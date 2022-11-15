Read full article on original website
Related
myscience.org
My work investigating the links between viruses and Alzheimer’s disease was dismissed for years - but now the evidence is building
This article is part of the Insights Uncharted Brain series. There are many competing theories about what causes Alzheimer’s disease. Here, Ruth Itzhaki reflects on a career dedicated to one of the more controversial lines of research. When I was about seven or eight, I asserted that I wanted...
myscience.org
Labour market chances of mbo graduates quickly restored after easing Covid-19 measures
MBO graduates who obtained an MBO diploma between 2017 and 2019 were hit hard by the Covid-19 measures in 2020. The youngest cohort, graduating in 2019, was hit harder during the Covid-19 pandemic compared to older and more experienced cohorts in terms of labour market opportunities, but clearly caught up with the previous two cohorts during the year 2021. The negative impact due to the Covid-19 pandemic is thus mainly a short-term effect and does not seem to be visible in the medium term. Government measures to protect employment opportunities as well as the prevailing severe tightness in the Dutch labour market have helped to offset the negative impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on recent graduates of mbo. These are the main findings of a new study by Maastricht University’s Research Centre for Education and the Labour Market (ROA).
myscience.org
COVID’s economic fallout increased risks for poor mental health
Almost one-quarter of Californians reported that they experienced either severe or moderate psychological distress during 2020, the first year of the COVID-19 pandemic. That distress was caused in part by the pandemic’s disrupting residents’ ability to pay for basic needs, including child care. A UCLA researcher says pandemic...
myscience.org
All Cardiff University medical students to get Welsh skills
Every second-year medical student will receive compulsory Welsh communication training to give them the skills to treat their Welsh-speaking patients when on placements in hospitals. Sara Vaughan, Welsh Development Manager from the University’s School of Medicine, said: "Treating patients in their first language has been shown to improve patient outcomes...
myscience.org
Machine learning can help predict patient response to cancer immunotherapy
Predicting which patients will respond well to treatment is a quandary that has plagued the field of cancer immunotherapy for more than four decades. Now, researchers at the Johns Hopkins Kimmel Comprehensive Cancer Center and its Bloomberg~Kimmel Institute for Cancer Immunotherapy are one step closer to solving that problem. In a small study, they successfully trained a machine learning algorithm to predict, in hindsight, which patients with melanoma would respond to treatment and which would not respond.
myscience.org
Obesity: research focuses on treatments for secondary diseases
As the number of obese people suffering from related conditions such as liver disease increases, so does the need for research to develop interventions to improve patient care. The Christian Doppler Laboratory, which opened today at MedUni Vienna, is investigating the physiological basis of the consequences of obesity. The focus is on a translational research approach, with the aim of transferring new knowledge arising from basic research into clinical application as quickly as possible.
myscience.org
Study suggests honey reduces cardiometabolic risks
Researchers at the University of Toronto have found that honey improves key measures of cardiometabolic health, including blood sugar and cholesterol levels - especially if the honey is raw and from a single floral source. The researchers conducted a systematic review and meta-analysis of clinical trials on honey and found...
myscience.org
Synthetic biology meets medicine: ’programmable molecular scissors’ could help fight COVID-19 infection
Cambridge scientists have used synthetic biology to create artificial enzymes programmed to target the genetic code of SARS-CoV-2 and destroy the virus, an approach that could be used to develop a new generation of antiviral drugs. XNAzymes are molecular scissors which recognise a particular sequence in the RNA, then chop...
myscience.org
Education increases genetic risk of shortsightedness
Scientists have uncovered five genetic variants that increase a person’s risk of becoming shortsighted the longer they stay in school. The research, led by Professor Jeremy Guggenheim of the University’s School of Optometry and Vision Sciences, used genetic and health data from more than 340,000 participants with European ancestry. They performed a genetic study to identify gene variants that make people more susceptible to becoming shortsighted in combination with intensive schooling.
myscience.org
New approach for the development of cancer therapies
In a recent study, researchers from Joanna Loizou’s group from CeMM, the Center for Molecular Medicine of the Austrian Academy of Sciences, and the Medical University of Vienna investigated the POL? enzyme and the role it plays in DNA repair. Inhibiting POL? represents a new approach for developing specific therapies, in particular for patients with BRCA1 mutations. The study, published in Cell Reports, shows for the first time that POL? fills the gaps in single-stranded DNA that excessively occur in a BRCA1-deficient genetic background thus demonstrating its important role in keeping BRCA1 deficient cells alive.
myscience.org
A chip to replace animal testing
Researchers are developing a medical chip in collaboration with the ETH Zurich and the Cantonal Hospital of St.Gallen that will allow statements to be made about the effect of substances on babies in the womb. The Zurich-based ProCare Foundation is funding the project, which was recently launched. New drugs made...
myscience.org
E-cigarettes are more effective than nicotine-replacement therapy in helping smokers quit
The latest Cochrane Review finds high certainty evidence that nicotine e-cigarettes are more effective than traditional nicotine-replacement therapy (NRT) in helping people quit smoking. Research led by the University of Oxford, and funded by Cancer Research UK , has found the strongest evidence yet that e-cigarettes, also known as ’vapes’,...
myscience.org
Five University of Sussex academics among top 1% of most cited researchers in the world
Five professors from the University of Sussex have been recognised as world-leading researchers after being named on the Highly Cited Researchers 2022 list published this week. The annual list, compiled by global analysts Clarivate Analytics , recognises the most influential researchers from across the world who have produced multiple highly...
myscience.org
Caring for the homeless in their own environment could prevent deaths
Primary healthcare service outreach (PHSO) interventions, where patients are attended to in their own environment, could be key to improving health in the homeless population, finds a new UCL study. The life expectancy of people experiencing homelessness in the UK is currently 30 years shorter than that of the general...
Comments / 0