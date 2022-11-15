Read full article on original website
We Can't Believe What Donald Trump Is Saying About Elon Musk And Twitter Now—Is He Serious?!
Donald Trump‘s tumultuous relationship with Twitter has reached a new point. Last week, news of controversial billionaire Elon Musk purchasing and taking over Twitter made a plethora of headlines, and the twice-impeached former president weighed in on the matter, as well. Trump’s Statement. Trump, 76, issued the following...
'TrumpIsDead' is trending on Twitter after a verified user apparently decided to test moderation of the platform under Elon Musk's reign
A comedian intentionally started the claim, in what could be a test for Elon Musk. The claim was trending on Twitter. Trump's office didn't respond to a request for comment. Musk's handling of moderation on the platform has quickly become an issue under his leadership. A comedian and actor is...
Elon Musk's Ex Justine Calls Twitter Employees' Letter Protesting Reported Staff Cuts a 'Very Bad Idea'
Justine Musk has a message for Twitter employees who addressed her ex-husband Elon Musk in a letter about his reported plans for the company as his deal to buy it is finalized. "So that open letter from Twitter employees to their new boss was a terrible, horrible, no-good, very bad...
Twitter manager vomited into trash can after being told by Elon Musk to fire people: Report
The New York Times on Friday devoted eight reporters and 2,598 words to investigating Elon Musk’s first few weeks after buying Twitter. The big takeaway? Twice, the paper told readers that the billionaire’s moves resulted in vomit. Writers Kate Conger, Mike Isaac, Ryan Mac and Tiffany Hsu (with...
CNN Anchor Quitting Network to Head to Rival
Laura Jarrett, a CNN anchor and correspondent, will leave the cable news outlet and join NBC News as their senior legal correspondent, according to Variety. The major move was announced on Wednesday in a memo from Rich Greenberg, who runs the investigative unit at NBC News. Variety notes that Jarrett will report to Greenberg in her new role.
Ex-Twitter engineer says he quit years ago after refusing to help sell identifiable user data, worries Elon Musk will 'do far worse things with data'
An ex-Twitter engineer said he left the company after being asked to help sell identifiable user data. He called it "the most unethical thing" he was asked to build while at Twitter from 2015-2017. Steve Krenzel predicted Twitter's new owner, Elon Musk, "will do far worse things" with data. A...
One of the Twitter execs Elon Musk just fired had a key role in getting Trump banned from the platform in January 2021
Vijaya Gadde, a top legal and policy executive, headed up a team at Twitter that decided whether or not to ban Trump after the Capitol riot in 2021.
Jack Dorsey just saved Elon Musk about $1 billion by rolling over his shares of Twitter into a stake in the new private company
Jack Dorsey will continue to hold a stake in Twitter under the new ownership of Elon Musk. Dorsey agreed to rollover his remaining 2.4% stake in the company he co-founded to Musk's new holding company for Twitter, X Holdings I Inc., according to a new filing with the SEC. The value of Dorsey's roughly 18 million shares is a little over $1 billion, according to the filing. That represents money that Musk did not have to come up with to acquire the company.
Musician says he set up a fake Tesla account on Twitter to show how 'thin-skinned' Elon Musk was
A musician says he set up a fake Tesla account to show Elon Musk was "thin-skinned." Connor Musarra said in a TikTok the Twitter account was suspended after around six hours. He said Musk "introduced a new level of unmanageable insanity" with his verification plan, per Newsweek. A musician says...
Elon Musk mocks Twitter staff fired for criticizing him, saying 'these geniuses' will 'no doubt be of great use elsewhere'
Elon Musk on Tuesday used a sarcastic tweet to mock Twitter staff he'd fired for criticizing him. Several employees were reportedly fired after criticizing Musk on internal chats and Twitter itself. Musk has cut Twitter's headcount in half since assuming control of the company. Elon Musk took to Twitter on...
Every Advertiser to Pull Out of Twitter Since Musk's Takeover—Full List
Since Elon Musk's takeover of Twitter last week, at least six major companies have stopped advertising on the platform over concerns about how the billionaire will affect content moderation policies on the app. During the rocky process of acquiring the platform, marked by U-turns, controversies, and lawsuits, Musk pledged to...
How to delete your Twitter account - and why you might want to as Elon Musk buys it
Elon Musk, the Tesla and SpaceX chief, has now taken over Twitter.The move has been plagued by scandal since it was first announced in April, with Mr Musk vocal about the buyout before trying to renege on the $44bn purchase.Mr Musk has made numerous wild claims over the past few months about his intentions for both the company and the app - many of which might push people to want to delete Twitter.“Free speech is the bedrock of a functioning democracy, and Twitter is the digital town square where matters vital to the future of humanity are debated”, Mr Musk...
Just How Rich Are Elon Musk, Donald Trump and These Other Big Names?
What do Elon Musk, Donald Trump and Oprah Winfrey have in common? They're all really, really rich. But do you know their actual net worths? The Future of Finances: Gen Z & How They Relate to...
Elon Musk and Donald Trump now own rival social networks. Here's a timeline of their rocky relationship.
Former President Donald Trump cheered Elon Musk's buyout of Twitter. But he recently called the Tesla CEO a "bullshit artist."
Musk tells Twitter employees to show up at the office or 'resignation accepted'
Twitter owner Elon Musk on Thursday reportedly reiterated his expectations about going into the office to the social media platform's staff during a meeting.
Shitposter-in-Chief Elon Musk Is Firing Twitter Employees for Shitposting
Twitter employees who criticize or correct new owner Elon Musk, either on internal work channels or Twitter itself, are being fired by email, with no specific reason for termination given. “We regret to inform you that your employment is terminated effective immediately,” read an email shared with Rolling Stone by...
Elon Musk has brought Ligma-Johnson back to Twitter HQ
Infamous pranksters Ligma and Johnson are back at Twitter HQ - this time with the blessing of CEO Elon Musk. Videos of the two supposed laid-off Twitter employees carrying boxes outside of headquarters circulated worldwide shortly after Elon Musk acquired the company two weeks ago. Given rumors had swirled before...
Musk delays Twitter relaunch after fake account frenzy
Twitter's new owner Elon Musk on Tuesday postponed the relaunch of the site's paid subscription service after a first attempt saw an embarrassing spate of fake accounts that scared advertisers. "Punting relaunch of Blue Verified to November 29th to make sure that it is rock solid," Musk tweeted, delaying his new revamp, originally promised for Tuesday, by two weeks.
Musk gives Twitter Blue update, says legacy checkmarks to be removed in ‘a few months’
Elon Musk tweeted Tuesday that he's delaying Twitter Blue until later this month "to make sure it is rock solid."
Elon Musk Now 'Rules' Five Companies After Twitter Purchase - And He Even Brings a Sink to Twitter HQ
Elon Musk is a man that keeps sinking his money into more companies. This time, it’s Twitter, after fulfilling the original intention to buy it. Elon Musk even brings a sink to the Twitter headquarters in San Francisco to amuse himself prior to buying the company once and for all.
