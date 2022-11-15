Read full article on original website
An economy without pollution
Imperial College London (Imperial) and the Technical University of Munich (TUM) want to work together on a new economy without pollution. The Imperial - TUM Zero Pollution Network will bring together scientists, industry, governments and other partners. The goal is to curb environmental pollution at its source. For example, the life cycle of technologies and products will be taken into account: from the procurement of raw materials to their further processing in industry and their use in society to their disposal and reuse.
Use net zero emission target to address both energy security and climate crisis - new briefing
CAST’s annual attitude survey reveals that public concern about climate change is growing, despite cost-of-living pressures. Nearly half of the UK population (46%) are -very- or -extremely worried- about climate change, according to a new briefing released today by the Centre for Climate Change and Social Transformations (CAST) at the University of Bath and Cardiff University.
COP must reverse rising pessimism over building sector decarbonisation, new study argues
Social media engagement with climate policy events is vital to reducing building emissions and ensuring environmental justice, research led by Cambridge suggests. To build for tomorrow fairly, global climate action has to incorporate and empower diverse public voices. Ramit Debnath. Negativity on Twitter about decarbonising the built environment has increased...
Lake Geneva consumers surveyed as part of a study on climate change
Over 10,000 people in both the French and Swiss parts of the Lake Geneva region have been surveyed on their transportation habits, as the first element of a broader EPFL study on consumer lifestyles and behavior. The study is being spearheaded by EPFL’s School of Architecture, Civil and Environmental Engineering...
Cryocop wins the Dutch 4TU Impact Challenge at Helsinki
The startup Cryocop from Wageningen University & Research wins the fourth edition of the 4TU Impact Challenge, a competition for the most promising student idea from the four Dutch tech universities. For the second time, the final of the 4TU Impact Challenge took place in the Valo Hotel in Helsinki,...
Batteries: The game changer of the energy transition
Although they are indispensable nowadays, there is still a lack of knowledge and skepticism about batteries. The Forum Energy Storage Switzerland therefore compiled a compendium on research, development, potential and system integration of battery storage systems. Marcel Gauch from Empa’s Technology & Society Lab has taken on the controversial life cycle assessments of batteries as well as recycling.
A project on erosion coordinated in Spain by researcher Artemi Cerdà participates in the climate change summit
The European REACT4MED project, directed in Spain by Artemi Cerdà, a researcher at the University of Valencia (UV) and with the aim of restoring Mediterranean ecosystems, has been exhibited at the UN Conference on climate change (COP27) which is held until this Friday in Egypt. This initiative, included in the PRIMA (Partnership for Research and Innovation in the Mediterranean Area) project, seeks to provide innovative solutions that prevent soil degradation and desertification, two of the greatest risks for the conservation of ecosystems and livelihoods of Mediterranean communities.
European identity - still vague but already real
Freshly elected as vice-president of the YUFE student forum, FASoS student Manisha Bieber tries to do her part to create a European identity that fits her and young people like her, on whom national labels sit awkwardly. "I refer to myself as half-Indian, half-German," says Manisha Bieber, "but before too...
Through the dust to the stone: A visit to an archaeological excavation in south-eastern Turkey
Every year, members of the Asia Minor Research Centre at Münster University spend several weeks in the summer in south-eastern Turkey to study the archaeological remains of the village of Doliche. Sophie Pieper, a member of the University’s Communications and PR Department took a look at the excavation during a visit there.
University of Glasgow researchers lend support to autonomous networks Build-a-thon event
- Dozens of teams from around the world have taken part in Build-a-thon 2022, an autonomous communications networks competition, supported by researchers from the University of Glasgow. The online workshop, called FG AN Build-a-thon Workshop 3.0, which took place on Monday 7 November 2022, is the third of its kind...
Expanding Horizons
The International Days 2022 offered a varied program. With a varied program of events lasting nearly two weeks, the International Days 2022 were all about the University of Bonn’s international links and initiatives, including everything from academic panel discussions and workshops to research policy formats and cultural happenings. This year’s International Days opened with the state awards-including the Queen’s Prize, set up by the recently departed Queen Elizabeth II-being presented to outstanding early-career researchers by representatives from the British, Spanish and French Embassies.
Global University Alliance delivers results, one year on
Aerial view of the University campus, showing Gilbert square, the modern architecture of the Learning Commons beside grand old buildings such as Whitwoth Hall and the tower. Manchester skyline in the background. Aerial view of the University campus, showing Gilbert square, the modern architecture of the Learning Commons beside grand...
Major grant boost for new field of cellular agriculture
On 21 October 2022, a government grant worth €60 million was awarded for an ambitious proposal in the field of cellular agriculture, a young discipline that aims to produce animal products such as meat and proteins directly from animal cells and microorganisms. The financial support - the largest grant ever provided for cellular agriculture by a national government - is from the National Growth Fund. The plan was submitted by the Cellular Agriculture Netherlands Foundation (CANS) in collaboration with the Ministry of Agriculture, Nature and Food Quality (LNV). Prof. Marcel Ottens, CANS board member and group leader in the TU Delft BioProcess Engineering research section, was among the founding fathers of the proposal.
From Ukraine to the international classroom
My name is Nikola, I am a student from Kiev, Ukraine studying Data Science and Artificial Intelligence at UM. Although it is my 3rd year in the programme, it is going to be my 4th year of living in the Netherlands since approximately 4 years ago I started the Foundation Programme here - which marked the beginning of my exciting international student career in Maastricht.
A three-pronged approach to helping Indonesia cope with climate change
Trudeau announces $15M for Waterloo researchers doing climate change adaptation work. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau today announced $15 million in funding for the University of Waterloo’s Faculties of Mathematics and Environment to work with Indonesian partners on climate-change adaptation and mitigation strategies in the country. The funding, provided by...
COP27 climate conference in Egypt: U-M experts available to discuss
Global climate talks in Egypt are heading into the home stretch with many issues still unresolved. Negotiators from nearly 200 countries have gathered in Sharm el-Sheikh for the COP27 conference in an effort to curb greenhouse gas emissions and avoid the worst ravages of climate change. University of Michigan experts are available to comment.
Industrial clusters for deep decarbonization
Professor Frank Geels has published a new article in Science alongside co-authors Benjamin Sovacool and Marfurga Iskandarova on ’Industrial clusters for deep decarbonization: Net-zero megaprojects in the UK offer promise and lessons’. Perhaps no sector of the global economy is in greater need of concerted efforts toward deep...
Xi, Harris meet briefly, call for US-China communication
Chinese President Xi Jinping and US Vice President Kamala Harris called for open communication during a brief meeting on Saturday, days after his extensive talks with President Joe Biden. The vice president reinforced Biden's message that "we must maintain open lines of communication to responsibly manage the competition between our countries", the official said on condition of anonymity.
Graphene scientists explore electronic materials with nanoscale curved geometries
Sketch of different research topics currently explored in electronic materials with nanoscale curved geometries. From left to right: geometry-controlled quantum spin transport, spin-triplet Cooper pairs in superconductors, magnetic textures in curvilinear structures. In a recently published paper in Nature Electronics , an international research group from Italy, Germany, the UK,...
New observation method helps unlock secrets of U.K. meteorite
The Winchcombe meteorite, a rare carbonaceous meteorite which crashed onto a driveway in Gloucestershire in 2021, has been found to contain extra-terrestrial water and organic compounds that reveal insights into the origin of Earth’s oceans. A new study, published today by Science Advances , led by experts from the...
