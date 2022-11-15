Read full article on original website
Related
myscience.org
$15.3 million gift for brain research at McGill University will bring new insights into neurological diseases and disorders
Donation from the Irving Ludmer Family Foundation launches a new era for collaborative brain research at the Ludmer Centre for Neuroinformatics & Mental Health. Scientists around the world are beginning to use new techniques in analyzing single brain cells to understand conditions like depression, schizophrenia, bipolar disorders and neurodegenerative diseases such as Alzheimer’s and Parkinson-s. Now, thanks to a new gift of $15.3 million from the Ludmer Family Foundation to McGill, the University and three hospital research partners will establish the Ludmer Centre Single-Cell Genomics Brain Initiative (SCGBI), with a mission to increase our understanding of the role that individual brain cells play at the molecular, anatomical and structural levels.
myscience.org
Nine SFU researchers awarded as new and renewed Canada Research Chairs
Nine Simon Fraser University (SFU) researchers are among the country’s new and renewed Canada Research Chairs (CRC). SFU-s leading Canadian scholars are advancing research excellence in a wide range of fields, from better understanding neurodegenerative diseases such as Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s disease to improve treatment options, to advancing child health equity.
myscience.org
New UC3M R+D+i map in the area of semiconductor and microelectronics technologies
The Universidad Carlos III de Madrid (UC3M) has prepared a new knowledge map in which it identifies the University’s national and international research activity, patents and other research results in the field of semiconductor and microelectronics technologies. This R+D+i map shows the research lines and innovation capabilities of 11...
myscience.org
Volunteer support for people with financial problems is effective but ’the problems are sometimes too complex’
People with financial problems can often get support from volunteers. On 24 November, Jansje van Middendorp will receive her PhD for her research into the effectiveness of that support. "Volunteers can help prevent more serious financial difficulties, but sometimes the problems are too complex or applicants drop out early. After that, problems can actually increase and volunteers can become demotivated."
myscience.org
Students win gold for a design that turns a pollutant into a soil nutrient
A team from Bath has won a gold medal in the prestigious iGEM competition for developing a bacterial variant that closes the loop on human phosphate use. A team of students from the University of Bath has won a gold medal in the iGEM competition - the prestigious international event that rewards teams for their smart use of synthetic biology to tackle complex, everyday issues facing the world.
myscience.org
Popular ’Cook the Books’ course combines literary studies and food
It might be the only English class where you put down a pen and pick up a fork. " Cook the Books " is a popular first-year English course at the University of Toronto that combines literary analysis with cooking classes and food-oriented field trips, allowing students to examine their relationship with food and how it relates to culture, environment and economics.
myscience.org
VUB community pays tribute to the departed at annual Moment of Compassion
As a compassionate university, Vrije Universiteit Brussel wants to be open about loss, mourning and illness. Thursday 17 November - Students and staff of the Vrije Universiteit Brussel gathered around the Monument of Compassion on the Etterbeek campus at dusk. Together they commemorated the members of the VUB community who passed away in 2021 and 2022. With this annual moment of remembrance and other initiatives, VUB makes space for suffering and consolation at the heart of its community.
myscience.org
A suite of government funding in support of McGill research
McGill receives $13.5 million in research funding from the Social Sciences and Humanities Research Council, the Canada Foundation for Innovation, and the Canada Research Chairs Program Today, the Government of Canada announced an investment in support of social sciences and humanities research, bioscience infrastructure and the Canada Research Chairs Program. The Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Innovation, Science, and Industry made the announcement at the Canadian Science Policy Conference in Ottawa. McGill was awarded 35 Insight Development Grants from the Social Science and Humanities Research Council (SSHRC) and 11 renewed Canada Research Chairs (CRC) from the Canada Research Chairs Program (CRCP). McGill received $5 million in funding from the Canada Foundation for Innovation’s (CFI) Bioscience Research Infrastructure Fund (BRIF). The total investment for McGill research is $13.5 million.
myscience.org
From the Nippur-Elle to the gravitational wave interferometer - the exciting development of length measurement
Topic: From the Nippur ulna to the gravitational wave interferometer - The exciting development of length measurement. Speaker: Jun.- Thomas Kissinger, TU Ilmenau, Department of Mechanical Engineering, Head of the Group of Nanofabrication and Nanomeasurement Technology. Time: Friday, 25.11.2022, 3:00 p.m. Place: TU Ilmenau, Faradaybau, Weimarer Straße 32. Admission:...
myscience.org
’RDM Support added a unique feature to the OceanParcels code. That’s how we reeled in funding for a new project’
Utrecht scientists developed the OceanParcels computer program that shows how plastic, bacteria and other particles move around the ocean. To add a new feature, they needed complex algorithms. That is why the team asked for help from RDM Support. The request paid off: thanks to the code, they received funding for new research.
myscience.org
Genome sequencing could curb hospital infection outbreaks
The spread of antibiotic resistant bacteria in hospitals could be greatly reduced thanks to research by The University of Queensland and Queensland Health. A team including Dr Patrick Harris Dr Brian Forde from UQ’s Centre for Clinical Research used whole genomic sequencing as a surveillance tool to rapidly identify, track and disrupt the pathogens that cause serious healthcare associated infections (HAI).
myscience.org
Global University Alliance delivers results, one year on
Aerial view of the University campus, showing Gilbert square, the modern architecture of the Learning Commons beside grand old buildings such as Whitwoth Hall and the tower. Manchester skyline in the background. Aerial view of the University campus, showing Gilbert square, the modern architecture of the Learning Commons beside grand...
myscience.org
Study suggests honey reduces cardiometabolic risks
Researchers at the University of Toronto have found that honey improves key measures of cardiometabolic health, including blood sugar and cholesterol levels - especially if the honey is raw and from a single floral source. The researchers conducted a systematic review and meta-analysis of clinical trials on honey and found...
myscience.org
This is how VUB students celebrated St-V 2022
With solemn commemoration of founder Pierre-Théodore Verhaegen, a serious party on the Grote Zavel and a clear message against transgressive behaviour. Friday 18 November - After three years of enforced delay due to the corona pandemic, the time had finally come. St-V, the annual festival where students from the Vrije Universiteit Brussel (VUB) and Université Libre de Bruxelles (ULB) celebrate the foundation of their university on 20 November 1834 by Pierre-Théodore Verhaegen, could once again take place. Thousands of Brussels students and former students gathered on the Grote Zavel in the capital, craving a full-blooded celebration. And that’s just what they got. But not without some engagement, as it turned out...
myscience.org
A chip to replace animal testing
Researchers are developing a medical chip in collaboration with the ETH Zurich and the Cantonal Hospital of St.Gallen that will allow statements to be made about the effect of substances on babies in the womb. The Zurich-based ProCare Foundation is funding the project, which was recently launched. New drugs made...
myscience.org
My work investigating the links between viruses and Alzheimer’s disease was dismissed for years - but now the evidence is building
This article is part of the Insights Uncharted Brain series. There are many competing theories about what causes Alzheimer’s disease. Here, Ruth Itzhaki reflects on a career dedicated to one of the more controversial lines of research. When I was about seven or eight, I asserted that I wanted...
myscience.org
UQ pledges to match scholarship donors on World Access to Higher Education Day
The University of Queensland has announced it will match donations made to help support students experiencing financial hardship from rural, remote or low socio-economic backgrounds. Announced on World Access to Higher Education Day (17 November), The Queensland Commitment Match will be offered to any donor or organisation who gives more...
myscience.org
Education increases genetic risk of shortsightedness
Scientists have uncovered five genetic variants that increase a person’s risk of becoming shortsighted the longer they stay in school. The research, led by Professor Jeremy Guggenheim of the University’s School of Optometry and Vision Sciences, used genetic and health data from more than 340,000 participants with European ancestry. They performed a genetic study to identify gene variants that make people more susceptible to becoming shortsighted in combination with intensive schooling.
myscience.org
Radboud Radio Lab and ATG Engineering work together for ESA lunar mission
Radboud University’s Radboud Radio Lab and the technology company ATG Europe will work even closer together to build a radio telescope on the dark side of the moon. This cooperative venture is part of the European Space Agency’s (ESA) larger programme of multiple missions to the moon. As...
myscience.org
Highly Cited Researchers Ranking 2022: Six researchers at the University of Freiburg are among the most cited worldwide
Ranking recognizes researchers whose publications receive significant attention in the field. Six scientists from the University of Freiburg are among the 7,200 authors worldwide who have been cited most frequently in their fields of research over the past decade. Three of them conduct research at the Medical Center - University of Freiburg. The company Clarivate Analytics annually honors the "Highly Cited Researchers" and is considered an important indicator of the influence of scientists and their publications. The ranking is based on an evaluation of the most frequently cited papers in the "Web of Science" literature database.
Comments / 0