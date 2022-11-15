Read full article on original website
Related
WDW News Today
BREAKING: Walt Disney World Theme Parks Closing Today Due to Tropical Storm Nicole
The Walt Disney World theme parks will be undergoing a phased closure beginning today due to Tropical Storm Nicole. Closing today, November 9, at 7 p.m. Last dining reservations for Be Our Guest, Liberty Tree Tavern, Diamond Horseshoe, and Cinderella’s Royal Table will be at 6 p.m. Last dining...
WDW News Today
Demand for Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser Crashes, CEO Bob Chapek Responds to Allegations Disney Is ’Too Woke’, Mickey Mouse and Globe Removed from Crossroads of the World, & More: Daily Recap (10/26/22)
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. We bring you a lot of stories every single day. Sometimes it’s hard to keep up. So in case you missed anything from our feed, we have rounded up all our stories in one place to get the news at a glance. Here is your Daily Recap for Wednesday, October 26, 2022.
WDW News Today
BREAKING: Meet The Mandalorian and Grogu in Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge at Disneyland Starting Tomorrow
The Mandalorian and Grogu will debut in Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge tomorrow, November 18, at Disneyland. Din Djarin and his foundling Grogu are no strangers to traveling the galaxy, and now they’ll make a stop at Black Spire Outpost on Batuu. Perhaps the infamous bounty hunter is here to join the guild.
WDW News Today
Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort & Campground to Close to Guests Today
A reader at Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort & Campground sent us a letter Disney sent to all campers informing them that “guests staying at the campsites, either in a tent or RV, will be required to depart the Resort by 3:00 p.m.” today. Disney stated that they...
WDW News Today
Disney Cruise Line Confirms Purchase of Unfinished Ship, Florida Man Chugs Beer & Fights Police on Skyliner, Annual Passholders Golden Tapstiles at Magic Kingdom, & More :Daily Recap (11/16/22)
We bring you a lot of stories every single day. Sometimes it’s hard to keep up. So in case you missed anything from our feed, we have rounded up all our stories in one place to get the news at a glance. Here is your Daily Recap for Wednesday, November 16, 2022.
disneyfoodblog.com
The WORST Disney World Hotels for 2023
Not all Disney World Resort hotels are created equally. In fact, some might just be downright WRONG for you and your travel party. There’s no doubt that each Disney World Resort hotel comes with its own set of pros and cons, but how can you decide which one is right for you? That’s where we come in — so let’s take a look at the WORST Disney World hotels for 2023!
WDW News Today
Walt Disney World Reverses Decision, Fort Wilderness Campground and Other Resort Areas Not Scheduled to Close Due to Tropical Storm Nicole
In a surprising move, Walt Disney World has reversed their earlier decision to close Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort & Campground as well as other resort areas due to the impending Tropical Storm Nicole. Previously, an announcement on the website and to travel agents read, “For the safety of our...
disneydining.com
Disney Cut Down Huge Trees at its Park, and is Selling Them Off as Souvenir Merch
Disney recently chopped down trees at one of its parks and is selling the lumber as souvenir merch to Guests. One of the most popular Disney Parks attractions is the Pirates of the Caribbean ride. Variations of the attraction can be found at Walt Disney World Resort, Disneyland Resort in California, Tokyo Disneyland, Disneyland Paris, and Shanghai Disneyland. In fact, the ride has been so popular among Guests at Disney Parks, that it was one of the first Disney attractions to ever inspire a film franchise.
disneytips.com
The Weirdest Jobs at Walt Disney World
The Walt Disney World Resort is full of world-famous Guest service, incredible Imagineering details, delicious dining, and exciting attractions and entertainment. One thing that glues this Disney Park magic together and makes our Disney World vacations so special is Disney’s array of Cast Members, with their two-fingered Disney Points, show-worthy costumes, and great customer service. We recently revealed the training that Cast Members receive at the secret “Disney University” across Disney’s theme parks, including Walt Disney World, Disneyland, and Disneyland Paris.
disneytips.com
The Hotel at Walt Disney World You May Never Have Heard Of
You may think you know every piece of Disney Park history, but this hotel’s story may surprise you. There is one hotel at the Lake Buena Vista Resort that many cannot access – Shades of Green Resort. This hotel on Disney property charges Guests based on their pay grade and offers those in the United States Armed Forces a cheaper option for staying at the Walt Disney World Resort in Central Florida.
disneyfoodblog.com
All the Rides and Hotels That Will Be Closed in Disney World in November
Are you visiting Disney World in November? There’s a lot to do in the parks this month, with the start of Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party and the EPCOT Festival of the Holidays. We’re also looking forward to new eats and treats, holiday decorations, and some festive ride overlays.
I worked at Disney World and Disneyland. The wildest things always happened at Magic Kingdom — here's what it was like.
Eva Keller had guests call in bomb threats and refuse to get on rides with other groups. She says Magic Kingdom came with extra stress.
WDW News Today
BREAKING: Walt Disney World Annual Pass Prices Raised, Still Unavailable for Purchase
Though Walt Disney World Annual Passes remain unavailable to purchase, they will see a price increase. Disney has not indicated when sales will resume. Incredi-Pass: $1399 (was $1299) Sorcerer Pass: $969 (was $899) Pirate Pass: $749 (was $699) Pixie Dust Pass: $399 (no change) Florida Residents are still able to...
WDW News Today
Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge Celebrates Life Day With Photo Op and Oga’s Cantina Sampler
Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge at both Disneyland Park and Disney’s Hollywood Studios is celebrating the Wookiee holiday of Life Day today with special experiences. At Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge in Disneyland, Oga’s Cantina is debuting a new sampler of four favorite drinks – the Fuzzy Tauntaun, Jedi Mind Trick, Outer Rim, and Yub Nub – paired with Five Blossom bread; this is a special evening treat, available beginning at 7 p.m. each night through January 8, 2023.
WDW News Today
Life Day Drink Coming to Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser
The holidays are coming to Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser — well, one specific holiday: Life Day! This winter holiday is celebrated by the Wookiees of Kashyyyk in the “Star Wars” universe. November 17, the original release date of the “Star Wars Holiday Special” in 1978, has been...
WDW News Today
New Madame Leota Lamp at Walt Disney World
Summon your own spirits with this new lamp inspired by the Haunted Mansion’s own Madame Leota, now available at Walt Disney World. The lamp is available in Momento Mori next to the Haunted Mansion at Magic Kingdom. It features Madame Leota’s ghostly face floating in her crystal ball atop...
WDW News Today
REVIEW: Celebrate Life Day in Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge With NEW ‘Destran Ice Cap’ Cream Cheese Soda at Disneyland
A new winter drink has debuted in Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge at Disneyland. Ronto Roasters is now serving the non-alcoholic Destran Ice Cap. The drink is named after Destra, one of the two moons of Batuu (the other being Valara). Destran Ice Cap – $6.49 or $12.19 with Glow...
WDW News Today
Guest Jumps Out of Time Machine Vehicle to Sit with Animatronics Aboard Spaceship Earth at EPCOT
In what seems to be becoming a pattern of guests going out of bounds while at Disney Parks, a guest was caught on video today jumping out of his Spaceship Earth time machine and sitting with an animatronic during a ride stop. Twitter user @pharmd23 shared the video of the...
WDW News Today
BREAKING: Disneyland Resort Magic Key Pass Sales to Resume Today
Disneyland Resort will resume selling Magic Key Passes today. The Inspire, Believe, and Imagine passes will be available beginning no earlier than 9:00 a.m. PT this morning. The Enchant Key is available for renewals only at this time. Visit the Disneyland website here to join the queue to purchase a...
WDW News Today
Mickey Mouse Woven Loungefly Mini Backpack Arrives at Walt Disney World
Move over every other Loungefly you own, this new Mickey Mouse Woven Loungefly Mini Backpack is the accessory version of the famed little black dress Coco Chanel always talked about. We found this backpack at Uptown Jewelers on Main Street, U.S.A. in the Magic Kingdom. Additionally, it is available for purchase on shopDisney.com.
Comments / 0