Check out Potbelly's 'underground menu'Jennifer GeerChicago, IL
Video of cute zoo animals in the snow goes viralJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Thanksgiving in 5 on 11/19Adrian HolmanJoliet, IL
Opinion: An Alleged Kidnapping In Chicago And How Crimes Like This Will Be Affected By The Safe-T ActJason MortonChicago, IL
Starbucks Red Cup Day is back! When to get your free red reusable cup at all Chicago locationsJennifer GeerChicago, IL
positivelynaperville.com
Holiday Parade of Lights returns Nov. 25 to downtown Naperville
The Rotary Club of Naperville, in partnership with the Downtown Naperville Alliance and presented by IntentGen Financial Partners, will hold the annual Holiday Parade of Lights beginning at 7PM on Fri., Nov. 25. This popular annual holiday parade and tradition welcomes all ages to greet Santa and Mrs. Claus when...
WSPY NEWS
Wine saves new Oswego event center concerts and July 4th fireworks
Wine lovers have offset the cost of entertaining at the new Venue 1012 in Oswego and the annual July 4th fireworks show. Initially touted as possibly drawing 4,000 to 10,000 spectators by the village, the venue fell short in 2022. Only the music tribute group Dancing Queen broke the 1,000...
chicagosuburbanfamily.com
Sonny Acres Farm presents Winter Wonderland
Santa’s Workshop has moved from the North Pole to West Chicago!. Sonny Acres Farm is open for their annual Winter Wonderland beginning November 21 through December 18. Fun for all ages, holiday happenings include a light show experience, photos with Santa, fresh cut Christmas trees, handmade wreaths, hot cocoa creations & more.
New Store In Orland Park, Illinois Is Like A Shopping Time Capsule
A new store in Orland Park is triggering a sense of nostalgia for some residents. It's not the current store but the faded memories of a defunct big box store many Illinois residents might remember. A new Meijer store in Orland Park may look different on the inside but some of the exteriors is like looking into a time machine.
positivelynaperville.com
NaperLights is set to return with bigger, brighter and more magical lights in downtown Naperville
Naperville Sunrise Rotary’s NaperLights holiday display returns Thanksgiving weekend to make the season even brighter along Water Street and the south side of the Riverwalk. Beginning Dec. 2, families will have a chance to chat with Santa by the Great Tree on Friday and Saturday evenings. Children also will get a magic sneak peek at Santa’s Workshop through a special new projection display beamed straight from the North Pole into the windows of the Naperville Municipal Building overlooking Jaycees Park. And a giant Christmas Bear will welcome families for the perfect photo opportunity.
napervilleparks.org
Park Restoration Projects to Include Invasive Tree Removal
Naperville Park District plans projects in several parks this fall and winter that aim to restore healthy natural areas with a diversity of plants and trees to support wildlife. The first step in the restoration process is to remove invasive trees, such as Bradford pear, and invasive shrubs, such as buckthorn. The removals allow space and sunlight for a variety of native species to thrive again.
chicagosuburbanfamily.com
Holiday Express at Blackberry Farm
Bring the family for a magical and memorable experience – just like visiting the North Pole! Blackberry Farm is a winter wonderland amid thousands of twinkling lights, festive holiday decorations and happy holiday music. Take a ride on the Holiday Express train – a charming tour around scenic Lake...
The Woodstock Independent Newspaper
Business Briefs: Burger King closes; Winter in Woodstock promotions; Die Cast site; Business Champion Awards
Holiday business promos for Winter in Woodstock This week marks the unofficial kickoff to the holiday season in Woodstock with the launch of the Legend of the Pickle Scavenger Hunt. […]
athleticbusiness.com
'What are you going to do with a facility that has three pools and a locker room?': Fitness Center's Announced Closure Frustrates Members
A fitness center in an Illinois city has announced that it will close at the end of the year, frustrating some residents and facility-goers, who say there's a lack of other options in the area. The Northwestern Medicine Fitness Center in Crystal Lake notified its members on Oct. 28 that...
Downers Grove residents say they feel unsafe due to crime near library
DOWNERS GROVE, Ill. (CBS) -- More controversy has erupted surrounding the library in west suburban Downers Grove.Back in September, tempers flared over a drag bingo night the staff said they had to cancel due to threats. On Wednesday night, residents brought up safety concerns inside the facility.As CBS 2's Marybel González reported, a public meeting inside the Downers Grove Public Library became heated Wednesday night. Residents showed up by the dozens, saying they feel unsafe coming to the library due to crime committed at and near the facility.The concerns were amplified as some residents submitted a Freedom of Information Act...
1470 WMBD
Amtrak cancels some Illinois train routes through mid-January
CHICAGO, Ill. – Amtrak is cancelling two Illinois routes — one from Chicago and one to Chicago — through the middle of January. The passenger rail service blames staffing shortages for the cancellations of trains 380 and 381 until January 16th. Those trains travel between Chicago and...
Volunteers help Woodridge families repair homes damaged in 2021 tornado
CHICAGO (CBS) -- More than a year and a half after an EF-3 tornado tore a path of destruction through southwest suburban Woodridge, some residents are still dealing with the impact of the devastating storm.Cold temperatures and light gusty snow on Wednesday didn't stop dozens of volunteers and the mayor of Woodridge from helping four families make repairs to their homes and yards.Tree branches bolted through Joe Trancredi's window and impaled his master bedroom when the tornado touched down on the night of June 20, 2021. Now volunteers are helping him paint his ceiling and clear out debris in his backyard....
959theriver.com
Three New Businesses In Naperville Have Me Excited!
I have to tell you about a few new businesses in Naperville that have me really, really pumped!. The first is a really cool diner concept that is owned by a Vietnam veteran. It’s called Rosie’s Home Cooking, named after Rosie the Riveter. It’s owned by US Marine Lynn Lowder (love that name!) as a way to honor not only servicepeople, but everyone who is going through a tough spot in their lives. Here’s what Lynn had to tell NCTV 17 during a profile piece they did, which you can watch below.
Is Kuma's Corner still as Iconic as it once was?
It has been some time since I visited Kuma‘s Corner in the Schaumburg area. I wanted to see if they added anything new and exciting to their long list of burgers on their menu.
wsop.com
SUCCESSFUL CIRCUIT DEBUT FOR GRAND VICTORIA CASINO
Elgin, IL (16 November 2022) - The expectations were high when the World Series of Poker Circuit traveled to the Grand Victoria Casino for the first time in WSOP history, and so far, the series has lived up to the high expectations. The series started out strong with two events...
How much snow will we get on Tuesday?”
CHICAGO – Chicago is under a Winter Weather Advisory as the first snowstorm of the season moves in on Tuesday. It’s about right on time– Chicago usually gets the first measurable snow of the season in mid-November. So how much are we going to get? Well, it depends on where you live. Tom Skilling and […]
wjol.com
Rollover Semi On Westbound I-80 In Joliet
An early morning crash on I-80 is backing up traffic. A rollover semi-tractor trailer on westbound I-80 at Larkin Avenue is backing up traffic over the Des Plaines River Bridge.
Barnes & Noble starts new chapter at Old Orchard in Skokie
The book store had been open for 27 years and amassed a devoted following. In a statement, the chain’s top official says that location had been the busiest of all Barnes & Noble stores but the building it occupied was outdated.
WSPY NEWS
First Snow Today? Blame Village of Montgomery!
If snow greets you today, then blame the Village of Montgomery Board meeting Monday night. That’s because the board unanimously passed a resolution to use motor fuel tax funds to purchase more salt for its roads at a $21 per ton increase over last winter at $57 per ton.
959theriver.com
Diverging Diamond Interchange Gets Ribbon Cutting Today
The newest diverging diamond interchange will be celebrated today. The Illinois Department of Transportation and Illinois Transportation Secretary Omer Osman will be joined by Bolingbrook, Romeoville, Will County officials and area legislators to celebrate the completion of the Weber Road diverging-diamond interchange with Interstate 55 and related safety and capacity enhancements.
