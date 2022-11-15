Read full article on original website
Related
The Best Upcoming 2023 PS5 Game Releases Ranked
Gaming had a strong year in 2022. FromSoftware's latest game, "Elden Ring," became the company's fastest-selling game, while "God of War Ragnarok" has been regarded as nearly perfect. Other blockbusters for the PS5 included "Gran Turismo 7," "Horizon Forbidden West," and "The Last of Us Part 1," all of which received favorable reviews on the PS5.
Polygon
Dead Island 2 dev delays the game once more for old times’ sake
The long-in-development Dead Island 2, originally announced in 2014 for a release the following year, and changing development studios twice since then, has been delayed once more. Publisher Deep Silver and developer Dambuster Studios announced the zombie game’s latest delay on Thursday, acknowledging the black humor of Dead Island 2’s latest — and hopefully final — setback.
IGN
Divine Duel - Official Duel vs Draft Modes Showcase Trailer
Learn about Divine Duel's two game modes that will be available at launch for the upcoming VR fighting game. Watch the trailer to get a breakdown of the Duel mode, the main game mode where you unlock weapons through progression. The trailer also showcases what you can expect with the Draft mode which is an advanced game mode, featuring a random pool of items, and more.
Have A Nice Death Release Date, Trailer, And Gameplay - What We Know So Far
Life as the Grim Reaper ain't easy. And in Magic Death Studios' breakout indie hit "Have a Nice Death," players get to experience just how difficult it is. Or, at least, might be. While there are plenty of video games where your character is forced to die and even more with characters we sadly lost in-game, this is relatively unique where you play death itself. A roguelike-platformer hybrid, "Have a Nice Death" was originally released in early access form for PC via Steam back in March 2022. However, like all early access titles, the time comes for it to either become a full release or be discontinued.
IGN
Ultimate Adom: Caverns of Chaos - Official Console Release Trailer
Ultimate Adom: Caverns of Chaos is an action roguelike game that challenges you to learn endless combinations of spells to get through procedurally generated dungeons. Utilize weapons, gain abilities, and craft to make it through the hardest of levels. Ultimate Adom: Caverns of Chaos is now available on Xbox One and Nintendo Switch with a PlayStation 4 release coming soon.
ComicBook
Popular 2022 PS4 Game Is Now Only $0.02
A popular PS4 game that was just released this Spring and previously cost $12.99 is now only $0.02 in a permanent price drop. It gets stranger though. While the game is two pennies on PS4, it's actually free on Xbox One and PC via Steam. The game in question is Destroy All Humans! Clone Carnage, which just came out back on May 31. Today, THQ Nordic announced the game was going free-to-play, except on PS4, where it will now cost the aforementioned two pennies.
The Witcher: Blood Origin’s first trailer will take your breath away
Netflix on Thursday, November 10, released the first trailer for its Witcher prequel series — The Witcher: Blood Origin — which is set 1,200 years before the events of the series that stars Henry Cavill as Geralt of Rivia. Or, rather, has starred Cavill through the end of Season 3, which is coming in 2023, after which Liam Hemsworth will take on the role.
ComicBook
Ubisoft Makes One of Its Best Games 100% Free
One of the best Ubisoft games of all time is 100 percent free, no strings attached. Ubisoft has been around since 1986, and over these many years, it's shipped many great games and series like Far Cry, Assassin's Creed, Splinter Cell, Ghost Recon, Rayman, and Prince of Persia. Many of its best games though -- or at least its highest-rated games -- shipped between 2000 and 2010, one of the great decades of gaming. For example, the first-ever Splinter Cell shipped during this window in 2002. 20 years later Ubisoft has made it free for everyone to celebrate its anniversary.
wegotthiscovered.com
A severely underrated war epic turns the tables via an explosive guerrilla campaign on streaming
Having previously helmed Glory, The Last Samurai, Courage Under Fire, The Siege, and Blood Diamond among others, director Edward Zwick had more than proven his chops when it came to helming hard-hitting historical stories, as well as action-packed thrillers with mature and complex thematic trappings, which were often the same film. Defiance didn’t fare so well, though, even if it’s gone on to secure status as an overlooked gem in the grand scheme of the war genre.
progameguides.com
Latest trailer shows Crisis Core Remaster is more than it seems
Square Enix has just revealed a new trailer that goes to great lengths to show the world that the Crisis Core Remaster is more than a simple visual remaster. The trailer proves this claim by showcasing many improvements and a completely reimagined combat system that changes everything. Here's a break of what to expect from this Cris Core Remaster trailer.
ComicBook
Xbox Game Pass Users May Get One of Ubisoft's Best-Selling Games Soon
Recent Xbox rumors suggest Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers may soon see one of Ubisoft's biggest games added to the service. Over in one of the regional pages for the Xbox store, a listing for Assassin's Creed Valhalla was seen with the Xbox Game Pass badge affixed to it. Neither Xbox nor Ubisoft have made any announcements about Assassin's Creed Valhalla coming to the subscription service at this time, but given how past releases have been handled, it wouldn't be surprising to see Assassin's Creed Valhalla added.
CNET
'Sonic Prime' Netflix Trailer Shows a Speedster Multiverse
Netflix on Thursday dropped the first full trailer for its upcoming animated series Sonic Prime, based on the video game character Sonic the Hedgehog. In the trailer, we see Sonic and friends face off against Dr. Eggman, before the blue hedgehog is catapulted into a multiverse, called the Shatterverse. Sonic then sets off to find versions of familiar allies, who don't know him, to take on the Council, a committee of different Eggmans.
ComicBook
Netflix Gives Sonic the Hedgehog Fans New Sonic Prime Trailer
Netflix put out a new Sonic Prime trailer this week to give Sonic the Hedgehog fans another look at the show ahead of its premiere next month. Like some of the other previews before it, this new trailer focuses mainly on Sonic and his companions and their ever persistent fight against Dr. Eggman. A brief tease at the end also showed Shadow the Hedgehog momentarily, a well-known Sonic character who hasn't been seen quite as often in these sorts of previews.
ComicBook
First Dark Pictures Anthology Season 2 Game Revealed
The newest Dark Pictures Anthology game called The Devil in Me is coming out on Friday, and as is tradition, Supermassive Games has already teased what it has planned next. The first teaser trailer for The Dark Pictures: Directive 8020 was revealed this week, and from the looks of it, it offers a decidedly different kind of setting compared to all of the past Dark Pictures games we've gotten before. No release date for the game was offered, however, so it's unclear right now when it'll be released.
Polygon
The 5 best campaign board games
Campaign board games, experiences that change and evolve across multiple sessions, have gained immense popularity in recent years. The trend emerged with the release of Pandemic: Legacy, a tense, action movie of a board game that took the hobby by storm when it was released in 2015. Then came Gloomhaven, which mimicked the experience of playing Dungeons & Dragons over a branching campaign with 100 bite-sized battles and an entire overworld to explore.
Polygon
The best armor in God of War Ragnarök
The Ghost of Sparta is in damn decent shape, but there’s only so much his pecs and abs can withstand on their own. Like its predecessor, God of War Ragnarök features a slew of armor that Kratos can wear into combat. It is tough to choose the best; there are, quite frankly, too many options to choose from — Kratos can be a slow-ass fortress, a speedy warrior, or a jack-of-all-trades depending on what you pick.
Gizmodo
The Gaming Shelf Deals a New Deck of Cards
As the temperature drops, now becomes the perfect time to start hosting more game nights. Maybe start up that new campaign you’ve been thinking about. Whether you’re a forever DM or have never DM’d before, we’ve got some great games that are sure to challenge you and delight all your players.
Polygon
Every Marvel Snap location (and what they do)
Unless there’s a Scarlet Witch in play, Marvel Snap players are always beholden to the locations that present during the first three rounds of every match. These themed areas can take upend tried-and-tested decks, making your most powerful cards look like children’s playthings. This guide will run through what locations are, detail the effects of every location we’ve found so far, and offer some handy tips and tricks for dealing with some particularly tricky locations.
Games like Red Dead Redemption 2 to storm the old west with
Saddle up with the best games like Red Dead Redemption 2
Polygon
Meet the Call of Duty boyfriends who play until their ‘hands fall off’
On the evening of Oct. 26, the popular streamer Jack “CouRage” Dunlop issued a public apology to his girlfriend. In a tweet, he said, “Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 launches tomorrow. You will not see me. You will not hear from me. I will be playing until my hands fall off. I’m sorry for what I’m about to do.”
Comments / 0