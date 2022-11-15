ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

thunderboltradio.com

Tennessee Modern Gun Season for Deer Starts on Saturday

Tennessee’s statewide gun hunting season for deer opens this Saturday. The season traditionally opens each year on the Saturday prior to Thanksgiving, and will close out on January 8th. The statewide bag limit for antlered bucks is two, with no more than one antlered deer taken per day. Anyone...
TENNESSEE STATE
WBBJ

TWRA announces online tool to make CWD monitoring easier

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency is announcing a new tool to make monitoring CWD easier. CWD — or chronic wasting disease — is a major concern to hunters and wildlife professionals, affecting deer and elk herds in areas across the nation. A news release...
TENNESSEE STATE
WBBJ

6 State Parks offering Thanksgiving meals

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Six Tennessee State Parks are offering their own Thanksgiving meals. According to a news release, Pickwick Landing State Park, Natchez Trace State Park, Cumberland Mountain State Park, David Crockett State Park, Fall Creek Falls State Park, and Montgomery Bell State Park are all participating. But that...
TENNESSEE STATE
WBBJ

Cold Weather NOT Going Anywhere this Week in West Tennessee!

Highs look to stay in the 40s and lows will drop down in the 20s for most of the forecast. Plenty of sunshine will return on Wednesday but brisk weather will not be going anywhere until next week. The winds will stay out of the north or west until early next week as well.
TENNESSEE STATE
WBBJ

Wind Chills in the Teens Thursday Morning, Warmer Next Week!

Wednesday Night Forecast Update for November 16th:. Well the sun is trying to peak out this afternoon but the breezy northwest winds are not making it feel any warmer today. We should drop down to the low to mid 20s tonight with a wind chill in the teens early Thursday morning. A front will drift through on Friday and could bring a few flurries or brief spitting snow. We will talk about Friday’s front in more detail, plus the latest on a chilly weekend on the way, coming up right here.
TENNESSEE STATE
WBBJ

Third case of HPAI found in Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — A third case of highly pathogenic avian influenza has been detected in Tennessee. According to a news release, the newest case of HPAI, which is a highly transmissible disease known to be deadly for domesticated fowl, was found at a commercial chicken facility in Bledsoe County in East Tennessee.
TENNESSEE STATE
WBBJ

Cold Rain Showers Coming Tonight, Chilly ALL Week Long!

A low pressure system will swing through tonight ushering in another round of cold rain to West Tennessee. Temperatures will be just warm enough to avoid any snow or wintry mix for us this go around. We could pick up a widespread 0.25″ of rain though. Temperatures will stay below normal all week long. We will have the latest details on the incoming system and let you know just how cold things are going to get this week coming up below.
TENNESSEE STATE
wgnsradio.com

Rutherford County has Some of the Lowest Prices on Fuel in Tennessee

(RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TENN) Tennessee has the 7th lowest price of regular unleaded fuel in the nation right now, with an average price of $3.24 per gallon throughout the Volunteer State. Throughout Rutherford County, Wednesday marked the first day in over 12-months that LaVergne had the cheapest average price of regular...
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
WBBJ

Grant money available for entrepreneurs in West Tennessee

JACKSON, Tenn. — Multiple companies are joining forces to offer entrepreneurs interesting opportunities in West Tennessee to grow their business. Heartland Forward is a company located in Arkansas, and their goal is to boost entrepreneurs in the center of the United States. According Heartland Forward, the center region of...
JACKSON, TN
wvlt.tv

Fight against drag shows takes center stage across East Tennessee

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A new bill could criminalize people putting on drag shows or cabaret events in public and in front of kids. Tennessee Republican Senator Jack Johnson filed a bill on Nov. 9, which could lead to federal punishment if someone leads an adult cabaret performance. The bill...
TENNESSEE STATE

