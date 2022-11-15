Life as the Grim Reaper ain't easy. And in Magic Death Studios' breakout indie hit "Have a Nice Death," players get to experience just how difficult it is. Or, at least, might be. While there are plenty of video games where your character is forced to die and even more with characters we sadly lost in-game, this is relatively unique where you play death itself. A roguelike-platformer hybrid, "Have a Nice Death" was originally released in early access form for PC via Steam back in March 2022. However, like all early access titles, the time comes for it to either become a full release or be discontinued.

1 DAY AGO