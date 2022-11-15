ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
positivelynaperville.com

Holiday Parade of Lights returns Nov. 25 to downtown Naperville

The Rotary Club of Naperville, in partnership with the Downtown Naperville Alliance and presented by IntentGen Financial Partners, will hold the annual Holiday Parade of Lights beginning at 7PM on Fri., Nov. 25. This popular annual holiday parade and tradition welcomes all ages to greet Santa and Mrs. Claus when...
NAPERVILLE, IL
WSPY NEWS

Wine saves new Oswego event center concerts and July 4th fireworks

Wine lovers have offset the cost of entertaining at the new Venue 1012 in Oswego and the annual July 4th fireworks show. Initially touted as possibly drawing 4,000 to 10,000 spectators by the village, the venue fell short in 2022. Only the music tribute group Dancing Queen broke the 1,000...
OSWEGO, IL
chicagosuburbanfamily.com

Sonny Acres Farm presents Winter Wonderland

Santa’s Workshop has moved from the North Pole to West Chicago!. Sonny Acres Farm is open for their annual Winter Wonderland beginning November 21 through December 18. Fun for all ages, holiday happenings include a light show experience, photos with Santa, fresh cut Christmas trees, handmade wreaths, hot cocoa creations & more.
WEST CHICAGO, IL
positivelynaperville.com

NaperLights is set to return with bigger, brighter and more magical lights in downtown Naperville

Naperville Sunrise Rotary’s NaperLights holiday display returns Thanksgiving weekend to make the season even brighter along Water Street and the south side of the Riverwalk. Beginning Dec. 2, families will have a chance to chat with Santa by the Great Tree on Friday and Saturday evenings. Children also will get a magic sneak peek at Santa’s Workshop through a special new projection display beamed straight from the North Pole into the windows of the Naperville Municipal Building overlooking Jaycees Park. And a giant Christmas Bear will welcome families for the perfect photo opportunity.
NAPERVILLE, IL
napervilleparks.org

Park Restoration Projects to Include Invasive Tree Removal

Naperville Park District plans projects in several parks this fall and winter that aim to restore healthy natural areas with a diversity of plants and trees to support wildlife. The first step in the restoration process is to remove invasive trees, such as Bradford pear, and invasive shrubs, such as buckthorn. The removals allow space and sunlight for a variety of native species to thrive again.
NAPERVILLE, IL
chicagosuburbanfamily.com

Holiday Express at Blackberry Farm

Bring the family for a magical and memorable experience – just like visiting the North Pole! Blackberry Farm is a winter wonderland amid thousands of twinkling lights, festive holiday decorations and happy holiday music. Take a ride on the Holiday Express train – a charming tour around scenic Lake...
AURORA, IL
CBS Chicago

Downers Grove residents say they feel unsafe due to crime near library

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill. (CBS) -- More controversy has erupted surrounding the library in west suburban Downers Grove.Back in September, tempers flared over a drag bingo night the staff said they had to cancel due to threats. On Wednesday night, residents brought up safety concerns inside the facility.As CBS 2's Marybel González reported, a public meeting inside the Downers Grove Public Library became heated Wednesday night. Residents showed up by the dozens, saying they feel unsafe coming to the library due to crime committed at and near the facility.The concerns were amplified as some residents submitted a Freedom of Information Act...
DOWNERS GROVE, IL
1470 WMBD

Amtrak cancels some Illinois train routes through mid-January

CHICAGO, Ill. – Amtrak is cancelling two Illinois routes — one from Chicago and one to Chicago — through the middle of January. The passenger rail service blames staffing shortages for the cancellations of trains 380 and 381 until January 16th. Those trains travel between Chicago and...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Volunteers help Woodridge families repair homes damaged in 2021 tornado

CHICAGO (CBS) -- More than a year and a half after an EF-3 tornado tore a path of destruction through southwest suburban Woodridge, some residents are still dealing with the impact of the devastating storm.Cold temperatures and light gusty snow on Wednesday didn't stop dozens of volunteers and the mayor of Woodridge from helping four families make repairs to their homes and yards.Tree branches bolted through Joe Trancredi's window and impaled his master bedroom when the tornado touched down on the night of June 20, 2021. Now volunteers are helping him paint his ceiling and clear out debris in his backyard....
WOODRIDGE, IL
959theriver.com

Three New Businesses In Naperville Have Me Excited!

I have to tell you about a few new businesses in Naperville that have me really, really pumped!. The first is a really cool diner concept that is owned by a Vietnam veteran. It’s called Rosie’s Home Cooking, named after Rosie the Riveter. It’s owned by US Marine Lynn Lowder (love that name!) as a way to honor not only servicepeople, but everyone who is going through a tough spot in their lives. Here’s what Lynn had to tell NCTV 17 during a profile piece they did, which you can watch below.
NAPERVILLE, IL
wsop.com

SUCCESSFUL CIRCUIT DEBUT FOR GRAND VICTORIA CASINO

Elgin, IL (16 November 2022) - The expectations were high when the World Series of Poker Circuit traveled to the Grand Victoria Casino for the first time in WSOP history, and so far, the series has lived up to the high expectations. The series started out strong with two events...
ELGIN, IL
WGN News

How much snow will we get on Tuesday?”

CHICAGO – Chicago is under a Winter Weather Advisory as the first snowstorm of the season moves in on Tuesday.  It’s about right on time– Chicago usually gets the first measurable snow of the season in mid-November. So how much are we going to get? Well, it depends on where you live. Tom Skilling and […]
CHICAGO, IL
wjol.com

Rollover Semi On Westbound I-80 In Joliet

An early morning crash on I-80 is backing up traffic. A rollover semi-tractor trailer on westbound I-80 at Larkin Avenue is backing up traffic over the Des Plaines River Bridge.
JOLIET, IL
WSPY NEWS

First Snow Today? Blame Village of Montgomery!

If snow greets you today, then blame the Village of Montgomery Board meeting Monday night. That’s because the board unanimously passed a resolution to use motor fuel tax funds to purchase more salt for its roads at a $21 per ton increase over last winter at $57 per ton.
MONTGOMERY, IL
959theriver.com

Diverging Diamond Interchange Gets Ribbon Cutting Today

The newest diverging diamond interchange will be celebrated today. The Illinois Department of Transportation and Illinois Transportation Secretary Omer Osman will be joined by Bolingbrook, Romeoville, Will County officials and area legislators to celebrate the completion of the Weber Road diverging-diamond interchange with Interstate 55 and related safety and capacity enhancements.
BOLINGBROOK, IL

