Pinkbike.com
California Enduro Series Announces 2023 Schedule
Press Release: California Enduro Series presented by Specialized. The California Enduro Series is thrilled to announce the 2023 race schedule with six exciting events lined up including a return to a unique locale south of the border. The series is set to off with the Ensenada Bike Fest Enduro, presented...
Pinkbike.com
Video: BC Freeriding in 'High Quality Low Res'
Freeriding from all over BC, Canada. Riders: Andrew Giesbrecht, Tor Cameron, Kyle Slocomb, Nick Griffiths, August Nesbitt. Thanks to TOOL for their great music.
Pinkbike.com
Bike Check: Acoustic Cycles' Steel High Pivot is a Thing of Beauty
In the flurry of beautiful and interesting bikes that popped up at the Philly Bike Expo, we caught sight of this steel high pivot machine and had to know more. At his workshop in the small town of Pine, Colorado, Zach Geller cooked up this 160mm 29er to be his personal trail bike. The build is certainly eye-catching, and the undertaking is no small feat, so I sat down with Zach to get the story on the development of this bike, and on Acoustic Cycles in general.
Pinkbike.com
Trailer: 'The Nomad' by The Flannel Crew
Filming for our first feature mountain bike film THE NOMAD is officially in the books. A genuine FREERIDE film brought to you by the underdogs of the industry. The film follows the individuals of The Flannel Crew breaking out of their mundane lives and exploring the nomadic thrill-seeking lifestyle of mountain biking in new terrain.
Pueblo High School cyclists gear up for El Tour de Tucson
A group of cyclists from Pueblo High School are competing in the El Tour de Tucson after training for months.
