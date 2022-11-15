With solemn commemoration of founder Pierre-Théodore Verhaegen, a serious party on the Grote Zavel and a clear message against transgressive behaviour. Friday 18 November - After three years of enforced delay due to the corona pandemic, the time had finally come. St-V, the annual festival where students from the Vrije Universiteit Brussel (VUB) and Université Libre de Bruxelles (ULB) celebrate the foundation of their university on 20 November 1834 by Pierre-Théodore Verhaegen, could once again take place. Thousands of Brussels students and former students gathered on the Grote Zavel in the capital, craving a full-blooded celebration. And that’s just what they got. But not without some engagement, as it turned out...

1 DAY AGO