes overall.
numberfire.com
Pacers' Tyrese Haliburton (ankle) available on Wednesday
Indiana Pacers point guard Tyrese Haliburton (ankle) is available for Wednesday's game against the Charlotte Hornets. Haliburton has been upgraded from questionable to available and will play against the Hornets on Wednesday. Our models expect him to play 35.9 minutes against Charlotte. Haliburton's Wednesday projection includes 18.5 points, 4.3 rebounds,...
numberfire.com
Kings' Keegan Murray (back) downgraded Thursday
Sacramento Kings power forward Keegan Murray (back) has been downgraded to doubtful for Thursday versus the San Antonio Spurs. Murray injured his back during Tuesday's game and it will likely cost him at least one contest. Terence Davis started the second half in place of Murray on Tuesday and will presumably draw the start on Thursday. KZ Okpala and Trey Lyles will have more minutes available off the bench. Domantas Sabonis could also be more active on the boards without Murray around.
numberfire.com
Mavericks starting Josh Green for Luka Doncic (rest) on Wednesday
Dallas Mavericks shooting guard Josh Green is starting in Wednesday's lineup against the Houston Rockets. Green will make his first start this season after Luka Doncic was held out for rest purposes. In 28.1 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Green to score 23.7 FanDuel points. Green's projection includes 11.6 points,...
numberfire.com
Bills' Josh Allen (elbow) limited again on Thursday
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (elbow) was limited at practice on Thursday ahead of Week 11's game against the Cleveland Browns. As expected, Allen was limited again on Thursday. Expect him to remain limited on Friday as well as Buffalo sticks to a similar practice regimen as they did last week. With Buffalo's game officially moved to Detroit, Allen will not have to deal with any snow in addition to any lingering discomfort in his elbow.
numberfire.com
Golden State's Jonathan Kuminga (illness) out on Wednesday
Golden State Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga (illness) will not play in Wednesday's game against the Phoenix Suns. Kuminga will sit out after Golden State's forward came down with an illness. Expect Anthony Lamb to see more minutes at the forward positions. Lamb's current projection on Wednesday includes 5.6 points, 2.5...
numberfire.com
Tre Mann (back) ruled out again Friday for Thunder
Oklahoma City Thunder point guard Tre Mann (back) has been ruled out for Friday versus the Memphis Grizzlies. Mann missed the last two games and he will remain out for a third. There will continue to be more minutes available for Aaron Wiggins and Jalen Williams, although the Thunder tend to play whack-a-mole with their rotation. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander will continue to put up gaudy numbers regardless.
numberfire.com
Andy Dalton will remain Saints' starter Week 11
New Orleans Saints quarterback Andy Dalton will remain the starter in Week 11 against the Los Angeles Rams, per head coach Dennis Allen. Allen told reporters Monday that he was undecided about the quarterback situation, but it looks like Dalton will hold onto the job for at least one more week. Jameis Winston is next in line if Dalton does get benched.
numberfire.com
Curtis Samuel (shin) limited for Washington on Wednesday
Washington Commanders wide receiver Curtis Samuel (shin) was limited at practice on Wednesday ahead of Week 11's game against the Houston Texans. Samuel is dealing with a shin injury that he played through in Week 10's win over the Philadelphia Eagles. After opening the week with a limited practice, he should be on track to play against Houston on Sunday, barring a setback. Thursday's practice report will provide more information.
Comments / 0