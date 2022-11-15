ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The 562

Comments / 0

Related
The Oregonian

Class 6A football semifinal playoff preview: No. 1 West Linn Lions vs. No. 5 Central Catholic Rams

The Central Catholic Rams are the Class 6A two-time defending champions. They have a chance to etch their names into the history books for prep football in Oregon. The Rams don’t seem to be getting the respect a team with their pedigree should be receiving in the playoffs. The talk regarding which team is the favorite to win the state title focuses primarily on the West Linn Lions and Sheldon Irish.
WEST LINN, OR
Under The Radar NWLA

LHSAA Cross Country State Championship

The LHSAA Cross Country State Championships was on Monday, November 14 at Northwestern State University in Natchitoches. Franklin Roemer finished as the Division III state runner-up at a time of 16:14.4. Roemer had a lead after the first mile with a 5:16.7 first mile and eventual state champion Blayton Bernard from University Lab was less than a second behind. Roemer ran a 5:35 for the second mile, but Bernard had overtaken Roemer by the end of the second mile. Roemer completed the race with a 5:23 mile in the final mile to finish as the Division III state runner-up.
NATCHITOCHES, LA
The 562

The 562

Long Beach, CA
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
175K+
Views
ABOUT

Long Beach's best sports and education coverage, along with award-winning features and videos.

 https://www.the562.org

Comments / 0

Community Policy