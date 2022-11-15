Read full article on original website
livingetc.com
Transitional style is taking over interior design – top designers on 11 ways to capture the calm and collected look
What is transitional design, to the uninitiated? If your preferred style is a little bit classic and contemporary all at once, you’re likely a fan of this unquestionably popular interior trend without even knowing it. “Transitional design is about blending a traditional aesthetic with modernist sensibilities,” says Los Angeles...
Consulting-Specifying Engineer
How building automation, controls help HVAC systems
ASHRAE 36 — a guideline for HVAC operations — is meant to help encourage the standardization of certain operations across all buildings, with the exception of residential buildings. An important part of improving efficiency is using fault detection to discover inconsistencies with operations and fix them. However, it...
Consulting-Specifying Engineer
Designing lighting system controls with the user in mind
Learn about the recent ANSI/IES LP-16-22: Documenting Control Intent Narratives and Sequences of Operations. Understand control system considerations for tunable lighting environments. Understand different control strategies for tunable lighting environments. Lighting system insights. Lighting system controls can enhance lighting systems in commercial buildings and several tools are available to help...
reviewed.com
5 expert tips to help organize small homes for seniors
Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed's editors. Purchases made through the links below may earn us and our publishing partners a commission. Granny pods, elder cottages, echo housing, tiny houses, or accessory dwelling units. Call them what you will, but tiny homes for seniors aging in place in the backyards of adult family members or loved ones require serious downsizing and organization. Despite the effort, the process can also be extremely worth it financially, says Henry Moseley, president of Home Care Suites in Tampa.
homedit.com
French Closet Doors: Functional Alternatives
French closet doors are one of the best ways to create a practical yet attractive closure for your closet space. These doors allow you to access all of your space in the closet and do away with unattractive tracks and rollers. This can transform an unsightly space into one that...
RS Recommends: The Best Air Purifiers for Large Rooms and Living Spaces
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission. Keeping our homes and living spaces clean is important, but the pollutants and germs we can’t see are just as important as the ones we can see. You might consider your home pretty neat, but anyone can still be exposed to pollutants that, when left unchecked, can potentially cause harm to your body, from smoke to odors and other airborne particles. That’s where the best air purifiers for large rooms can come in handy. Here’s what you need to...
Building Design & Construction
Commercial Framer Training: Back to Basics for Big Buildings
A well-built frame is critical to the quality and longevity of a structure. While the responsibility for building design rests with the architect and the engineer of record, the framer has a large responsibility too: to make sure that what is built matches the plans. Here are some guidelines to...
heckhome.com
How Do I Service My Home Air Conditioner?
You are using your home air conditioner, but it starts to make an unusual sound, and you suspect it will break down anytime soon. Air conditioning services are expensive if you’re not looking at them from a DIY perspective. It can be daunting if you’re responsible for caring for...
