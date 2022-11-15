Read full article on original website
Related
Class 6A football semifinal playoff preview: No. 1 West Linn Lions vs. No. 5 Central Catholic Rams
The Central Catholic Rams are the Class 6A two-time defending champions. They have a chance to etch their names into the history books for prep football in Oregon. The Rams don’t seem to be getting the respect a team with their pedigree should be receiving in the playoffs. The talk regarding which team is the favorite to win the state title focuses primarily on the West Linn Lions and Sheldon Irish.
After shifting sections, Lourdes hopes its teams' 'surprising' run extends to football
Grace Morra lost her voice after screaming excitedly during Our Lady of Lourdes’ stunning victory in the soccer regionals two weeks ago. That nervousness throughout, and the elation afterwards, weren’t for her own team. The senior was among a group of girls soccer players who were so far beyond the edge of their seats,...
LHSAA Cross Country State Championship
The LHSAA Cross Country State Championships was on Monday, November 14 at Northwestern State University in Natchitoches. Franklin Roemer finished as the Division III state runner-up at a time of 16:14.4. Roemer had a lead after the first mile with a 5:16.7 first mile and eventual state champion Blayton Bernard from University Lab was less than a second behind. Roemer ran a 5:35 for the second mile, but Bernard had overtaken Roemer by the end of the second mile. Roemer completed the race with a 5:23 mile in the final mile to finish as the Division III state runner-up.
The 562
Long Beach, CA
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
175K+
Views
ABOUT
Long Beach's best sports and education coverage, along with award-winning features and videos.https://www.the562.org
Comments / 0