Colorado State

The Herald News

States exempt from federal gun laws

Under nullification laws, some U.S. states feel they do not have to follow federal law regarding the sale of guns manufactured in the region. Since 2010, Idaho, Kansas, Wyoming, South Dakota, and Arizona have all passed federally defiant legislation based on "firearms freedom," allowing them to make guns without national regulations and sell them without an official federal record. In 2021, Missouri attempted to nullify federal gun regulations by passing the Second Amendment Preservation Act, but the Justice Department issued a warning that the act cannot be enforced due to the Constitution's Supremacy Clause. You may also like: Democratic Party history from the year you were born
ARIZONA STATE
PYMNTS

US Lawmakers Hope for Stablecoin Bill This Year

Sens. Kirsten Gillibrand, Patrick Toomey and Cynthia Lummis are reportedly working on legislation that would establish regulations for stablecoins and hope to get it in front of Congress before a new session begins in 2023. Such a bill would be one piece of the larger digital asset oversight effort that...
WASHINGTON STATE
The Crusader Newspaper

Attorney General Raoul urges veterans to be on alert for scams during Veterans Day

Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul is warning veterans, spouses and family members to be on the lookout for scammers this Veterans Day. With the recent passing of the Promise to Address Comprehensive Toxics (PACT) Act, which expands U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) benefits and health care for veterans exposed to military toxins, Raoul warns veterans that they may be targeted due to their eligibility to receive monetary benefits or other VA benefits.
ILLINOIS STATE
KRMG

Lawmakers debate decriminalizing marijuana at federal level

Recreational marijuana is legal in nearly half of U.S. states, but it remains illegal at the federal level. Members of a House subcommittee on Tuesday debated if marijuana should be decriminalized nationwide and if some marijuana convictions should be expunged if marijuana becomes legal at the federal level. Reforming marijuana...
The Center Square

Armed and Beltway-ish: More federal bureaucrats than U.S. Marines authorized to pack heat

When Congress authorized $80 billion this year to beef up Internal Revenue Service enforcement and staffing, Republican House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy warned that “Democrats’ new army of 87,000 IRS agents will be coming for you.” A video quickly went viral racking up millions of views, purporting to show a bunch of clumsy bureaucrats receiving firearms training, prompting alarm that the IRS would be engaged in military-style raids of taxpayers. The GOP claims were widely attacked as exaggerations – since the video, though from the...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Navy Times

Lawmaker pushes plan to cap attorney fees for Camp Lejeune lawsuits

Marine Corps veteran Sen. Dan Sullivan plans to introduce legislation capping attorneys’ fees for claims related to injuries from water contamination at Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, saying veterans and their families need to be protected from “blood suckers” and predatory lawyers looking to take advantage of them.
CAMP LEJEUNE, NC
Roll Call Online

Arizona voters approve in-state tuition for undocumented students

Arizona voters narrowly approved a ballot measure to allow undocumented college students to pay in-state tuition, a victory for advocates who will press for broader relief for immigrants in Congress during the remaining weeks of the year. Arizona Proposition 308 will allow noncitizen students to receive the reduced tuition rates...
ARIZONA STATE

