Boston, MA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

NESN

Patriots Practice Notes: Pats Show New O-Line Setup Before Jets Game

FOXBORO, Mass. — Offensive tackle Trent Brown appeared limited at the New England Patriots’ second practice of Week 11. Brown, the Patriots’ starting left tackle, practiced in full pads but without a helmet during the open media portion of Wednesday’s rain-soaked practice. During an early sled drill, Isaiah Wynn aligned at left tackle in his place.
FOXBOROUGH, MA
FanSided

Retired NFL player compares Patriots’ Bill Belichick to Rex Ryan

One of the most tired conversations involving the New England Patriots over the years has been questioning Bill Belichick’s coaching legacy in the NFL. The debate has only grown duller since Tom Brady left the team nearly three years ago, with people comparing the careers of the quarterback and his former coach.
ESPN

Chiefs, Chargers take rivalry to Sunday night spotlight

KANSAS CITY (7-2) at LOS ANGELES CHARGERS (5-4) Sunday, 8:20 p.m. EST, NBC. AGAINST THE SPREAD: Chiefs 4-5; Chargers 5-4. SERIES RECORD: Chiefs lead 66-58-1. LAST MEETING: Chiefs beat Chargers 27-24 on Sept. 15 in Kansas City. LAST WEEK: Chiefs beat Jaguars 27-17; Chargers lost to 49ers 22-16. CHIEFS OFFENSE:...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Yardbarker

Patriots' Devin McCourty regrets Joe Judge-Brian Daboll comparison

New England Patriots safety Devin McCourty regrets the way he recently compared offensive assistant Joe Judge to New York Giants first-year head coach Brian Daboll. "I probably shouldn’t have mentioned his name, because as soon as you mention someone’s name, I feel like the worst things are always thought about," McCourty explained Wednesday about what became somewhat controversial comments, per Zack Cox of NESN.
NEW YORK STATE
NESN

Will Patriots Re-Sign Jakobi Meyers? Former NFL Exec Predicts

Are we about to witness Jakob Meyers’ final few months as a member of the Patriots?. Mike Tannenbaum seems to believe so. Meyers was one of the top 25 impending NFL free agents highlighted in an ESPN column published Wednesday, with Tannenbaum providing an open-market prediction for each player. Although Meyers undoubtedly has been New England’s top wide receiver in each of the past two seasons, history tells the former New York Jets general manager that the Patriots will let the 2019 undrafted free agent walk in the offseason.
NEW YORK STATE
NBC Sports

Perry: A three-point plan for fixing the Patriots' sputtering offense

FOXBORO -- The Patriots are mathematically in the playoff hunt. But for how long?. Consider that they have the league's toughest strength of schedule remaining, according to ESPN's Football Power Index. Consider they are the 28th offense in football when it comes to turning first downs into a fresh set of downs or a touchdown, and they're 25th in Expected Points Added per play.

