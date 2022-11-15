ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Comments / 6

Related
WBBJ

Grant money available for entrepreneurs in West Tennessee

JACKSON, Tenn. — Multiple companies are joining forces to offer entrepreneurs interesting opportunities in West Tennessee to grow their business. Heartland Forward is a company located in Arkansas, and their goal is to boost entrepreneurs in the center of the United States. According Heartland Forward, the center region of...
JACKSON, TN
ucbjournal.com

Checkers to open location in Cookeville

Leading double drive-thru concept continues rapid growth with new multi-unit franchise development agreements in California, Tennessee and Maryland. Cookeville – Checkers Drive-in will soon be opening a restaurant in Cookeville. The location will be a part of a major growth strategy by the restaurant chain. Checkers & Rally’s, the...
COOKEVILLE, TN
WBBJ

Cameron Sexton speaks to Rotary Club in Jackson

JACKSON, Tenn. — A Tennessee politician visited the Jackson Rotary Club as a guest speaker on Wednesday. House Speaker Cameron Sexton spoke about the condition of the state. While sharing some notable statistics and facts, Sexton explained that Tennessee is currently the least taxed state in the union and currently the best economy in the country.
JACKSON, TN
wvlt.tv

East Tennessee Amazon Warehouse Updates

Former President Donald Trump will seek a second term in 2024. K-9 Kelly worked with Detective Lynam to serve Knox County until her retirement. Carlos Lopez commentates on Vols highlights in Spanish for his now eager audience on social media.
KNOX COUNTY, TN
The Hill

The Tennessee Valley Authority’s plans run counter to the Biden climate agenda

For decades, the Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA) has been an important presence in my Memphis district, across its seven-state footprint, and throughout the country. The federal agency was founded in the 1930s to be a national leader for “technological innovation, low-cost power, and environmental stewardship.” Now, it is the third largest electricity generator in the nation.
MEMPHIS, TN
WBBJ

TWRA announces online tool to make CWD monitoring easier

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency is announcing a new tool to make monitoring CWD easier. CWD — or chronic wasting disease — is a major concern to hunters and wildlife professionals, affecting deer and elk herds in areas across the nation. A news release...
TENNESSEE STATE
WBBJ

Tennessee ranks 9th worst for potholes in U.S., report shows

JACKSON, Tenn. — A new report finds that Tennessee ranks 9th when it comes to the worst pothole problems in the U.S. The report by QuoteWizard analyzed Google search statistics over the past year across all 50 states. Michigan took first place as the worst state for potholes, with...
TENNESSEE STATE
WJHL

Northeast Tennessee counties to see funding for overdose response efforts

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Financial help is on the way to agencies in Northeast Tennessee trying to help address the substance abuse crisis. Johnson City-based Insight Alliance will likely be among the nonprofits chosen to help train and support first responders. Director Jennifer Berven said that the new money will help law enforcement connect […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WKRN

Chattanooga police cadet charged with DUI

One Chattanooga police cadet has been charged with driving under the influence. One Chattanooga police cadet has been charged with driving under the influence. The Nashville Rescue Mission does such vital work for those struggling with homelessness in Nashville. Boy fighting cancer sworn in as police officer. Boy fighting cancer...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WDEF

Search still on for missing Whitwell woman Stacy Crawford

JASPER, Tennessee (WDEF) – Marion County officials are renewing calls for public assistance in solving the disappearance of Stacy Annette Crawford. The 44 year old woman disappeared from her hometown of Whitwell in July. Investigators believe she is the victim of foul play. They have arrested 49 year old...
WHITWELL, TN
actionnews5.com

Tenn. could receive $70M after settlement with Walmart due to opioid crisis

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WMC) - Tenn. Attorney General Johnathan Skrmetti stated that Walmart has reached a $3.1 billion settlement for Walmart’s failure to properly regulate the opioid dispensing at its stores. Skrmetti says this contributed to the opioid addiction issue in Tennessee and its local governments could receive more than...
NASHVILLE, TN
travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do in Ooltewah, TN

Ooltewah is a small city in Hamilton County, Tennessee. Some locals attribute "Ooltewah" to the Cherokee Native American term "owl's nest." It is not surprising, given the many dense evergreen spaces in the area. Mountains and parks are everywhere in Ooltewah, and they're all worth the visit. To have a...
OOLTEWAH, TN
saturdaydownsouth.com

Tennessee loses a commitment from Class of 2023 running back

Class of 2023 running back Will Stallings, who committed to Tennessee in June, announced Tuesday that he would be opening his recruitment and decommitting from Tennessee. He announced his decision on Twitter after having a conversation with Tennessee RB coach Jerry Mack. For what it’s worth, Tennessee recently held an unofficial visit with former Kentucky running back commit Khalifa Keith on Nov. 12. As of now, it is unclear whether or not the developments are related.
KNOXVILLE, TN
The Center Square

Ammunition manufacturer bringing 125 jobs to Arkansas

(The Center Square) - Ammunition manufacturer Fiocchi announced Tuesday it is expanding operations in Arkansas, creating 125 new jobs. The Italian-based company, which already has one site in Arkansas, said the new expansion in the Port of Little Rock would represent a $42 million investment. “This is the second development...
LITTLE ROCK, AR

Comments / 0

Community Policy