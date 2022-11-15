Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Austin is Giving Residents $1,000 a Month in Guaranteed IncomeTom HandyAustin, TX
A Texas Attorney is Charged With Serving His Wife Abortion Pills in Her Waterjustpene50Austin, TX
Surprising 5.4 Earthquake Rattles West TexasLarry LeaseTexas State
Were workers exploited constructing Tesla's factory in Austin?Ash JurbergAustin, TX
Costco Announces New Store in Kyle, TexasBryan DijkhuizenKyle, TX
Related
tpr.org
Double-decker highway coming to South Austin
Amid howls of protest and a legal challenge in federal court, the Texas Department of Transportation is plowing ahead with the first of three projects to widen I-35 through Travis County. The I-35 Capital Express South project stretches from Ben White Boulevard south to State Highway 45 East. The signature...
City of Wimberley considers new transportation plan
The city of Wimberley has proposed a new transportation plan — its first in over a decade. The last transportation plan was adopted by the city in 2010. Earlier this year, Wimberley city officials and staff engaged transportation consultants with CP&Y Inc. to study roadway safety, traffic flow, roads and pedestrian issues throughout the city limits. The engineering, architectural and field services consulting firm provided recommendations, many of which are included on the city’s proposed plan. “The Transportation Plan is a major component of the City’s Comprehensive Plan,” City Administrator Mike Boese said in March. “Council budgeted for this piece first because...
fox7austin.com
Truck plows through Sonic patio in Lago Vista, injures 2 people
LAGO VISTA, Texas - An investigation is underway after a pick-up truck plowed through barriers of a Sonic restaurant patio area in Lago Vista. Two customers eating outside were seriously injured. Firefighters working Tuesday afternoon at Fire Station 101 were jolted when they heard calls for help coming from outside.
Austin eyes replacement of Barton Springs Road bridge
The city is considering a full replacement of Barton Springs Road's bridge crossing Barton Creek. (Courtesy city of Austin) Long-awaited improvements to the Barton Springs Road Bridge that could expand access for Austinites heading to Zilker Metropolitan Park are in the works. The city and local leaders have long been...
New hub in Austin's Georgian Acres neighborhood to give residents mobility in ‘transit desert’
The mobility hub in the Georgian Acres neighborhood in Austin is located near the intersection of Wonsley Drive and Georgian Drive by North US 183. (Sumaiya Malik/Community Impact) The City of Austin Transportation Department, The University of Texas School of Architecture and nonprofit organization Jail to Jobs have partnered to...
3 People Killed In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Bastrop County (Bastrop County, TX)
According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, a multi-vehicle accident occurred in Bastrop County on Monday. The crash happened on State Highway 21 near Voss Parkway at around 3 p.m.
2 People Killed In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Austin (Austin, TX)
According to the Austin-Travis County EMS, a multi-vehicle accident occurred in Austin on Monday. The crash happened in the northbound lanes of the 1500 block of U.S. 183 at around 1:50 a.m.
Austin man picks up, moves entire house instead of letting property buyer tear it down
The home was behind Hotel San Jose and the Texas School for the Deaf, near the heart of South Congress.
Northbound lanes of I-35 closed in San Marcos after multivehicle crash
The crash is near the McCarty Lane exit, and crews are working to clear the scene.
1 Killed 1 Other Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Travis County (Travis County, TX)
According to the Austin Travis County EMS, a two-vehicle crash occurred in Travis County on Monday. The crash happened in the 9300 block of the E. US 290. According to the reports, two people and two vehicles were involved in a rollover collision.
Williamson County sets aside funding in 2022-23 budget for road widening projects
Williamson County allocated funds to expanding roads to meet modern design standards. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Of Williamson County’s $57.9 million fiscal year 2022-23 road and bridge budget, Commissioners Court allocated $6 million for road widening projects in late August. Williamson County Communications Director Connie Odom said this is the...
fox7austin.com
Earthquake in West Texas; tremors reportedly felt in Austin
AUSTIN, Texas - An earthquake in West Texas caused tremors that were reportedly felt in Austin. The National Weather Service out of Midland says the quake had a preliminary magnitude of 5.3 and happened northwest of Pecos. A staff member of the University of Texas at Austin sent an email...
3 dead after multivehicle crash on SH 21 near Voss Parkway
Three people were killed in a multivehicle crash Monday afternoon in Bastrop County.
The UPS store is now open on West Slaughter Lane in Southwest Austin
Owner Jay Soucia opened The UPS Store on Nov. 7 at 5701 W. Slaughter Lane, Ste. A-130, Austin. (Courtesy Jay Soucia) Owner Jay Soucia opened The UPS Store on Nov. 7, at 5701 W. Slaughter Lane, Ste. A-130, Austin. Previously the location was home to Austin Mail Express owned by...
fox7austin.com
Deadly wreck: SUV hits pedestrian on I-35 in North Austin
AUSTIN, Texas - Austin police are looking for witnesses as they investigate a deadly wreck on I-35 in North Austin. Investigators say an SUV hit a pedestrian in the 12800 block of N I-35, just north of Parmer Lane, on November 10 at 11:27 p.m. The pedestrian died at the...
Cedar Park selects contractor for New Hope Drive extension; plus other local transportation updates
See updates from the latest transportation projects in Cedar Park and Leander. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Cedar Park City Council approved the contractors for the construction of the New Hope Drive extension project at its Sept. 22 meeting. The project will include 1.8 miles of new roadway intended to connect New...
Three killed, one injured in crash on SH 21 in Bastrop County
BASTROP COUNTY, Texas — Three people were killed and one was injured after a crash in Bastrop County on State Highway 21 near Voss Parkway. According to the Texas DPS, a Ford van towing a homemade trailer was traveling southwest on SH 21 as it attempted to turn left into a gas station parking lot. Meanwhile, a truck tractor was traveling northeast.
Police: Body found in north Austin believed to be 76-year-old missing man
Police said they believe a body found in north Austin Wednesday belongs to a missing 76-year-old man who disappeared from a memory care facility.
CBS Austin
North Texas State Rep. pushing for bill that abolishes the City of Austin's government
AUSTIN, Texas — A State Representative is pushing for a bill that would abolish the City of Austin’s government and replace it with a “District of Austin.” This would strip away powers from Austin city council along with the mayor and allow elected state leaders to do the job instead.
1 Pedestrian Killed In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Austin (Austin, TX)
According to the Austin Police Department, a motor vehicle accident occurred in Austin on Friday. The crash happened in the 12700 block of N I-35 northbound at Parmer Lane at around 11:29 p.m.
Community Impact Austin
Austin, TX
12K+
Followers
13K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Hyperlocal news coverage from 9 Austin-area marketshttps://communityimpact.com/news/austin/
Comments / 0