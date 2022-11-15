ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chambersburg, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Franklin County Free Press

Debra J “Debbie” Helman 1953~2022

Debra J “Debbie” Helman, 69, of Shippensburg, passed away the evening of Tuesday, November 15, 2022 at the ProMedica Skilled Nursing & Rehabilitation, Chambersburg. She was born on April 22, 1953 in Chambersburg, a daughter of the late Lester G. and Janet M. (Wilson) Helman. Debbie was a...
SHIPPENSBURG, PA
Franklin County Free Press

Richard Edward Lee obituary 1960~2022

Richard Edward Lee, 62, of Chambersburg, lost his battle with cancer on Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022. Born July 11, 1960, in Washington, DC, he was the husband of 23 years to Sandra Lee. Richard is remembered as being a great husband, father, grandfather and was a very humble and hard-working...
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
Franklin County Free Press

Margaret M Eckrich obituary 1929~2022

Margaret M Eckrich, age 92, of Shippensburg, passed away Saturday, November 12, 2022 at Green Ridge Village, Newville, PA. She was born December 24, 1929 in Carlisle, PA to the late Richard Wayne and Helen G. (Shover) Kelly. Margaret was a graduate of Carlisle High School, Class of ‘47. She...
SHIPPENSBURG, PA
Franklin County Free Press

Beverly Ann Freeman Shover 1947~2022

Mrs. Beverly Ann Freeman Shover (Junk), 75, a resident of The Gettysburg Center, Gettysburg, PA passed away Sunday, November 13, 2022, in the nursing home, where she had been a resident for the past 2 years. Born February 23, 1947 in Derry Township, PA, she was the daughter of the...
GETTYSBURG, PA
Franklin County Free Press

Richard D Boyer obituary 1920~2022

Mr. Richard D Boyer, 102, a resident of Providence Place, Chambersburg and formerly of South Mountain, PA, passed away Monday morning, November 14, 2022, at the assisted living center. Born May 6, 1920 in York, PA, he was the son of Chester M. and Pauline Grace (Sheffer) Boyer. He spent...
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
Franklin County Free Press

Norman R Eline Sr. obituary 1943~2022

Norman R Eline Sr., age 79 of Aspers, passed away November 11, 2022 at home. He was born July 19, 1943 in Green Springs, PA to the late Howard J. and Sarah R. (Renoll) Eline. Norman was a self-employed roofer, collected tractors and loved his puppies, CoCo and Bear. He...
ASPERS, PA
Franklin County Free Press

Barbara A Cline obituary 1938~2022

Barbara A Cline, 83, of Newville passed away Thursday November 10, 2022 in her daughter’s home. She was born December 2, 1938 in Carlisle a daughter of the late Elwood R. and Edna Mary Chestnut Gutshall Sr. Mrs. Cline had worked in Human Resources at General Castings. She was...
NEWVILLE, PA
Franklin County Free Press

Terry G Swineford obituary 1959~2022

Terry G Swineford, 63, of Aspers, PA died Wednesday morning, November 9, 2022 at the York Hospital. Born April 1, 1959 in Dubois, PA he was the son of the late Robert and Patricia Swineford. He was the husband of Sandy (Kopsic) Swineford, of Aspers to whom he was married...
ASPERS, PA
Franklin County Free Press

Lee H Latsbaugh obituary 1933~2022

Lee H Latsbaugh, 88, of Mt. Pleasant, South Carolina, and formerly of Chambersburg, passed away Monday, November 7, 2022 at Roper Hospice Cottage, Mount Pleasant, SC. Born Wednesday, November 8, 1933 in Chambersburg, PA, he was a son of the late Edgar V. and Ethel M. Vandrew Latsbaugh. His twin...
MOUNT PLEASANT, SC
Franklin County Free Press

Lorraine F Mayers obituary 1948~2022

Lorraine F Mayers, 74 of New Oxford, PA passed away at the York Hospital on Tuesday, November 08, 2022. Born January 31, 1948 in Harrisburg, PA, she was the daughter of the late David A. & Minnie Virginia (Barb) McNeal. Lorraine was predeceased by her husband, William F. Mayers, Sr....
NEW OXFORD, PA
Franklin County Free Press

CASD Foundation gets Chamber grant

The CASD Foundation recently received $1,400 raised from the 18th Annual Tim and Susan Cook Memorial One-Mile Race hosted by the Greater Chambersburg Chamber of Commerce on July 9. Nearly 100 runners participated in the race, which paid tribute to the memories of Tim and Susan Cook, who died tragically...
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
Franklin County Free Press

Christina K Bemus obituary 1931~2022

Christina K Bemus, age 91, died at peace on November 3, 2022 in Chambersburg, PA. She was born on October 7th 1931, in Chambersburg, the daughter of Daisy (Shoemaker) Kadel and Edgar R. Kadel. Christina was a graduate of Chambersburg High School and Shippensburg State College with a degree in...
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
Franklin County Free Press

Laura Jane Wilhelm obituary ~2022

Laura Jane Wilhelm, 81, of Metal Township, Fort Loudon, passed away peacefully November 2, 2022, in Chambersburg Hospital. She was the daughter of the late Franklin and Ida (Young) Hann. Following her husband’s honorable discharge from the U.S. Army in 1960, they married and settled on the family farm in...
FORT LOUDON, PA
Franklin County Free Press

Franklin County Free Press

Chambersburg, PA
4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
545K+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to revitalize the local news of Franklin County. We are committed to objective and honest reporting.

 https://fcfreepresspa.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy