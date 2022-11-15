ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Consulting-Specifying Engineer

How building automation, controls help HVAC systems

ASHRAE 36 — a guideline for HVAC operations — is meant to help encourage the standardization of certain operations across all buildings, with the exception of residential buildings. An important part of improving efficiency is using fault detection to discover inconsistencies with operations and fix them. However, it...
Consulting-Specifying Engineer

Designing lighting system controls with the user in mind

Learn about the recent ANSI/IES LP-16-22: Documenting Control Intent Narratives and Sequences of Operations. Understand control system considerations for tunable lighting environments. Understand different control strategies for tunable lighting environments. Lighting system insights. Lighting system controls can enhance lighting systems in commercial buildings and several tools are available to help...
KENTUCKY STATE
reviewed.com

5 expert tips to help organize small homes for seniors

Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed's editors. Purchases made through the links below may earn us and our publishing partners a commission. Granny pods, elder cottages, echo housing, tiny houses, or accessory dwelling units. Call them what you will, but tiny homes for seniors aging in place in the backyards of adult family members or loved ones require serious downsizing and organization. Despite the effort, the process can also be extremely worth it financially, says Henry Moseley, president of Home Care Suites in Tampa.
homedit.com

French Closet Doors: Functional Alternatives

French closet doors are one of the best ways to create a practical yet attractive closure for your closet space. These doors allow you to access all of your space in the closet and do away with unattractive tracks and rollers. This can transform an unsightly space into one that...
Rolling Stone

RS Recommends: The Best Air Purifiers for Large Rooms and Living Spaces

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission. Keeping our homes and living spaces clean is important, but the pollutants and germs we can’t see are just as important as the ones we can see. You might consider your home pretty neat, but anyone can still be exposed to pollutants that, when left unchecked, can potentially cause harm to your body, from smoke to odors and other airborne particles. That’s where the best air purifiers for large rooms can come in handy. Here’s what you need to...
Building Design & Construction

Commercial Framer Training: Back to Basics for Big Buildings

A well-built frame is critical to the quality and longevity of a structure. While the responsibility for building design rests with the architect and the engineer of record, the framer has a large responsibility too: to make sure that what is built matches the plans. Here are some guidelines to...
heckhome.com

How Do I Service My Home Air Conditioner?

You are using your home air conditioner, but it starts to make an unusual sound, and you suspect it will break down anytime soon. Air conditioning services are expensive if you’re not looking at them from a DIY perspective. It can be daunting if you’re responsible for caring for...

