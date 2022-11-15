Wednesday Night Forecast Update for November 16th:. Well the sun is trying to peak out this afternoon but the breezy northwest winds are not making it feel any warmer today. We should drop down to the low to mid 20s tonight with a wind chill in the teens early Thursday morning. A front will drift through on Friday and could bring a few flurries or brief spitting snow. We will talk about Friday’s front in more detail, plus the latest on a chilly weekend on the way, coming up right here.

TENNESSEE STATE ・ 23 HOURS AGO