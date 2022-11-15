Read full article on original website
Lib Campbell: What happens when the dust settles?
When the last vote is cast and the last ballot counted how will things be different? Will we at last enter a time of peace when tempers abate and words of kindness fill our mouths? All the political television ads will cease. Headlines will turn to the plans of leaders, whoever they are. Some of the plans being touted before votes are certified seem to continue the negativity and hate that we heard before the election. Makes me wonder if the dust will ever settle. ...
UQ pledges to match scholarship donors on World Access to Higher Education Day
The University of Queensland has announced it will match donations made to help support students experiencing financial hardship from rural, remote or low socio-economic backgrounds. Announced on World Access to Higher Education Day (17 November), The Queensland Commitment Match will be offered to any donor or organisation who gives more...
COVID’s economic fallout increased risks for poor mental health
Almost one-quarter of Californians reported that they experienced either severe or moderate psychological distress during 2020, the first year of the COVID-19 pandemic. That distress was caused in part by the pandemic’s disrupting residents’ ability to pay for basic needs, including child care. A UCLA researcher says pandemic...
Use net zero emission target to address both energy security and climate crisis - new briefing
CAST’s annual attitude survey reveals that public concern about climate change is growing, despite cost-of-living pressures. Nearly half of the UK population (46%) are -very- or -extremely worried- about climate change, according to a new briefing released today by the Centre for Climate Change and Social Transformations (CAST) at the University of Bath and Cardiff University.
A project on erosion coordinated in Spain by researcher Artemi Cerdà participates in the climate change summit
The European REACT4MED project, directed in Spain by Artemi Cerdà, a researcher at the University of Valencia (UV) and with the aim of restoring Mediterranean ecosystems, has been exhibited at the UN Conference on climate change (COP27) which is held until this Friday in Egypt. This initiative, included in the PRIMA (Partnership for Research and Innovation in the Mediterranean Area) project, seeks to provide innovative solutions that prevent soil degradation and desertification, two of the greatest risks for the conservation of ecosystems and livelihoods of Mediterranean communities.
’The Programming Café saves me hours, or even days, being stuck’
Researchers give insights in why they join the Programming Café of RDM Support. The Programming Café is held every last Wednesday of the month between 3 and 5 p.m. at Utrecht Science Park. During this informal meet-up, researchers - both students and employees - come together to learn more about coding and programming. Researchers Pauline, Sophie, Femke and Jan tell you why they join the Programming Café.
Opinion: There are 8 years left to meet the UN Sustainable Development Goals, but is it enough time?
Professor Ruth Morgan (UCL Security & Crime Science) and Rees Kassen of Ottawa University discuss in The Conversation how we can globally achieve the United Nations’ 17 Sustainable Development Goals by 2030. In 2015, the United Nations identified 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) to be achieved by 2030. Since...
Expanding Horizons
The International Days 2022 offered a varied program. With a varied program of events lasting nearly two weeks, the International Days 2022 were all about the University of Bonn’s international links and initiatives, including everything from academic panel discussions and workshops to research policy formats and cultural happenings. This year’s International Days opened with the state awards-including the Queen’s Prize, set up by the recently departed Queen Elizabeth II-being presented to outstanding early-career researchers by representatives from the British, Spanish and French Embassies.
Five University of Sussex academics among top 1% of most cited researchers in the world
Five professors from the University of Sussex have been recognised as world-leading researchers after being named on the Highly Cited Researchers 2022 list published this week. The annual list, compiled by global analysts Clarivate Analytics , recognises the most influential researchers from across the world who have produced multiple highly...
Lake Geneva consumers surveyed as part of a study on climate change
Over 10,000 people in both the French and Swiss parts of the Lake Geneva region have been surveyed on their transportation habits, as the first element of a broader EPFL study on consumer lifestyles and behavior. The study is being spearheaded by EPFL’s School of Architecture, Civil and Environmental Engineering...
European identity - still vague but already real
Freshly elected as vice-president of the YUFE student forum, FASoS student Manisha Bieber tries to do her part to create a European identity that fits her and young people like her, on whom national labels sit awkwardly. "I refer to myself as half-Indian, half-German," says Manisha Bieber, "but before too...
Labour market chances of mbo graduates quickly restored after easing Covid-19 measures
MBO graduates who obtained an MBO diploma between 2017 and 2019 were hit hard by the Covid-19 measures in 2020. The youngest cohort, graduating in 2019, was hit harder during the Covid-19 pandemic compared to older and more experienced cohorts in terms of labour market opportunities, but clearly caught up with the previous two cohorts during the year 2021. The negative impact due to the Covid-19 pandemic is thus mainly a short-term effect and does not seem to be visible in the medium term. Government measures to protect employment opportunities as well as the prevailing severe tightness in the Dutch labour market have helped to offset the negative impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on recent graduates of mbo. These are the main findings of a new study by Maastricht University’s Research Centre for Education and the Labour Market (ROA).
’Tackling debt with healthcare funds’
Making society healthier and closing the health gap: that is never going to happen simply by encouraging people to lead healthier lives. An integrated approach is needed that links the medical, social, technological, and physical domains. The starting point: work with the target groups involved to find out what’s holding them back and to come up with solutions that fit their lives and their surrounding environments.
Classifying taste using explainable AI
IDSIA’s researchers Gabriele Maroni, Dario Piga and Gianvito Grasso have contributed to a research study focused on the development of a virtual machine able to accurately predict sweeteners/bitterants compounds starting from their chemical composition. The study is entitled "Informed Classification of Sweeteners/Bitterants Compounds via Explainable Machine Learning" and has...
Industrial clusters for deep decarbonization
Professor Frank Geels has published a new article in Science alongside co-authors Benjamin Sovacool and Marfurga Iskandarova on ’Industrial clusters for deep decarbonization: Net-zero megaprojects in the UK offer promise and lessons’. Perhaps no sector of the global economy is in greater need of concerted efforts toward deep...
COP must reverse rising pessimism over building sector decarbonisation, new study argues
Social media engagement with climate policy events is vital to reducing building emissions and ensuring environmental justice, research led by Cambridge suggests. To build for tomorrow fairly, global climate action has to incorporate and empower diverse public voices. Ramit Debnath. Negativity on Twitter about decarbonising the built environment has increased...
Shayne Looper: Persecution, real and imagined, old and new
Rod Dreher believes that “a time of painful testing, even persecution, is coming” upon Christians living in the U.S. Dreher, who is a senior editor of The American Conservative and the author of "The Benedict Option" and "Live Not by Lies," claims that “a progressive — and profoundly anti-Christian militancy — is steadily overtaking society.” Dreher identifies the persecutors as the liberal elite. They are the “social justice warriors,” and the “woke” crowd. They despise traditional Christian...
Urine reveals our eating habits
We already know that a urine test can establish whether someone has an infection of the urinary tract or has taken illegal drugs. But there are lots more traces to be found in urine - if you know how to read them. Developing and refining techniques to get pointers to a person’s eating habits or to harmful substances in their urine is one of the pet projects being pursued by food chemist Prof. Hans-Ulrich Humpf and his working group at the University of Münster. "Innumerable metabolic products can be found in urine which tell us something about a person’s environment," says colleague Dr. Benedikt Cramer, "for example, whether they are exposed to noxious substances such as mycotoxins, i.e. the toxins found in fungi."
The future of aviation: how will we fly to COP in 2035?
In the week of COP27 people across the world have flown to Sharm El Sheikh to discuss action on climate change. Aviation is a crucial way to bring us together to tackle this challenge - but it is also a major contributor to the problem. The future of sustainable aviation...
Full vaccination more effective than boosters in preventing the spread of Covid
A small increase in the number of people having two vaccines against Covid-19 was more effective in controlling the virus during Europe’s fourth wave - when the Omicron variant appeared - than the rapid uptake of booster vaccines, finds a new UCL-led study. Published in the International Journal of...
