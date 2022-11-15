Read full article on original website
Debra J “Debbie” Helman 1953~2022
Debra J “Debbie” Helman, 69, of Shippensburg, passed away the evening of Tuesday, November 15, 2022 at the ProMedica Skilled Nursing & Rehabilitation, Chambersburg. She was born on April 22, 1953 in Chambersburg, a daughter of the late Lester G. and Janet M. (Wilson) Helman. Debbie was a...
Richard Edward Lee obituary 1960~2022
Richard Edward Lee, 62, of Chambersburg, lost his battle with cancer on Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022. Born July 11, 1960, in Washington, DC, he was the husband of 23 years to Sandra Lee. Richard is remembered as being a great husband, father, grandfather and was a very humble and hard-working...
Margaret M Eckrich obituary 1929~2022
Margaret M Eckrich, age 92, of Shippensburg, passed away Saturday, November 12, 2022 at Green Ridge Village, Newville, PA. She was born December 24, 1929 in Carlisle, PA to the late Richard Wayne and Helen G. (Shover) Kelly. Margaret was a graduate of Carlisle High School, Class of ‘47. She...
Robert M Miller Sr. obituary 1967~2022
Robert M Miller Sr., 55, of Chambersburg, passed away on Saturday morning at the Chambersburg Hospital. Born March 8, 1967 in Mechanicsburg, he was a son of the late Roy H, Miller, Sr. and Mary Jane Lauver Miller. Robert was employed as a mechanic at Knouse Foods in Chambersburg for...
Natisha “Tish” Wolford obituary 1980~2022
Natisha “Tish” Wolford (Naugle), 42, of Waynesboro, PA passed away Thursday, November 10, 2022 at York Hospital peacefully surrounded by her family. Born on July 8, 1980 in Waynesboro, PA, she was the daughter of Pamela Bakner- Snabley and the late George Naugle. She was a lifelong resident...
George S Haines Jr. obituary 1943~2022
George S Haines Jr., 79, Old Route 30, McKnightstown, PA passed away Sunday, November 13, 2022 at the Gettysburg Hospital. He was born May 28, 1943 in Waynesboro, PA the son of the late George and Zoe Stoops Haines, Sr. George is survived by his wife of 52 years, Jeanne...
Beverly Ann Freeman Shover 1947~2022
Mrs. Beverly Ann Freeman Shover (Junk), 75, a resident of The Gettysburg Center, Gettysburg, PA passed away Sunday, November 13, 2022, in the nursing home, where she had been a resident for the past 2 years. Born February 23, 1947 in Derry Township, PA, she was the daughter of the...
Richard D Boyer obituary 1920~2022
Mr. Richard D Boyer, 102, a resident of Providence Place, Chambersburg and formerly of South Mountain, PA, passed away Monday morning, November 14, 2022, at the assisted living center. Born May 6, 1920 in York, PA, he was the son of Chester M. and Pauline Grace (Sheffer) Boyer. He spent...
Norman R Eline Sr. obituary 1943~2022
Norman R Eline Sr., age 79 of Aspers, passed away November 11, 2022 at home. He was born July 19, 1943 in Green Springs, PA to the late Howard J. and Sarah R. (Renoll) Eline. Norman was a self-employed roofer, collected tractors and loved his puppies, CoCo and Bear. He...
Jeffrey “Jeff” Eugene Schooley 1959~2022
Jeffrey “Jeff” Eugene Schooley, 63, of Mercersburg, passed away on Wednesday, November 9, 2022 at the WellSpan Chambersburg Hospital. Born August 12, 1959 in Chambersburg, PA, he was a son of Robert Nelson and Velma Louise Robinson Schooley. Jeff graduated from James Buchanan High School in 1978. He...
Leonard Randolph “Len” Harris 1938~2022
Leonard Randolph “Len” Harris, age 84, of McConnellsburg, PA, passed away on Saturday, November 12, 2022, at his home with his family by his side. Len was born on January 14, 1938, in Harrisburg, PA, the son of the late William Harris Sr. and Katherine Stewart Rease. Len...
Medora I Stoneberger obituary 1942~2022
Medora I Stoneberger, 80, of Newville passed away Friday November 11, 2022 in her home. Medora was born April 21, 1942 in Erie, PA a daughter of Alvin M. and Blanche E. Burton Linn. She was a member of the Newville Cowboy Church. Medora was survived by her husband A....
Barbara A Cline obituary 1938~2022
Barbara A Cline, 83, of Newville passed away Thursday November 10, 2022 in her daughter’s home. She was born December 2, 1938 in Carlisle a daughter of the late Elwood R. and Edna Mary Chestnut Gutshall Sr. Mrs. Cline had worked in Human Resources at General Castings. She was...
Terry G Swineford obituary 1959~2022
Terry G Swineford, 63, of Aspers, PA died Wednesday morning, November 9, 2022 at the York Hospital. Born April 1, 1959 in Dubois, PA he was the son of the late Robert and Patricia Swineford. He was the husband of Sandy (Kopsic) Swineford, of Aspers to whom he was married...
Lee H Latsbaugh obituary 1933~2022
Lee H Latsbaugh, 88, of Mt. Pleasant, South Carolina, and formerly of Chambersburg, passed away Monday, November 7, 2022 at Roper Hospice Cottage, Mount Pleasant, SC. Born Wednesday, November 8, 1933 in Chambersburg, PA, he was a son of the late Edgar V. and Ethel M. Vandrew Latsbaugh. His twin...
Lorraine F Mayers obituary 1948~2022
Lorraine F Mayers, 74 of New Oxford, PA passed away at the York Hospital on Tuesday, November 08, 2022. Born January 31, 1948 in Harrisburg, PA, she was the daughter of the late David A. & Minnie Virginia (Barb) McNeal. Lorraine was predeceased by her husband, William F. Mayers, Sr....
CASD Foundation gets Chamber grant
The CASD Foundation recently received $1,400 raised from the 18th Annual Tim and Susan Cook Memorial One-Mile Race hosted by the Greater Chambersburg Chamber of Commerce on July 9. Nearly 100 runners participated in the race, which paid tribute to the memories of Tim and Susan Cook, who died tragically...
Christina K Bemus obituary 1931~2022
Christina K Bemus, age 91, died at peace on November 3, 2022 in Chambersburg, PA. She was born on October 7th 1931, in Chambersburg, the daughter of Daisy (Shoemaker) Kadel and Edgar R. Kadel. Christina was a graduate of Chambersburg High School and Shippensburg State College with a degree in...
Law enforcement careers: Teens can ‘join’ PSP next month
Local high school teens interested in a career in law enforcement can take advantage expanded opportunities to learn more about that field in January. Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) Bureau of Training and Education are currently taking applications for a 14-week program for teens between the ages of 15 and 18.
Laura Jane Wilhelm obituary ~2022
Laura Jane Wilhelm, 81, of Metal Township, Fort Loudon, passed away peacefully November 2, 2022, in Chambersburg Hospital. She was the daughter of the late Franklin and Ida (Young) Hann. Following her husband’s honorable discharge from the U.S. Army in 1960, they married and settled on the family farm in...
