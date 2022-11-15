Read full article on original website
thunderboltradio.com
Tennessee Modern Gun Season for Deer Starts on Saturday
Tennessee’s statewide gun hunting season for deer opens this Saturday. The season traditionally opens each year on the Saturday prior to Thanksgiving, and will close out on January 8th. The statewide bag limit for antlered bucks is two, with no more than one antlered deer taken per day. Anyone...
WBBJ
TWRA announces online tool to make CWD monitoring easier
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency is announcing a new tool to make monitoring CWD easier. CWD — or chronic wasting disease — is a major concern to hunters and wildlife professionals, affecting deer and elk herds in areas across the nation. A news release...
wvlt.tv
Snowy and cold, or dry and warm? Winter Outlook for 2022-23 season in East Tennessee
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - It’s that time of year when temperatures drop, and at times, we can see rain change to snow. So, let’s take a look at what the season has in store for East Tennessee. WHAT’S NORMAL?. First off, what’s “normal” for our area is...
wvlt.tv
From hornet’s nests to woolly worms, Tennessee lore tries to predict winter weather
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - People are always trying to predict how rough winter will be. From the size of a hornet’s nest to the color of a woolly worm, some Tennessee lore always suggests learning from the land. The weather women of the Cumberlands have lived in Crab Orchard...
WBBJ
6 State Parks offering Thanksgiving meals
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Six Tennessee State Parks are offering their own Thanksgiving meals. According to a news release, Pickwick Landing State Park, Natchez Trace State Park, Cumberland Mountain State Park, David Crockett State Park, Fall Creek Falls State Park, and Montgomery Bell State Park are all participating. But that...
Tennessee Skybridge Lighting Up In The Most Beautiful Way For Christmas
WHERE IS AMERICA'S LONGEST SUSPENDED WALKING BRIDGE?. Gatlinburg's SkyLift Park is where you will find the SkyBridge. The bridge is 680 feet in length and allows guests to walk across it all throughout the year. Here's the amazing description from Gatlinburg's SkyLift Park FB;. Located in the heart of downtown...
WBBJ
Cold Weather NOT Going Anywhere this Week in West Tennessee!
Highs look to stay in the 40s and lows will drop down in the 20s for most of the forecast. Plenty of sunshine will return on Wednesday but brisk weather will not be going anywhere until next week. The winds will stay out of the north or west until early next week as well.
fox17.com
Tennessee lodge shares taste of winter after 1" snowfall, temps of 11 degrees
Gatlinburg, Tenn.--A Tennessee lodge has shared photos of winter weather at one of the highest locations in the state. LeConte Lodge falls under the jurisdiction of the National Park Service in the Great Smoky Mountains. Sitting at 6,360 feet, the lodge sits atop the third highest peak in the Smokies.
WBBJ
Wind Chills in the Teens Thursday Morning, Warmer Next Week!
Wednesday Night Forecast Update for November 16th:. Well the sun is trying to peak out this afternoon but the breezy northwest winds are not making it feel any warmer today. We should drop down to the low to mid 20s tonight with a wind chill in the teens early Thursday morning. A front will drift through on Friday and could bring a few flurries or brief spitting snow. We will talk about Friday’s front in more detail, plus the latest on a chilly weekend on the way, coming up right here.
How much snow could East Tennessee get this winter?
It is time once again for our winter weather outlook here in East Tennessee.
Winter Weather Outlook 2022: What storm systems bring the most snow to East Tennessee?
What storm systems bring the most snow to East Tennessee?
WBBJ
Third case of HPAI found in Tennessee
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — A third case of highly pathogenic avian influenza has been detected in Tennessee. According to a news release, the newest case of HPAI, which is a highly transmissible disease known to be deadly for domesticated fowl, was found at a commercial chicken facility in Bledsoe County in East Tennessee.
Man relocates and restores historic buildings at Mt. Juliet ranch
A man says in a time when pieces of history are constantly being lost, he's doing something about it. This is no small undertaking. It's a story where preservation meets pure ambition.
WBBJ
West Tennessee shoppers react to rising food prices as Thanksgiving nears
JACKSON, Tenn. — Inflation and food shortages continue to plague consumers, especially with Thanksgiving right around the corner. We spoke with West Tennesseans on the impact it has had to their holiday season. “Even in canned goods, eggs, eggs are astronomical,” said shopper Barbara Bush. The annual day...
WBBJ
Cold Rain Showers Coming Tonight, Chilly ALL Week Long!
A low pressure system will swing through tonight ushering in another round of cold rain to West Tennessee. Temperatures will be just warm enough to avoid any snow or wintry mix for us this go around. We could pick up a widespread 0.25″ of rain though. Temperatures will stay below normal all week long. We will have the latest details on the incoming system and let you know just how cold things are going to get this week coming up below.
Postal service scam text impacts several East Tennessee residents
Recently, the United States Postal Service received calls from East Tennessee residents concerned about fradulent text messages sent to their phones.
wgnsradio.com
Rutherford County has Some of the Lowest Prices on Fuel in Tennessee
(RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TENN) Tennessee has the 7th lowest price of regular unleaded fuel in the nation right now, with an average price of $3.24 per gallon throughout the Volunteer State. Throughout Rutherford County, Wednesday marked the first day in over 12-months that LaVergne had the cheapest average price of regular...
themoorecountynews.com
Industries with the most workplace injuries in Tennessee
Stacker investigated industries with the most workplace injuries in Tennessee using data from OSHA. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
WBBJ
Grant money available for entrepreneurs in West Tennessee
JACKSON, Tenn. — Multiple companies are joining forces to offer entrepreneurs interesting opportunities in West Tennessee to grow their business. Heartland Forward is a company located in Arkansas, and their goal is to boost entrepreneurs in the center of the United States. According Heartland Forward, the center region of...
wvlt.tv
Fight against drag shows takes center stage across East Tennessee
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A new bill could criminalize people putting on drag shows or cabaret events in public and in front of kids. Tennessee Republican Senator Jack Johnson filed a bill on Nov. 9, which could lead to federal punishment if someone leads an adult cabaret performance. The bill...
