The LHSAA Cross Country State Championships was on Monday, November 14 at Northwestern State University in Natchitoches. Franklin Roemer finished as the Division III state runner-up at a time of 16:14.4. Roemer had a lead after the first mile with a 5:16.7 first mile and eventual state champion Blayton Bernard from University Lab was less than a second behind. Roemer ran a 5:35 for the second mile, but Bernard had overtaken Roemer by the end of the second mile. Roemer completed the race with a 5:23 mile in the final mile to finish as the Division III state runner-up.

NATCHITOCHES, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO