Imperial College London (Imperial) and the Technical University of Munich (TUM) want to work together on a new economy without pollution. The Imperial - TUM Zero Pollution Network will bring together scientists, industry, governments and other partners. The goal is to curb environmental pollution at its source. For example, the life cycle of technologies and products will be taken into account: from the procurement of raw materials to their further processing in industry and their use in society to their disposal and reuse.

11 HOURS AGO